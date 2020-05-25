24 Best Press Release Distribution Services in 2020 Reviewed

—

The creation of a compelling press release for your business is only half the battle. To accomplish excellent results, you will need to find the best press release distribution services with a first-rate distribution plan.

A professional press release distribution service can enhance your business’ SEO rankings, social media visibility, and sales.

There are also a plethora of free and paid online distribution outlets for press releases in the market. It’s worth looking for a reputed PR company that offers more than just press release distribution functionality.

What are the Benefits of Using a Best Press Release Distribution Service?

Best press release distribution services allow small businesses to disseminate their engaging press release to a plethora of bloggers, journalists, influencers, and traditional and digital news outlets. The main aim is to get broad media coverage and spread awareness about their news announcement among interested audiences.

Many of them provide the ability to target press releases by location and particular industry, which is great for those businesses that want to reach the intended audience on a big scale.

Furthermore, if you are a small business owner, and have minimal press release writing experience, many PR companies offer additional perks. It includes helping you in every step, such as press release writing, proofreading, editing, and consultation.

Best Press Release Distribution Services 2020 Compared

We’ve reviewed and compared the best press release distribution services based on distribution quality, price, outlets, and other features.

Our 5 Best Picks:

# 1. Linking News – Rating 10 (Best overall)

Best for

100% white label press release distribution

Guaranteed placement for top tier media sites

Chinese distribution network

Small-business friendly pricing plan

#2. Globe Newswire – Rating 9.5

Best for

World’s largest distribution network

Embedding multimedia available

Tailored press release feed

Offer help with regulatory filings and in-depth analytic reports

#3. PR Newswire – Rating – 8

Best for

Offers hyper-targeting by location, audience demographics, interests, and industry

Social media sharing on @PRNhealth and @PRNtech

PR distribution to more than 4,000 sites, 3,000 media outlets, 550 news content systems

Syndication to CNBC, Reader’s Digest, TechCrunch and many more

#4. Businesswire – Rating – 7.7

Best for

Press releases come in many languages

RSS feeds and transparent reporting

Customized distribution

Lots of choices for distributions

#5. PR Web – Rating – 7.5

Best for

Permanent placement on PRNewswire and PRWeb

Industry targeting and SEO optimization

Real-time analytical reporting and SEO tagging

Multimedia and video embedding available

If you are looking for the best press release distribution service on an affordable budget, Linking News is a go-to website. It is a trustworthy name when it comes to the best press release distribution services and has a proven track record in satisfying their clients. Their network of over 330,000 publications, 900,000 journalists, and 90 million social media influencers is the largest network in the industry.

Linking News guarantees coverage in several top tier outlets including Yahoo, USA Today, MarketWatch, and more. Another reason why Linking News is one of the best press release distribution services is that it offers 100% white label PR distribution. It means there is no Linking News’ label on the press releases and reports. Also, press releases will never get published on the Linking News’ website.

Linking News strives hard to deliver a truly unique experience from start till the end – whether you want to target specific media or boost online visibility. Their PR distribution service also includes online and social media reach and search engine optimization. It also allows businesses to add-on attractive multimedia and links to increase your copy’s effectiveness. Linking News is ideal for PR, marketing, and SEO agencies that want to get their stories published on top tier sites without the label of a third-party distribution company attached to it .

Pricing

The bonus part is that the PR Company offers high-end distribution services at a reasonable price ($159 for basic plan), making it accessible to businesses of all sizes.

What We Like:

100% white label press release distribution

Guaranteed placement for top tier media sites

Chinese distribution network

Integrated PR solutions with SEO optimization

Unbranded PR distribution report

Small-business friendly pricing plan

What We Don’t Like:

We do not find any negative points.

Want to quickly syndicate your company’s engaging story both locally and globally? Globe Newswire is the ultimate platform for getting the best press release distribution services. The company specializes in multimedia content, corporate press releases, and financial disclosures to the public and media.

