Brotherhood: Tension Between Father and Son

Brotherhood from Midi La Nuit on Vimeo.
BIO
Tunisian writer/director Meryam Joobeur is a graduate of Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema in Montréal. Her previous films include the short documentary GODS, WEEDS & REVOLUTIONS (2012) and BORN IN THE MAELSTROM (2017), starring Sasha Lane. She is currently developing three feature films including the feature version of ‘Brotherhood’ and has participated in the Berlinale Talent Lab (2016) TIFF Talent Lab (2016) and the Rawi Screenwriter’s Lab (2016).
CAST
Salha: Salha Nasraoui
Mohamed: Mohammed Houcine Grayaa
Malek: Malek Mechergui
Chaker: Chaker Mechergui
Rayene: Rayene Mechergui
Reem: Jasmin Yazid
CREW
Production: Habib Attia (Tunisia/Cinetelefilms), Sarra Ben-Hassen, Maria Gracia Turgeon, Annick Blanc (Canada/Midi la Nuit), Meryam Joobeur,
Co-Production: Andréas Rocksen (Sweden/Laika Films & TV), Doha Institute (Qatar)
Director: Meryam Joobeur
Screenplay: Meryam Joobeur
DoP: Vincent Gonneville
Art Director: Valérie-Jeanne Mathieu
Editor: Anouk Deschênes
Sound: Théo Porcet, Jean-David Perron, Aymen Laabidi, Cult Nation
Music: Peter Venne
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.