The New JSA Tries to Stop the ISA’s Plan in ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 1

This team comes together for a mission in ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 1

Last time on Stargirl, Courtney had a surprise visitor. She wasn’t exactly thrilled to see them, but decided to try and give them a chance. Meanwhile Pat tries to help an old friend remember who they are. When Courtney’s visitor says they are leaving Blue Valley, they ask if they can have an item they gave her long ago back. When Pat hears of their true intentions, he does something a bit out of character. As this episode comes to a close, new information about the ISA’s master plan comes into the light. Now this team comes together to try and find a way to stop it in ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 1. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 1 here:

With the ISA on their trail, Courtney, Pat and the team regroup to figure out their next steps. Meanwhile, Rick makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA.

Courtney, Pat and the rest of the team come together to think of a plan in ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 1. Along the way, Mike finally learns a truth about his father. Barbara also finds herself in a bad situation, luckily someone shows up to save her. This team comes up with a great plan, and it seems likely it will work. Yet once they put it into motion, the whole thing takes some surprise turns. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like Courtney is in serious danger.

Stargirl 'Stars and Stripe' part 1 is available now on DC Universe.