It also provides the best press release distribution service to the agencies and companies of all specialties and sizes globally with a massive focus in Europe and North America.

The savvy team allows you to syndicate news instantly to the influencers, investors, media, and consumer stakeholders. They also send all news stories through the world’s largest media networks and Newswires such as Yahoo, Bloomberg, USA Today, etc.

The PR Company helps businesses to distribute their news to the target audience, anywhere and in any language. Their expansive PR distribution services include:

Canadian Distribution

US Distribution

European Distribution

International Distribution

The biggest benefit is that they offer media snippets feature that let the users embed striking image carousels, infographics, video, and audio – including live-streaming events directly into the PR. You can upload and save your multimedia to your media library for future access.

Their savvy editorial team works with the clients to ensure that the news gets syndicated quickly and within one day. They also provide translation services and help them with their filing needs when required. Globe Newswire has also collaborated with NASDAQ and famous European newswires, which is great for businesses looking for strong business press release contacts.

Post-distribution reports allow businesses to measure the ROI of the releases and get essential insights for fine-tuning their strategy in the future.

Globe Newswire is an ideal platform for public companies focusing on fast business growth. Their best press release distribution services are suitable for those businesses that want to stay up-to-date with current events and stay connected with the employees daily.

Pricing

Their prices are more competitive in comparison to the BusinessWire and PR Newswire. The rates for the best press release distribution service range from $150 – $560.

It makes this PR company a pocket-friendly option to the businesses that want multimedia integration capability, get access to industry-standard tools, and mobile optimization and reporting.

What We Like:

World’s largest distribution network

PR writing available

Multilingual translation and editorial team support

Fast dissemination directly to targeted groups and locations locally and globally

What We Don’t Like:

No white-label service

PR Newswire is the oldest and biggest press release company in the market owned by Cision. Their services include content distribution, social media monitoring, and best press release distribution services.

It offers highly advanced PR targeting and has about 200,000 distribution points, and the multi-channel reach spans over 4,500 U.S. sites with over 550 news content systems.

It guarantees press release distribution to 4,000+ websites, 550 news content systems, 3,000 media sites, and 125+ release-only media website publishing.

Skilled editorial staff assistance, excellent visibility report tools, and multimedia optimization are some of their great features. The best thing about this news distribution company is that it offers a PR toolkit for small businesses.

Businesses can target their releases depending on the industry, location (state, city, local, and nation), interests (lifestyle, religion, or other) and audience demographics (gender, age, and ethnicity). The PR Company provides a step-by-step guide on how to reach a vast network of major news websites and appear on them.

PR Newswire also provides users access to the best news release samples, articles, webinars, whitepapers after a free registering at the site. It also offers custom analytics reports that cover vital metrics like return on investment, audience demographics, engagement, and more. The PR Company also provides social media sharing on industry-specific handles such as @PRNtech and @PRNhealth.

The platform is beneficial for those in the public relations and marketing field. It is also ideal for mid-sized businesses that want hyper-targeting of their releases on both local and national levels.

Pricing

Their best press release distribution services come with a high price. The plans are from $350 to $805 per PR distribution. An extra $195 required for the yearly membership fee.

PR Newswire Basic plan offers industry targeting, 1,000 outlets, and 125 release-only media site publishing. However, the advanced plan provides regional and national targeting, 1,300 – 5,800 news outlets, and 200 to 250 press release-only media site publishing.

What We Like:

Offers hyper-targeting by location, audience demographics, interests, and industry

Detailed analytical reports

Offers release hosting on PRNewswire

Social media sharing on @PRNhealth and @PRNtech

PR distribution to more than 4,000 sites, 3,000 media outlets, 550 news content systems

Syndication to top outlets, including CNBC, Reader’s Digest, TechCrunch and many more

What We Don’t Like:

You need to pay much higher to include an audio, video, and image in your release

No press release writing or editing service

Businesswire is a news distribution company founded in 1961. It has a robust NX network that reaches more than 89,000 media websites in 162 countries. It provides both print and online best press release distribution services, which allows users to target both print and digital newsrooms.

