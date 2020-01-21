Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Totally Kooky ‘The Addams Family’ is Coming to Blu-Ray

The Totally Kooky ‘The Addams Family’ is Coming to Blu-Ray

Go on a new adventure with this family as they explore the Suburbs together

by Leave a Comment

the addams family, computer animated, comedy, supernatural, horror, blu-ray, review, universal pictures

The gang is all here as ‘The Addams Family’ arrives on Blu-Ray

I really liked both live action The Addams Family films. They had a talented cast and took audiences on a wild ride. When I heard a computer animated reboot was being made I had mixed feelings about it. Yet it turned out to be a really good movie. Now it is coming out on Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Addams Family here:

Get ready to snap your ﬁngers! The Addams Family is back in their ﬁrst animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, a movie that redeﬁnes what it means to be a good neighbor.

It was a lot of fun watching The Addams Family again. The cast all do a wonderful job voicing their characters. The story is exciting and a whole lot of fun to watch unfold before your eyes. ‘Welcome to the Family’ has the cast and crew talking about how this film came to be, and how much fun it was working on it. There are also a few good extended and deleted scenes. If you want to learn more about The Addams Family click on this website.

The Addams Family arrives on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand tomorrow. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

