How to Make the Most Out of Your Cloud-Based Phone System

Social Media Bits: As reported by the International Data Group , 69% of organizations have already adopted the use of cloud-based technology and this rate is expected to grow going forward.

With the rise of technology, every business sector wants to take advantage of the modern cloud-based phone system and put it into good use. Most sectors with incoming clients and customers need to constantly make and take phone calls and what better way to do it than by using this modern means of communication?

Since the evolution of telephones , communications continue to strengthen connections between people from all walks and flexibility has made life easier than ever. From high productivity to fast and improved telecommunications, this contemporary phone system comes with umpteen benefits to boot.

What is a Cloud-Based Phone System?

A cloud-based phone system is a modern phone service through which you can make calls over the internet and it stores data in the cloud in place of the age-old private branch exchange (PBX) server. Voicemail, conferencing, and call routing are all outcomes of cloud-based PBXs.

Cloud phones can also be referred to as VoIP phones though you ought to keep it in the back of your mind that unlike the latter, not all VoIP systems are cloud-based. Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems have been around since 1995 before cloud-based phones. They were previously custom configured and installed over company servers. VoIP lets you make voice calls through the internet connection as opposed to a traditional phone line and is hosted over the provider’s servers.

How does it work?

Cloud-based phone systems translate your vocal sound to a digital system before moving it through the internet where it’s converted into a phone prompt before it finally gets to the recipient. Cloud phones essentially transmit calls.

You can access VoIP phone systems in different ways provided you have access to a broadband internet connection. You can call forthwith from your computer with a distinct VoIP receiver or a traditional phone linked to a particular adapter. Cloud-based business phone systems are a relief to many businesses due to their cost-effectiveness and ability to handle a countless number of calls remotely from anywhere around the globe.

Tips for Using a Cloud-Based Phone System

However how big or small your business is, putting a cloud-based VoIP phone system into good use should be your number one aim for success in your work. Gone are the days when sent messages would take hours or even days to reach the intended. All thanks to the cloud telephone system, managing businesses is easier than it was two decades ago.

What would have become of the market sector during Covid-19 had businesses not adopted the internet-based phone system sooner? It goes without saying that the system aids communication between clients and teammates alike who do remote work thus improving business operations. Below are the main tips that your company can use to fully maximize the perks that a cloud-based system presents.

1. Set Up an Auto-Attendant

An auto-attendant is a voice menu system that directly transfers calls to the intended department without having to pass through a receptionist. Also known as an automated attendant system, it offers a great way of handling business practices because of its ability to assist in receiving phone calls faster while cutting you some slack when it comes to costs.

The e-receptionist works by using a VoIP phone system that prompts the callers to select and press specific keys on their phones and ultimately speak to the right attendants. As a business owner, you will recognize a certain level of professionalism with an improvement in customer service. Without having to employ many operators to handle the calls, your biz will boast of more sales than it previously did with increased employees’ productivity among other benefits of automated attendants.

To design a professional auto-attendant you need to limit the menu choices, and keep the greeting brief and updated, while maintaining current information. All you have to do is choose a phone number, record a precise greeting, create menu options, create call routing rules, and route the calls to the desired destinations.

2. Enhance the Mobility of Remote Workers

Despite the reduction of coronavirus cases, some companies still prefer their employees to work from home. When your employees engage in remote working it is crucial and healthy to maintain the interaction as well as on-time project delivery.

Adopt cloud-based phone systems for small businesses by using minimal hardware and working only under the set operating expense. The modern cloud-based system allows remote workers to set up calls and work closely with the team members through virtual meetings and audio conferences. Workers can easily access voicemails and corporate directories, not to forget access to many features like one-click conference calls, and automatic call recording among others.

VoIP system helps you to do your business uninterrupted from anywhere without feeling the urge to carry your whole communication system or fearing accumulating losses when you or your employees are in another location.

3. Make Use of the Advanced Call Analytics & Reporting

To get the best experience from a cloud system, make use of advanced call analytics and dynamic reporting. The call analytics tracks call data and attendants’ performance handling inbound or outbound calls including call volume and customer satisfaction.

Call analytics and reporting help your business to provide an amazing customer experience and strengthen your relationship with the customer. For exceptional performance, look at the summary report that covers metrics around average and longest times spent on various types of calls, call queues, and the average wait time.

Cloud-Based Phones Top Features

Cloud-based phone system ensures that you get to enjoy and experience a broad selection of features that are incredible for the business performance. While there are over twenty features, below are the top commonly used features you need not forget to put to use.

Video Conferencing: Ideal for remote working teams as it allows the team to have a video web meeting with ease. Advanced Call Routing: For customer best satisfaction, this feature allows you to direct the calls to the appropriate departments or phone attendants. In case there is no one to answer the call, the feature gives a choice of what action to take. Interactive Voice Response (IVR): IVR allows your customers to get questions to their answers as soon as possible and the employees are able to be more productive. It uses automated messages and menu options to direct clients to the respective departments thus eliminating the need for a switchboard operator. Unified Communications (UCaaS): This feature is beneficial in that it avoids unnecessary repetition by customers and switching multiple channels by providing a central dashboard for multiple communication channels, such as video calls, voice calls, SMS texts, web conferencing, internal and external chats, and virtual faxing.

Must-Have Integrations on Your Cloud-Based Phone System

Cloud-based phone systems can integrate with everyday tools on your computers and phones like Microsoft 365, Task Management Software, Salesforce, CRM software, and Google workspace tools like google docs, google sheets, and google slides.

Bottom Line

If you are preparing a cloud-based phone system for small businesses, you should weigh its efficiency in improving your business performance because a cloud system ensures clear communication, customer loyalty, and ultimately high sales turnover. Make good use of the auto-attendant, call analytics, and reporting as well as the exceptional features the system offers.