Moreover, the website has great UX and design. There is also a specific search function that makes it easy for the users to sort through the tons of press releases published on the website daily.

Their team aims to target more than 200 market industries and choose specific web formatting and style that imitates websites like Google News, Yahoo!, MSN, and more. Their skilled editorial team delivers press releases across the globe in 20 plus languages.

RSS feeds make sure that you stay on top of the latest business news. The PR platform also provides free of cost social media sharing links for that business that wants to share their story to Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and other famous sharing sites.

Customized distribution allows you to select the state, region, topics, and keywords. It enables you to send your release strategically. Business Wire also allows businesses to pre-schedule their release if they are not able to disseminate it out at the exact time that the client requires.

The bonus part is that this PR service provider also offers company logo displays for free of cost. It is great for businesses looking for a plethora of choices for PR distributions.

Pricing

For pricing information, contact Business Wire account rep.

What We Like:

Press releases come in many languages

In-depth reports available

Pre-scheduling

RSS feeds and transparent reporting

Customized distribution

Lots of choices for distributions

Result tracking available

What We Don’t Like:

Cost is extremely high per distribution

Press releases do not reach targeted reporters

No tools for analytic purposes

PR Web another is another superb PR distribution service on the web. For 20+ years, it has been offering assistance to tons of companies in boosting their online awareness, reaching new customers, and website traffic. Their services include search visibility, online coverage, and PR service.

The company provides the necessary tools to create a compelling story. Moreover, video embedding and multimedia attachments are also available.

The team shares the news across multiple news websites and social media networks. The platform also allows members to measure PR performance using in-depth analytics and reports.

They provide all reports in real-time via email to quickly track PR views, potential audience size, search visibility, click-through rates (CTR), multimedia engagement, traffic sources, and social media shares.

Their best press release distribution services offer guaranteed placement on PRWeb and PRNewswire. PR Web is perfect for smaller businesses that want to enhance their digital footprint at reasonable prices.

Pricing

Basic PR distribution price starts from $99 (£78). It includes gaining brand visibility across major search engines and permanent hosting on the PR site. You will get editorial feedback and proofreading in the high-tier plans.

What We Like:

Permanent placement on PRNewswire and PRWeb

Industry targeting and SEO optimization

Real-time analytical reporting

Multimedia and video embedding available

SEO tagging included

24*7 support​

Cloud integration available for subscription customers​

Proofreading and feedback services from the editorial team in higher plans

What We Don’t Like:

Regional targeting not available

No proofreading in the basic plan

Limited syndication news outlets unlike others

No PR writing services

Does not have any autosave and spellcheck features

Multimedia embedding available only in higher-tiered plans

Want to increase your visibility internationally, regionally, or state wise? Look no further than Newswire. It has great media outreach and RSS directories. The experienced editorial team also uses highly advanced technology and the best tactics to ensure that their clients get an excellent reach.

It features one of the simplest PR submission processes. The savvy team also alters you of your press release approval within a few hours. The company also allows you to track and analyze it via its own analytics tool. The great thing about this renowned PR Company is that you get analytics reports and multimedia embedding in every best press release distribution service plan.

They work tirelessly with every customer to offer customized solutions that allow the businesses to accomplish the best possible outcome. Newswire also provides free social media campaigns.

The biggest benefit is that their best press release distribution service comes with other special features like a fully-functional newsroom. It is great for businesses that want to reach a specific sector within a set location.

Pricing

The PR Company also offers PR distribution services at fair rates. The starting rate is $149 per press release. Most of their basic plan provides release distribution to 250 media outlets, industry lists for targeting, and more. However, if you want more features, you need to opt for the Newswire advanced plan.

