The Feel Good Comedy ‘Champions’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

I have been a fan of Woody Harrelson for years now. He was amazing in Zombieland: Double Tap and did a great job in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. When I heard he was in Champions I hoped I might get to check it out. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Champions here:

Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

I really enjoyed watching this film. The cast is great and the story is one that is a joy to watch unfold. Once this film comes to a close, Marcus ends up learning an important life lesson. ‘Keeping it Friendly’ had the cast and crew share about working on this film and how much fun they had making it. ”Woody and the Team’ tells how Woody helped this film get made and all the good times he shared with the cast working on this movie. There are also some good deleted scenes.

Champions is out now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital.