We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Bits & Pieces / Brotherhood: Tension Between Father and Son

Brotherhood: Tension Between Father and Son

Mohamed is deeply shaken and suspicious when his estranged eldest son Malek returns home from Syria to rural Tunisia with a mysterious young wife in tow. The emotional complexities of a family reunion and past wounds lead to tragic consequences.

Brotherhood from Midi La Nuit on Vimeo.

BIO
Tunisian writer/director Meryam Joobeur is a graduate of Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema in Montréal. Her previous films include the short documentary GODS, WEEDS & REVOLUTIONS (2012) and BORN IN THE MAELSTROM (2017), starring Sasha Lane. She is currently developing three feature films including the feature version of ‘Brotherhood’ and has participated in the Berlinale Talent Lab (2016) TIFF Talent Lab (2016) and the Rawi Screenwriter’s Lab (2016).

CAST
Salha: Salha Nasraoui
Mohamed: Mohammed Houcine Grayaa
Malek: Malek Mechergui
Chaker: Chaker Mechergui
Rayene: Rayene Mechergui
Reem: Jasmin Yazid

CREW
Production: Habib Attia (Tunisia/Cinetelefilms), Sarra Ben-Hassen, Maria Gracia Turgeon, Annick Blanc (Canada/Midi la Nuit), Meryam Joobeur,
Co-Production: Andréas Rocksen (Sweden/Laika Films & TV), Doha Institute (Qatar)
Director: Meryam Joobeur
Screenplay: Meryam Joobeur
DoP: Vincent Gonneville
Art Director: Valérie-Jeanne Mathieu
Editor: Anouk Deschênes
Sound: Théo Porcet, Jean-David Perron, Aymen Laabidi, Cult Nation
Music: Peter Venne