What We Like:

Offers best geo-targeting

More than 2,500 outlets in the basic plan

2-tier editing by both an editor and senior editor in the basic plan

Analytics and multimedia embedding reporting in all plans

Free social media campaigns

Syndication to the state and national print, TV, radio, social media, and digital media

What We Don’t Like:

Limited new media sites

Press release writing services available for an extra fee

No proofreading or editing service in the basic plan

Established in 2004, 24–7 Press Release is another best press release distribution service that takes care of the PR needs of smaller to medium-sized businesses.

They possess a database of 50,000+ members and have distributed tons of releases. It also features an excellent knowledge base that renders a wide variety of press release articles to content marketing and much more.

The experienced team pride themselves in helping their clients by distributing press releases. They disseminate them via a multi-channel process to popular online media, print media, editors, and bloggers via its great network of partners such as PR Newswire and Associated Press.

This PR website provides full content syndication and distribution across every sector, country, media outlet, and newspaper across the USA, Latin America, Europe, Canada, and Asia.

This news distribution company is an excellent platform for public relations professionals, marketers, corporate communication specialists, and bloggers.

Pricing

Their paid PR distribution plans include – Simple Post at $19 per PR, Visibility Boost at $49 per PR, PR Network Plus at $89 per PR, Integrated Media Pro $139 per PR, and Mass Media Visibility at $389 per PR.

What We Like:

The global media contacts database offers plenty of contacts

Include news in up to 5 categories

Add up to four documents or pictures

A plethora of PR distribution options

Global content distribution and syndication

What We Don’t Like:

Focused on small markets

Only one release submission per day for free

Tough to contact tech support

PR Wire Pro is a popular content marketing provider that offers fast and best press release distribution services to its clients. Access to a wide media contact database allows members to submit PR manually to several additional PR sites.

The skilled team submits the releases to over 250 top news sites to help clients gain quality backlinks and boost organic traffic. These sites include MarketWatch, Digital Journal, Google and Apple News, ABC & NBC Affiliate Networks, CBS & FOX affiliates, and others.

Access to an additional media contact database lets you submit the press release manually to a plethora of additional press release websites. The website also provides release writing, content marketing campaigns, and also global press release distribution.

Full newsroom access allows members to sign up and publish their press releases anytime they desire. The great feature is that users can submit their press releases via the website or download the WordPress plugin. PR Wire Pro is an excellent option for businesses that want to index their website quickly in Google News, Bing, Yahoo, and search engines.

Pricing

The starting price for the best press release distribution service is $99.

What We Like:

The plugin allows you to submit unlimited releases for free

Newsroom access

Scheduling of press release available

Press release writing services available in all premium distribution plans

Full reports on the same day of distribution

24-hour customer support

Free press release templates available in all membership options

What We Don’t Like:

No targeted distribution available

No social media distribution

As one of the best press release distribution services, you are guaranteed appearance on major news outlets with its Newsmaker service. The company has a proven track record in reaching reporters, journalists, bloggers, radio, and television fast.

Their PR distribution includes 550 news content systems such as McGraw-Hill, SmartBriefs, Moody’s, and more. Their hyper-targeting feature allows you to connect with industry-specific bloggers, trade magazines, and reporters.

Moreover, their media database has more than 1.7 million contacts, including 700,000+ journalists, social media influencers, and bloggers. They reach 4,500+ major news sites via the network of their partner PR Newswire.

They have highly skilled editors that carefully edit and make releases engaging. They distribute it to the journalists by industry. It is ideal for those businesses that require industry-targeted distribution of releases.

Pricing

The pricing plan of eReleases ranges from $299 – $499 per press release distribution. Their all pricing plans provide 5,000+ syndication media sites, attached pictures, and next-day distribution.

What We Like:

Guaranteed reach with 1.7 million-contact media database

700,000 journalists and 5,000+ news outlets

Print, TV, radio, digital distribution

Multimedia attachment available

Industry and state targeting

What We Don’t Like:

Pricey writing and press release distribution services

No global distribution

Limited engagement metrics

Same-day distribution not allowed

Proofreading not free

Express Press Release Distribution is another best press release distribution services provider established in 2004. With time, the network of EPR has grown to over 50 PR related sites. Till now, it has disseminated 1 million+ releases via PR and Newswire sites.

