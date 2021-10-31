Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Bits & Pieces / Usman Hameedi – Dear TSA Agent [Video]

Usman Hameedi – Dear TSA Agent [Video]

“My existence has been suspicious activity. I am guilty by association. My appearance is a probable cause.”

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Usman Hameedi, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
Dear visibly uncomfortable TSA agent,
00:06
Despite the Furlough of 45 in which you cared not about your pockets,
00:10
you still feel the need to randomly search mine.
00:14
So let me break down this current state of affairs.
00:17
Before heading to the airport, I gather all my documents,
00:19
pack appropriately,
00:21
and trim excessive body hair: on my face, under my armpits,
00:24
and all around my nut sack.
00:26
And it kills me when I see Chad Alhipshaladin
00:29
walk through security without even a blink.
00:31
His liquids aren’t even in Ziplock bags.
00:33
He just threw his shit in the suitcase, nonchalantly,
00:36
and forgot to take off his shoes before going through the metal detectors.
00:39
Oh, the joys of being too pale and too male.
00:42
Allah forbid, I did any of this because as soon as I enter,
00:45
“Crrrk… Roger that. We have a Muslim on Line 1.
00:49
Code Aladdin. Sandstrom in Terminal 8. Requesting backup.”
00:54
Let’s not forget the last time we went [inaudible].
00:57
When flying while Muslims, sharp turns, sudden movements,
01:00
spins of suitcases are what people look for.
01:02
When asked to see something, say something.
01:04
Their swiveling surveillance camera eyes, give me September morning flashbacks.
01:08
I was 11.
01:09
I didn’t leave my house for days.
01:10
Heard that red rotting meat was left on our mosque’s steps,
01:13
heard that brown men were shaving their beards,
01:15
heard that brown men were missing.
01:16
So when I finally stepped outside I feared that I was a pending hate crime.
01:19
Ever since, my existence has been suspicious activity.
01:22
I am guilty by association. My appearance is probable cause.
01:25
My wrists are shackled to 19 hijackers, Muslim bogeymen,
01:28
or burned by scorching my dignity and collateral damage,
01:31
all in the name of national security.
01:33
The voice of Francis Scott Key in an F16
01:36
his choir charges into countries, pushing democracy,
01:39
topples a statue of Saddam Hussein and comes home with enough hot air
01:43
to blow up floats for the “Thanksgiving Day Parade.”
01:46
Indigenous bones beneath American cities inches taken with lust and sweat,
01:50
a destiny manifest,
01:51
founding fathers chanting in unison
01:53
that colored skin keeps the money green.
01:55
I want to yell out in frustration, but me, blowing up at an airport,
01:59
is first class into FBI interrogation.
02:01
So I zip my mouth shut, tuck my pride into my duffel bag
02:05
and move quickly.
02:07
Because I am still an 11-year old brown boy,
02:09
peering out of this adult body,
02:12
a new window, but the blinds are still down
02:14
and I’m afraid that this skin writes its own warrants
02:17
that my name is on a list,
02:20
that my mom won’t see me at my destination.
02:22
But after seeing white privilege
02:24
soften and shampoo the mistrust out of beards
02:26
it is the straw that breaks this camel’s back.
02:29
I am tired of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance like an alibi,
02:32
the bogeyman is in a body bag.
02:34
[inaudible] off your siren
02:35
so even if the Republican next to me is scared.
02:38
I bought this tickets, did everything on the website,
02:40
and I’ve got the cleanest landing strip at this airport
02:43
so don’t you dare, try to stop me from catching my fuckin’ flight.
02:46
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x