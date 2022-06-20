A Modern Digital Public Relations Agency

—

Loaded Media focuses primarily on branding, online presence, and publicity. Most public relations companies only focus primarily on generic publicity. They have no control over what the publication writes and pay no attention to web presence, domain authority, SEO, etc.

More than ever, modern publicity has evolved with the advancement of the internet, social media, and other forms of public relations. Publicists of the past cost clients tens to thousands of dollars per month, just to get placed. It didn’t matter if they saw results, you would still need to pay them. They would offer absolutely nothing in terms of online performance, such as SEO, backlinking, and web development.

Loaded Media guarantees placements in major magazines instead of waiting and hoping. You can also have them execute online strategies that will increase your online visibility and performance. All the publicity in the world won’t make your website stand out if people don’t know where to find it. You can rest assured knowing you will get results.

Loaded Media, Los Angeles’ premier publicity agency, can use cutting-edge strategy and software in a range of publicity activities. Loaded Media continues to innovate and revolutionize public relations, even as other outdated companies close their doors.

This is why Loaded Media is quickly becoming the most popular publicity agency in Los Angeles.

Digital Presence

Loaded Media’s online presence is the key to modern-day publicity. Online presence has never been more important with the advent of the internet and social networking. More businesses and people are offering their services online every day to increase their reach. Online presence is essential for your business to survive, making it one of the biggest factors in publicity.

Google Knowledge Panel – Google Knowledge Panel is an often overlooked, but important, part of Google Marketing. It is located in the sidebar and gives information about the business or person listed. This badge is Google’s own verification badge and is crucial for credibility. This is essential for brands competing with other brands. These panels can be very complicated and few companies know how to create them. Loaded Media can create this panel and have it displayed within 2 days via Google Search.

Google Search – Is your name or company listed on Google when you search for it? Do you see another name, or business instead? You may not realize how important it is to be the first Google search result. Most people don’t scroll beyond the first five results. If you appear on the second page, you may not even exist in the eyes of many. Loaded Media improves your Google rankings using a variety of online strategies.

Search Engine Optimization – Search Engine Optimization (SEO), a constantly-changing algorithm, shows relevant search results whenever a person searches online. This can drive unpaid traffic directly to your site or profile. Although it may be tempting to ignore this aspect it is essential for success.

Loaded Media specializes in improving your SEO. They can even incorporate it into every article. It includes keywords that people look up on Google and links to other sites. All information related to your brand will appear on your website, in every article online, and in every press release Loaded Media creates exclusively for you.

Social Media Management – Social media has made the public landscape more divisive by the day. It is dangerous to ignore this and put someone else in charge. These accounts are delicate, and it can be difficult to get results. Even established brands can quickly lose their public image.

To build your brand, it is essential to establish and maintain a social media presence. Public agencies can’t ignore the influence of social media strategy on publicity. Loaded Media offers you the ability to manage your social media accounts. They will handle all your tweets, stories, posts, and media materials for you so that you don’t have any worries about that aspect of your brand. Their staff can also assist you in obtaining the highly-coveted Verified Checkmark that every brand should have.

Web Design and Development – Loaded Media can certainly increase your engagement across the web. If your website is not well-designed, people will click on your profiles and immediately click out. They have the ability to solve that problem. They will overhaul your website and provide all the necessary SEO tools.

Your website will look professional and establish you as a professional business. A professional website will impress potential clients. If it is attractive enough, they will be more inclined to buy your product.

Marketing – Marketing is often mistakenly interpreted as publicity. While publicity is about the promotion of the company and client, marketing focuses only on advertising and selling the business. They work in tandem and aim for the same goal.

Loaded Media offers complete marketing services that will help you reach your brand goals. These include Google Advertising, media buys, and social media marketing.

Publicity

Publicity is essential if you are a business or brand trying to increase your reach. The business cannot reach its full potential and maximize revenue without publicity, even if the product and services are top-notch. Your business will see a significant increase in publicity if it is added to the mix.

Not only does Loaded Media know what is important in today’s publicity, but they are also aware of the best practices. They guarantee magazine placements and press releases; they get your name in the media by increasing your online visibility and branding.

Publicity has changed, and no one has responded as well as Loaded Media. Loaded Media has created a whole toolkit of publicity tools to help people reach their goals in the new-age digital marketing and innovation.

Performance – Loaded Media provides complete transparency about data and results. The key to tracking is transparency. Every month, you’re given a summary of all data. This includes SEO and Social Media, Website Performance, Article Tracking, and many other data. They provide stats on all aspects. This data is vital for SWOT analysis (Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities and Threats). This data is used to modify the brand’s path to align with your brand goals

Brand Trajectory

A business’s brand is an integral part of its success. When you sign up as a customer, this service is completely free. They will analyze your brand goals in detail to determine what our goals are. Their publicists wouldn’t start any services without knowing the purpose. This step usually takes 3 to 5 hours with the client, but it is absolutely necessary and completely free.

Loaded Media is unique in their approach to brand strategy. The brand trajectory of each client is different. Some may be interested in acquiring more customers, creating brand awareness, improving brand image, or obtaining venture capital. These factors will have a significant impact on how they design your action plan to reach those goals. They require a clear understanding of where you want your brand to go. This will impact how they plan for the future and will influence where they place your articles, what they write, how they implement SEO, and many other things.

Once you have defined your brand direction, they will do a current analysis and deep dive into the current analytics. This will include research about your current website, ranking, SEO, marketing, brand information, demographics, etc. As a client, this will give you a new perspective on any issues you might have overlooked or missed. Web analysis can be complicated but they aim to make it as simple as possible for you.

Their PR team now knows where you are at the moment and where you want it to be. The next step is deciding how you will get there. They will create your complete brand trajectory plan and reverse engineer where you want to go. This plan will contain all options they provide, including magazine placements and website development. SEO optimization is also included. Press releases are another option. As you work together, they will continuously adjust and improve to meet the goals that you have established.

Signing Up and Getting Started

Loaded Media’s first month will be better than any month you’ve had alone. You’ll have everything you need to build a brand and a business. A strong online and social media presence. Magazine placements, a Google Information Panel, and a professional website are all part of what you will have. You’ll outperform your competition in both Google search results and sales. It’s crazy, but you’ll be number 1 in your field.

Now imagine working with another public relations agency. These results aren’t guaranteed. They’ll demand that you pay them for their services, and then they’ll tell you what magazines will publish your work. There’s a possibility that it won’t work. All that money was wasted with nothing left. In most cases, you can’t gamble when it comes to building your business. Their methods promise results.

Publicity is a costly investment. If your business is worth the effort, then you must spend money to grow it. Soon, you will see your investment as an investment into yourself. You will be amazed at the results you have achieved with their assistance.

Is Loaded Media Right for You?

Loaded Media has the best options for taking your business to new heights. They excel in both traditional public relations and the digital aspect of it. They are experts in building your business from the ground up so you can reach your full potential and make more money. Their unique marketing plan and market research will transform your business into a truly special empire.

Yes, they might have shared some of the secrets of what they do. However, Loaded Media understands that they’re the only public relations agency in LA that can do this job. No one can do the same as their talented publicity team. Although their methods are possible to replicate, they cannot be duplicated. Their publicists create a customized path for each client and do the heavy lifting so you can focus on your brand and talents.

Loaded Media can be found in the heart of Los Angeles. Many agencies move and then quietly disappear here. Most LA publicity agencies have not kept up with digital publicity and the internet. Loaded Media is here to stay. It’s what sets them apart, and it is also how they will set you apart.