EPR Network manages and is affiliated with 12 U.S. State based PR sites, 30 plus industry-specific PR blogs, and other premium verticals. EPR Network is one of the most trusted PR networks on the web.

EPR team distributes up to 10,000 press releases to the Web, News companies, Blogosphere, and social media platforms. They target companies, PR specialists, media professionals, journalists, and bloggers daily.

Express Press Release Distribution has a plethora of clients across the globe, including 500 famous brands like Tesco UK, Hilton Hotels, Marks & Spencer, eBay, Lloyds TSB Group, and many more.

Their solid presence and reach can help businesses get near about 1 million people per month. EPR best press release distribution service is ideal for companies that require sending of 1 or 2 releases every month.

Pricing

Rate per single press release distributed in the standard plan is $29.

What We Like:

Has been in the PR industry for more than ten years

Offer submission on the blogosphere and social media sites

Free press releases distribution to search engines and on the EPR site

Sendsup to 10,000 press releases

Can get up to 500,000 visitors per month

What We Don’t Like:

The free plan does not offer next-day distribution or customer service

No PR scheduling

Analytics and tracking not available

Realwire is a PR provider with more than ten years of expertise. It offers the best press release distribution service internationally. It has been helping PR experts to boost their online reputation for more than ten years. It renders releases to 4,500 bloggers and editorial contacts across a wide range of sectors.

The seasoned editorial team optimizes the content of your press release for better online reach and social media visibility. This UK-based company also offers a scheduling option so that users can schedule the distribution on a particular date and time.

Their features also include language translation, so that more and more audiences can read press releases in diverse languages. It is the best platform for those businesses looking to reach online media.

Pricing

Pricing for traditional press release distribution starts at £149 and £229 for distribution on social media.

What We Like:

Unlimited words

Out-of-hours distribution available

Target releases to all relevant areas

Add up to 3 images and 3 files with relevant links

Translation, tracking results and reports available

Audio, video, and social media video support

What We Don’t Like:

Does not cover offline media

Low level of distribution

Not proper indexing by Google News and other aggregators

Send2Press is the best press release distribution service that offers cost-effective plans for high-quality distribution on diverse channels, such as AP National, print, and social media.

Their adroit PR experts and journalists offer multiple releases drafts so that you can pick the best one as per your needs. The biggest benefit is that they provide free editing, proofreading, and writing/rewriting services for small business owners starting at $89.

It is an excellent option for those businesses that want writing and Multichannel Distribution of press releases.

Pricing

Send2Press offers plans ranging from $99 to $199 per distribution. The Standard Online plan includes 200 digital outlets, social media targeting, and a 500-word press release distribution.

What We Like:

More than 6,500 print and digital news outlets available

Multimedia embedding, free social media marketing and free proofreading in all pricing plans

24*7 distribution in all plans

Engagement analytics

Print, radio, TV, and digital distribution

What We Don’t Like:

Pricey

Minimal syndication websites than competitors

No 24*7 customer service

1888 Press Release is another famous PR company specializing in press release writing and distribution. It offers free and paid best press release distribution services to its customers.

The savvy editorial team distributes the releases to Newswires, search engines, and news sites to boost awareness of the product and business of the clients.

If you want more brand exposure, you need to spend a little bit of extra. 1888 Press Release helps you reach journalists and enhance visibility in search engine listings fast.

Press release submissions process also takes a couple of minutes, not hours. Their best press release distribution services allow you to add files, images, or logos to it to make it more striking. The savvy editorial team also manually reviews each PR to ensure it has significant information, no grammatical errors, and entices readers.

Pricing

1888 press release offers six types of pricing plans – free, gold, platinum, diamond, ultimate, and ultimate plus. The free plan offers SEO, website mockup, and website SEO consultation services. If you want more benefits, you can look forward to the Ultimate Plus plan, which is $249 – $300 per PR.

