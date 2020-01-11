Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Top 10 Productivity Hacks – #3

Top 10 Productivity Hacks – #3

Little tips and tricks that are designed to make you more productive.

Quick intro: This is one in a series of Top Productivity Hacks – little tips and tricks that are designed to make you more productive. At the end of the series I’ll post them all together in an overview.

Productivity Hack #3: Do the tough tasks first.

You know what those tasks are. What have you been putting off that you know you need to do? Sometimes when you put things off, they end up being things you don’t really need to do. But sometimes they are things you just gotta do. Those are your tough tasks.

Do them first thing in the day.

Been putting off that report? Start on it first thing in the morning. It will be a relief to get it over with.

If you’re not sure what those tasks are, it just takes a quick scan of your to-do lists: what’s been sitting there the longest? Is it something you really need to do? Do that task first thing.

Getting at least one of these tough tasks done first thing in the morning lifts a great load off your back and gives you a psychological boost to go forward in your day.

Only once you’ve done the hard stuff should you allow yourself to do the fun stuff (check your email or blogs!). Then take a breather and enjoy the bliss that follows a job well done.

Top 10 Productivity Hacks

 

A version of this post was previously published on zenhabits.net and is republished here with permission from the author.

About Leo Babauta

Leo Babauta is the creator and writer of zenhabits.net. He is married with six kids, lives in San Francisco (previously on Guam), is a writer and a runner and a vegan. Follow him on Twitter @zen_habits

