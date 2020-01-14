Big in the Valleys

With millennials set to be the heaviest generation since records began, we go to the South Wales Valleys, which has some of the highest obesity rates in Wales, to meet the friends determined not to let their size get in the way.
there are a lot of you know plus-sized
00:01
people in Wales is a fact in the UK is a
00:03
big fact so a lot of plus-sized people
00:05
will be watching this and a lot of
00:07
plus-sized people will relate to what
00:08
I’m saying it’s my most popular song cuz
00:19
like to know like just so many people
00:22
relate to it but when I recorded it I
00:24
wasn’t even going through half the
00:25
problems that I was talking about and
00:27
like now I listen back and I’m like I’m
00:30
actually going through it now I don’t
00:33
want to shoot music videos because of my
00:34
appearance since there I’m like bit like
00:36
anxious like what are people gonna think
00:38
when they look at me and I don’t like
00:41
standing awkwardly in front of people I
00:43
write all these songs if I’m hungover or
00:45
or just fuck I know all the boys around
00:52
here so it should be a good one yeah
00:54
should be good obviously got a big show
00:59
next weekend it’s a nice Club it’s like
01:02
an indie club sort of thing in Cardiff
01:04
performing there before look a hook spin
01:07
our brave winner I’m in about a widow
01:10
jump right now when I hear that bring up
01:11
come a long way from being a sinner mic
01:13
driller no beginner everybody won’t see
01:16
me for shame on the anxiety starting to
01:19
come down a bit now so yeah yeah
01:22
drinking is good man well no it’s not
01:26
but if I couldn’t sauce me out anyway
01:28
sure I mean all we do is go to
01:31
McDonald’s or we’ll get a kebab at the
01:33
end of the night you’re like 4 o’clock
01:34
in the morning and it’s just not not
01:38
good you never wake up and go hot you
01:40
know I’ll have a banana with my San
01:42
Miguel today like fuck I was always
01:46
always just eating so much crap like so
01:49
much crap cookies doughnuts anything
01:51
thrown at me and then I started working
01:53
at Domino’s and my life was pretty much
01:57
over from there so I know if I just
02:00
stopped drinking for a week my anxiety
02:02
would go was triggered such bad panic
02:06
attacks as death he’s obviously like
02:07
going out all the time just doing stupid
02:09
shit and just like
02:11
got to pay the consequences for it like
02:13
Jonah me you do quite a lot of talk
02:15
about mental health and it your music
02:17
expresses quite a lot of your mental
02:18
health in the way that you feel about
02:20
things so it’s kind of walk me through
02:21
that man you know it’s yeah it’s
02:23
definitely my being sort of vocal point
02:26
when I when I create my music feel if
02:28
you’re suffering with mental health
02:29
issues that doesn’t necessarily mean
02:31
okay I have to work I have to tell
02:33
everyone that I’m going through this
02:34
going to that he’d want to talk about it
02:35
and publicly that’s cool but for me it’s
02:38
sort of like therapy broadly you know I
02:40
release it people give me feedback and
02:42
then just talk it out
02:52
it should all be common I hope I hope it
02:55
is anyway but we’ve got a what we’ll
02:56
wait and see what happens
03:00
[Music]
03:04
I’m really glad everyone was really
03:30
everyone was really receptive on it
03:33
everyone was loving it – brilliant
03:35
he just got a perform do you set in that
03:37
and whatever think that first but
03:39
whatever they might hold for us yeah
03:41
could be anything right now
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.