What We Like:

The fully automated submission process

Free PR distribution service

Assistance service and RSS feeds available

What We Don’t Like:

Free service does not distribute releases to any blogs, websites, news networks, or social media platforms

Very few top news networks in the Gold and Platinum plan

No guarantee of syndication in premium news websites

PR Distribution is a global press release distribution platform with more than 18 years of senior management experience in PR and marketing. This press release distribution provider lets users publish their news on a plethora of premium national news outlets.

These include all major search engines and websites like Fox, ABC, CBS, and their affiliates.

This best press release distribution service is ideal for small businesses seeking to publish a press release nationally at cost-effective rates. Other features include social media distribution, comprehensive analytics, and multimedia embedding.

Pricing

You will get here the lowest price plans for the best press release distribution services – Just $49 per press release. The biggest benefit is that you will get advanced regional, local, national, and specific industry targeting in every PR distribution plan. You can choose up to five sectors to target even in the basic plan.

What We Like:

Distribution to top national outlets such as Fox, CW, ABC

Permanent press release hosting

Press release writing service available at a reasonable rate

Social media distribution

Local, national, regional and industry-specific targeting in every plan

Multimedia embedding in every plan

What We Don’t Like:

A limited number of news outlets

No comprehensive analytics

PRlog is a popular provider of the best press release distribution services.

Currently, it offers services like Expert Directory, Press Room Hosting, Press Release Distribution, Job Listings, and Business Directory.

PR Log skilled team also shares press releases offsite. It includes automatic posting on social networking websites.

Most of these services are free of cost. Others range from $0 – $359 per release. This PR company provides distribution to search engines and top news websites. Their press releases get included in about 40,000 RSS feeds.

This PR company also allows users to add one company logo, one link, one photo, and one video.

One of the biggest perks is your news stories get “live” instantly with one click. The skilled team also helps them get indexed in major search engines. It is perfect for organizations and businesses of all sizes, having a tight budget.

Pricing

PR Log distribution plans do not fit the budget of every business. PR Newswire distribution price is the US $359 per press release.

What We Like:

Releases go live fast

PR sharing offsite, onsite and search engines

Offer support for video releases and multiple tags

Add links in the PR body

Advanced PR scheduling and customization as per the needs

Video press release support

Analytics included

What We Don’t Like:

Allow you to register with a Gmail account to get started

Limited contact base

The release word limit is limited to a maximum of 500 words

No analytics beyond the counting of visitors

PR Underground is another platform that offers the best press release distribution services such as web reach distribution, pay per release, and search engine optimization. It helps businesses to spread their engaging news stories via a broad network.

The experienced editorial staff disseminates all releases to television networks, major search engines, top media sites, and two famous PR sites – such as PR Newswire and MarketWatch.

The biggest benefit of this best press release distribution service is that the savvy editorial team approves, publishes, and syndicates news stories within one day.

They also publish the press release to more than 80 regional Radio and news sites, including News Hawaii, DigitalJournal.com, and many more. It is ideal for businesses seeking an all-in-one PR package to reach a broader audience.

Pricing

PRUnderground offers two pricing plans – a pre-release and a monthly subscription plan. The starting pricing begins at $49.99 to $309 per release.

What We Like:

SEO and social media services under one roof and that too free

Images and videos support available

Fast turnaround process

PR syndication to 80+ news websites

What We Don’t Like:

Do not support uploading large-sized images

Does not have a PR email list of subscribed reporters and journalists

Not for businesses looking to target a specific audience or industry

Pressat offers affordable and best press release distribution services to businesses looking to syndicate their story across the UK and internationally.

It also offers public relations services like copywriting, translation, disclosure services, and access to a big database containing 1.4 million+ media contacts.

The skilled team targets journalists, media influencers, and stakeholders effectively and leverage additional PR distribution via the Press Association and NASDAQ OMX circuits.

