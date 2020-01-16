Brotherhood: Tension Between Father and Son

Brotherhood from Midi La Nuit on Vimeo.

BIO

Tunisian writer/director Meryam Joobeur is a graduate of Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema in Montréal. Her previous films include the short documentary GODS, WEEDS & REVOLUTIONS (2012) and BORN IN THE MAELSTROM (2017), starring Sasha Lane. She is currently developing three feature films including the feature version of ‘Brotherhood’ and has participated in the Berlinale Talent Lab (2016) TIFF Talent Lab (2016) and the Rawi Screenwriter’s Lab (2016).

CAST

Salha: Salha Nasraoui

Mohamed: Mohammed Houcine Grayaa

Malek: Malek Mechergui

Chaker: Chaker Mechergui

Rayene: Rayene Mechergui

Reem: Jasmin Yazid

CREW

Production: Habib Attia (Tunisia/Cinetelefilms), Sarra Ben-Hassen, Maria Gracia Turgeon, Annick Blanc (Canada/Midi la Nuit), Meryam Joobeur,

Co-Production: Andréas Rocksen (Sweden/Laika Films & TV), Doha Institute (Qatar)

Director: Meryam Joobeur

Screenplay: Meryam Joobeur

DoP: Vincent Gonneville

Art Director: Valérie-Jeanne Mathieu

Editor: Anouk Deschênes

Sound: Théo Porcet, Jean-David Perron, Aymen Laabidi, Cult Nation

Music: Peter Venne

—

—