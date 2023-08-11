Get Daily Email
Petey Goes on a Spiritual Journey in 'The Tangible Secret'

Petey Goes on a Spiritual Journey in ‘The Tangible Secret’

When she sees a tape her dad left her, she decides to scale the town's tallest mountain

the tangible secret, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

Petey tries to find something in ‘The Tangible Secret’

Last time on Praise Petey, it looked like Petey’s mom was coming to New Utopia. At first Petey was excited, until she learned why her mom was coming. Turns out she was going to do a show for the town, and she says some hurtful things about Petey. Petey tries to turn her birthday celebration around, but Bandit keeps stopping that from happening. Yet as this episode comes to a close, a close friend makes something amazing happen. Now we see Petey go on a spiritual quest in ‘The Tangible Secret’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘The Tangible Secret’ here:

Petey embarks on a spiritual quest and runs into Bandit and his Little Einstein mentee. Eliza’s crush on Grease Trap Connie gets out of hand, thanks to Mae Mae’s supportive scheming.

(c) Freeform

(c) Freeform

We see Mae Mae show Petey another video of her dad at the start of this episode. Turns out he left a secret for her atop the highest mountain in town. Petey decides to climb it, and runs into Bandit. She allows him to join her, and turns out this was a smart move. While this is going on, we learn Eliza has a crush on someone but has no idea how to tell them she likes them. Mae Mae does something rash, but it ends up working out in Eliza’s favor. As this episode comes to a close, Petey ends up finding what she needed all along.

(c) Freeform

(c) Freeform

Praise Petey ‘The Tangible Secret’ is available now on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