The PR Company also offers fast and safe regulatory disclosure services for the United Kingdom and European Union listed companies. The platform also has an up-to-date media database that helps businesses find the right individuals and engage with them as per the PR needs.

Pricing

Pressat offers three plans – monthly, PayG, and annual. The monthly plan lets offer distribution of press releases on a regular and rate is £290/per month.

What We Like:

Extra PR distribution

Professional translation service

Copywriting service at a fixed cost

Up-to-date media database

What We Don’t Like:

No direct mail management

No live customer support

PR.com is a cross between a PR and an advertising entity. It is a directory of businesses, services, products, and the best press release distribution services provider. It offers services such as job search, reviews, the publication of articles online, and celebrity interviews.

Whether you want to generate quality leads, look for essential information, or want huge exposure worldwide, their best press release distribution services cover everything. The skilled team handles PR distribution on diverse platforms to assure that users get an incredible outcome. They also distribute releases by the industry or region for targeted distribution.

PR.com’s big directory allows businesses to promote their service and products with much ease. They can add their business logo and branding information to get huge brand exposure and online visibility.

This best press release distribution service guarantees placement in multiple databases. The biggest perk is that the release offering for the comprehensive database is free and does not require any registration. Users can use powerful search tools and browse the business directory to find any company as per their business needs.

PR.com is perfect for startups and small businesses looking for targeted distribution in less time and at a low cost.

Pricing

Their pricing plans for the best press release distribution services include $60, $100 and $300. It also provides a free package which covers reduced distribution, PR.com site, general search engines, and few third-party newsrooms and feeds.

What We Like:

Powerful search tools

Supports targeted PR distribution

Information on the PR website is free

Provide directory services for better promotion

Database access does not require sign up

What We Don’t Like:

Lack of analytical tools

The website too complicated to navigate

Take time to get your news live on PR.com

Limited functionality in the premium plan

Poor customer service

Reporting is too basic

Does not provide media syndication

Whether your focus is on local distribution or global, Accesswire best press release distribution services cover everything. It is a Public relations company that provides XBRL services, financial reporting, and more.

The editorial team sends releases to 1,500 media sites in 98 countries. These global news aggregators include Yahoo Finance/News, Thomson Reuters, Marketwatch, Comtex, and Google News.

The company’s main focus is on distribution to the most prominent financial exchanges across the world, including London Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, OTC Markets, and NYSE.

This best press release distribution service is suitable for businesses and investment companies seeking potential investors for increasing brand awareness.

Pricing

Accesswire provides two pricing plans – a pay-as-you-go option and a platform subscription plan. Pay-as-you-go offers national, global, or regional press release distribution. A platform subscription option offers more perks than a pay-as-you-go option.

What We Like:

Global, national and regional targeting

Real-time engagement analytics and PR.Report

Webcasting available

Partnership with the world’s leading exchanges such as NYSE, NASDAQ, etc.

Custom distribution lists, newsrooms, and data feeds

What We Don’t Like:

Does not support linking logos to websites

The editorial team does not hold much experience

Initial signup is time-consuming

State or industry-specific targeted distribution can be a little bit pricey

Founded in 2003, PRLeap offers the ideal blend of Online PR. The skilled experts make it easy to package your news and leverage Social Media, SEO, and a wide distribution network to spread it. Their best press release distribution services include distribution of PR to more than 100 newspapers, media, radio, financial outlets, relevant bloggers, and editorial contacts.

The savvy expert editorial team also integrates the social plugins for better PR engagement. You can even quickly share your published news on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and Pinterest.

This cloud marketing platform is perfect for small, medium, and large businesses that want powerful marketing tools and an easy way to engage.

Pricing

PRLeap provides three types of plans to the businesses – pay-as-you-go (SOLO), annual plan (PRO), and agency plan. Play as you go plan costs $135 per Press Release.

