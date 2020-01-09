Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Nothing Can Stop This Gay, Undocumented Immigrant From Serving His Community

Nothing Can Stop This Gay, Undocumented Immigrant From Serving His Community

When Christian Mendoza was growing up in Mexico, he was fascinated by his father’s job in law enforcement.

So much so that when he later moved to Austin, Texas, he attempted to join the Austin Police Department at the earliest possible opportunity. Confronted with legal obstacles that prevented him from becoming an officer, Christian found the next best thing – a role that would both allow him to serve in law enforcement and work to better the LGBTQ+ community.

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

