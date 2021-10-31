‘Metroid Dread’ Special Edition is available now

As a kid I played the first Metroid game and was blown away by how good it was. Super Metroid did an amazing job telling the next chapter in this saga. The Metroid Prime series took this series to new heights. Now the series continues in Metroid Dread. A special edition of this game is now available and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Metroid Dread here:

Samus’ story continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. The remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces. Samus is more agile and capable than ever, but can she overcome the inhuman threat stalking the depths of ZDR?

This special edition bundle looks really nice. The high quality art cards turned out great and really do a splendid job showing the changes this series has gone through over the years. That 190 page art book does a great job really bringing the past of this series to life in a strong way. Fans young and old will want to pick this special edition up. You can order this special edition here.

This Metroid Dread Special Edition is available now.