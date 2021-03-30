5 Digital Marketing Trends That Entrepreneurs Must Know

—

As we are heading towards a completely digital world, there is no chance of us reducing this speed. The world of digital marketing is changing constantly. Each day brings in a new trend and this is the reason why businesses are paying more attention to digital marketing.

The pandemic situation has changed the mode of business. Many small and large-scale industries are now opting for digital methods of marketing to increase their reach. A new entrepreneur is born every day who tries to shine in this world full of competition.

But to keep up with the changing digital trends, you need to develop an effective marketing strategy that walks along with the technology. If you are an entrepreneur and want to grow your business, here are the top 5 digital marketing trends to help you get started.

#1. Live video

The latest trend hitting all the social media platforms is “Live Video”. Every platform is providing the option of posting live videos and you can take advantage of it. Online videos are very much on the rise as they have the power to connect with the customers and deliver the exact information about the business and its services.

Live videos enable your viewers to have a complete insight into your business, products that you are offering, and customer’s database. Live videos are an effective way to communicate with your customers in real-time. You can respond to their queries and ask them for feedback. Live videos are free to use and you do not have to spend time editing.

#2. ChatBots

When customers visit your business page or website, they may have queries related to your products or services. An instant response to their questions enhances trust towards your brand. This is the reason why you must have a chatbot integrated with your website.

Chatbots assist customers with all their queries from simple inquiries to placing an order. A customer is a valuable asset of any business and satisfying your customer is one of the crucial steps for any entrepreneur. As an entrepreneur, you must invest in chatbots as they allow you to save time and increase customer engagement and satisfaction. Chatbots reduce customer’s frustration and complaints of being unanswered.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

#3. Voice Search

Voice search is gaining popularity and is expected to reach a mark of more than 50% voice queries by the coming year.

Voice searches are implemented by SEO reseller or smart speakers in which the user gets an immediate response to his query or by virtual voice bots like Siri that are installed in desktops or mobile phones.

In today’s scenario, more and more users are using voice search for interaction as they are affordable and have greater capabilities.

Voice engine optimization is another emerging trend that you should follow to reach more audiences. Entrepreneurs may take advantage of this latest technology by customizing their content into a more natural language. Voice search uses long-tail keywords and gives more specific and relevant answers to any query. This way you can deliver specific content to a targeted audience and boost conversion rates.

#4. IGTV

The famous social media platform recently launched a virtual TV section on its app for content promotion. Popular brands, influencers, and entrepreneurs are now allowed to post long videos and create meaningful content. Just like YouTube, IGTV enables you to create videos up to 10 minutes. You can create vertical video content and post it to reach a more organic audience.

Users these days are becoming fond of visuals as they want clear and updated information. The human brain processes videos faster than that of the written information. IGTV is an emerging digital marketing trend that every new entrepreneur must consider to implement their digital strategy.

#5. Customized Content

Customers expect relevant and personalized content and that’s why it is important to serve them what they want. The concept of unique and customized content is increasing rapidly to satisfy the users.

Delivering the right content at the right time has become the need of the hour. Unique content adds value to your strategy and plays a crucial role in uplifting user engagement.

In order to create personalized content, an entrepreneur must focus on designing dynamic landing pages based on geographic locations and integrate call to actions to increase the conversion rates.

Users get highly attracted by personalized content and it also enhances their experience. According to a recent study, 44% of users who have a friendly browsing experience are likely to become buyers. Along with this, entrepreneurs should also focus in delivering interactive content in form of puzzles, quizzes, rewards, and giveaways. This helps in increasing customer engagement and boosts sales.

If you have just started up a new business and want to jump off the point, these 5 digital marketing trends are surely going to help you out.

—

This content is brought to you by Mansi Rana.

Photo: Shutterstock