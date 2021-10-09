4 Types of People You Should Hire if You Have a Disability

As a business owner with a disability, it is difficult to maintain all aspects of your career on top of managing a physical impairment. However, it would help if you hired people that allow you to run your company more effectively. Whether you may need help physically, mentally, or just someone to take on a specific role to ease the pressure, there are a few select characters that will aid in managing your business. Let’s say you are hearing or sight-impaired. Hire someone who can be your ears or eyes to make doing your task easier. Perhaps you have arthritis and can’t write well. Hire the person to fit your needs and keep you more organized.

Regardless of your circumstances, consider these four types of potential hires who can enable you to more effectively allocate your time to different responsibilities and increase your productivity.

Type 1: The Business Coach

As an entrepreneur with a disability, running a company is a marathon, not a sprint. Therefore, the first person you should hire is a business advisor. Like a doctor, this person lets you know if your business is sick and provides you with the steps to recover so that your ailment doesn’t hold you back. As well as ensuring you become and remain a successful owner, this person is a mentor. View them as a teacher that keeps you on the cutting edge of the happenings within your industry. This is someone who can provide you with advice and the tools to succeed, such as assistive technology that provides an advantage despite your limitations.

While keeping you ahead in the game, a business coach also provides tips to develop your job. These are crucial in allowing you to hit deadlines and maintain balance in your life. Their role can also be to assist you in setting up a business plan that lays out strategies to achieve your goals and make it to your nephew’s dance recital on time. Receiving and implementing advice from a resourceful advisor will grant you the ability to attain the aspirations of your business.

Type 2: The Helping Hand

As an executive with the burden of a disability already on your shoulders, you must possess the ability to delegate and rely on others who can take a heavy load off of you. Consider hiring an assistant that can help you operate your business. Given that they understand your restrictions, they will support you in the endeavor to grow in every capacity. This happens by changing the flow of your workday and making life as a disabled owner easier. Maybe you want your morning schedule cleared so you can wake up for a much-needed mental recharge, or you require groceries for the week. Assistants are here to do any task to make your life smoother. These experts can also help you find networking groups and events. Functions that you attend can provide valuable experience and the discovery of potential business opportunities. Having an assistant is crucial as it will alleviate stress so you can use your time more efficiently.

Type 3: The Accountability Partner

Sometimes you need that person to help light a fire under you. This makes an accountability partner essential when having a disability. People like this are here if you get discouraged or frustrated, which makes long days even harder. Having someone understand your hardships, as well as limitations, can inspire you. Although their condition may not be the same as yours, partners are encouraging and keep you in a positive mindset.

Most importantly, there is a camaraderie between you two which results in a business that flourishes because of how you support each other. These advocates are here when you need an energy boost and provide you with positive affirmations. Having a like-minded friend can also prepare you to achieve success by helping to brainstorm ideas. You will also thrive knowing they have your back and will be by your side every step of the way.

Type 4: The Expert Advisor

Legal issues are difficult to understand to begin with, and even more so when your eyesight, or lack thereof, makes reading difficult. Consider hiring a specialist that recognizes your needs and can do what you can’t. Let’s say you have a visual impairment. Employ an attorney that will read a contract for you and explain the technicalities of the document. Along with being an authority in their field, they should also cater to your condition by detailing what they have done in a method you can interpret. These people are an extension of you and will explain various options and guide you in learning about your choices. This expert keeps you on top of the details and makes your life easier. Allow those professionals with years of experience to take on more responsibility so you can focus your efforts on other aspects of the business. Having trusted advisors are pivotal as they enable you to be a more productive owner.

By discovering and hiring a business coach, they will provide resources on how to run an organization. Having an accountability partner gives you someone you can relate to and keep you in a positive mindset despite your condition. And by incorporating that specialty expert who is crucial in performing tasks your disability prevents you from accomplishing, finding that personal assistant will alleviate the stress of being a business owner with an ailment. Being a leader with an impairment can make you feel outside of your comfort zone. Make it an objective to gather those professionals who improve your business and ensure your struggles are understood and are prioritized. Make life undemanding by delegating positions to people with passion and will turn your weaknesses into strengths. Embarking on these goals of hiring four types of employees will allow you to continue on the path of productivity and enable you to be more successful.

Photo Credit: Jacob Lund on Shutterstock