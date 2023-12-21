‘Supa Team 4’ Season 2 Is Available Now on Netflix

‘Supa Team 4’ season is now on Netflix

I enjoyed the first season of Supa Team 4. We saw the lives of four girls change forever when they got recruited by an old woman. This team fought some weird foes, but none of them were easy to take down. Along the way, they each learned some good lessons. As season 1 came to a close, this team found themselves in a bad situation. Now we see the team try to learn the identity of a mysterious villain in season 2. I was able to get screeners for season 2 of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the premise for Supa Team 4 season 2 here:

While Mr. Magedzee searches for a cleaner, greener power source, Supa Team 4 searches for the evil Chusi. Will they all find what they’re looking for?

The team are in trouble at the start of this season. They wake up tied up in an abandoned mine. There is a mysterious foe holding them captive, but they never find out who it is. Meanwhile, Mama K is worried about them and decides to find them herself. While this is going on, someone makes a shocking discovery. During this season, we see this team face familiar foes as they try to find out the identity of a masked villain. As this season comes to a close, it looks like a dangerous foe has returned.

Supa Team 4 season is streaming now on Netflix.