What We Like:

Offer search engine optimization and social media promotion

Analytical tools support

Add five pictures and videos

Downloadable reports

Easy scheduling

What We Don’t Like:

Limit of 2 press release submissions daily

Did not make it into YAHOO or Google News

PitchEngine is another renowned PR platform that offers the best press release distribution services to the businesses. The expert team uses the powerful PR creation tools to make your press release and brand stand out.

They create, distribute, and share content via social networks, search engines, and mobile devices. Although you can craft endless PR, they will not get published on PitchEngine official website.

This best press release distribution service is ideal for businesses looking to reach the target audience and keep stakeholders in the loop.

Pricing

The PR Company provides three plans – basic, PR toolkit, and Agency. The basic plan rates start at $ 14.95 per month.

What We Like:

Simple user interface

Create unlimited press releases for free

Can access PitchFeed via RSS or website

Offer easy customization for social media via drag-and-drop tools

Multimedia and posting the content to PR newsroom is also very easy

You can cancel your plan anytime

What We Don’t Like:

You need to upgrade to the lowest pricing tier for using PR toolkit

Pay extra for analytics and reporting

Media file uploading takes a long time

No targeted distribution

Prowly is the renowned SaaS platform that allows businesses to create superior quality press releases, find relevant journalists, send targeted pitches and put them in an interactive online newsroom.

Tons of experts and brands already use their best press release distribution services such as Spotify, Vimeo, ASUS, LG, Decathlon, Fox TV National Geographic, and more.

The “discovery” module allows you to hunt influencers and journalists by their sector, position, and location. Furthermore, journalist-friendly brand newsrooms have a striking design that allows media to find and share your story.

Pricing

The rate of the basic plan at Prowly is $210 per month.

What We Like:

Personalized email support and pitching

Up-to-date newsroom and Over 1,000,000 contacts

Add videos, photos, social media posts, and other rich media

Keep media contacts under control via syncing

Scheduling of PR campaigns available

Prowly app spread news between Audience Pitch and Brand Journal

What We Don’t Like:

Press monitoring and tracking not available

Complex platform

The customer support team is very unresponsive

Expensive

If you want effective PR management as per your brand needs in multiple languages, then PressPage is the ultimate place. The skilled team syndicate press releases in 55 languages to ensure that you get global coverage. The platform is trusted by leading brands, like KLM, Booking.com, etc. for the best press release distribution services.

Pricing

Presspage offers three kinds of plans to organizations – Standard, Premium, and Enterprise. The standard plan costs $399/ month.

What We Like:

Support multimedia embedding and linking to photo collections on social networking platforms

Downloadable reports

Database of 860,000 influencers and media contacts

Auto-publishing on social media

Customizable newsroomswith drag-and-drop functionality

Syndicate releases in 55 languages

What We Don’t Like:

Analytics dashboard does not offer much information

Complex to use sometimes

Do not automatically share online newsroom content with more social media channels.

Wiztopic is a one-stop-shop communications platform and software company based in France. It is built to boost collaboration within communications teams. It also automates manual tasks like formatting of content, copyright management, contact list update, and more.

It allows businesses to publish releases and articles via online newsrooms. The skilled team syndicates the content on mobile apps, social media, etc. for fast and broader coverage. It is best for those in PR, corporate and financial communication, investor relations, and employee advocacy sector.

Pricing

Wiztopic pricing starts at $0.01.

What We Like:

Search engine optimization and newsrooms support

Multi-channel distribution and tracking

Free trial

CRM dedicated to stakeholders allows you to manage and update the target lists quickly

Distribute business content in multiple languages

What We Don’t Like:

Disorganized contacts

Software complex to use

No white label press release distribution

Can’t create media content or add more than one PR

Wrapping Up:

In today’s world of digitalization, press releases are important elements for business marketing. The excellent way to get noticed by the media is by finding the best press release distribution services.

Based on our in-depth review, we find Linking News as the perfect PR distribution company. It helps businesses to get featured across the social media platforms and top tier news magazines and boost brand awareness. Get started with Linking News today.

Photo: Shutterstock