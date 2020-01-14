Big in the Valleys

With millennials set to be the heaviest generation since records began, we go to the South Wales Valleys, which has some of the highest obesity rates in Wales, to meet the friends determined not to let their size get in the way.

there are a lot of you know plus-sized

00:01

people in Wales is a fact in the UK is a

00:03

big fact so a lot of plus-sized people

00:05

will be watching this and a lot of

00:07

plus-sized people will relate to what

00:08

I’m saying it’s my most popular song cuz

00:19

like to know like just so many people

00:22

relate to it but when I recorded it I

00:24

wasn’t even going through half the

00:25

problems that I was talking about and

00:27

like now I listen back and I’m like I’m

00:30

actually going through it now I don’t

00:33

want to shoot music videos because of my

00:34

appearance since there I’m like bit like

00:36

anxious like what are people gonna think

00:38

when they look at me and I don’t like

00:41

standing awkwardly in front of people I

00:43

write all these songs if I’m hungover or

00:45

or just fuck I know all the boys around

00:52

here so it should be a good one yeah

00:54

should be good obviously got a big show

00:59

next weekend it’s a nice Club it’s like

01:02

an indie club sort of thing in Cardiff

01:04

performing there before look a hook spin

01:07

our brave winner I’m in about a widow

01:10

jump right now when I hear that bring up

01:11

come a long way from being a sinner mic

01:13

driller no beginner everybody won’t see

01:16

me for shame on the anxiety starting to

01:19

come down a bit now so yeah yeah

01:22

drinking is good man well no it’s not

01:26

but if I couldn’t sauce me out anyway

01:28

sure I mean all we do is go to

01:31

McDonald’s or we’ll get a kebab at the

01:33

end of the night you’re like 4 o’clock

01:34

in the morning and it’s just not not

01:38

good you never wake up and go hot you

01:40

know I’ll have a banana with my San

01:42

Miguel today like fuck I was always

01:46

always just eating so much crap like so

01:49

much crap cookies doughnuts anything

01:51

thrown at me and then I started working

01:53

at Domino’s and my life was pretty much

01:57

over from there so I know if I just

02:00

stopped drinking for a week my anxiety

02:02

would go was triggered such bad panic

02:06

attacks as death he’s obviously like

02:07

going out all the time just doing stupid

02:09

shit and just like

02:11

got to pay the consequences for it like

02:13

Jonah me you do quite a lot of talk

02:15

about mental health and it your music

02:17

expresses quite a lot of your mental

02:18

health in the way that you feel about

02:20

things so it’s kind of walk me through

02:21

that man you know it’s yeah it’s

02:23

definitely my being sort of vocal point

02:26

when I when I create my music feel if

02:28

you’re suffering with mental health

02:29

issues that doesn’t necessarily mean

02:31

okay I have to work I have to tell

02:33

everyone that I’m going through this

02:34

going to that he’d want to talk about it

02:35

and publicly that’s cool but for me it’s

02:38

sort of like therapy broadly you know I

02:40

release it people give me feedback and

02:42

then just talk it out

02:52

it should all be common I hope I hope it

02:55

is anyway but we’ve got a what we’ll

02:56

wait and see what happens

03:00

[Music]

03:04

I’m really glad everyone was really

03:30

everyone was really receptive on it

03:33

everyone was loving it – brilliant

03:35

he just got a perform do you set in that

03:37

and whatever think that first but

03:39

whatever they might hold for us yeah

03:41

could be anything right now

