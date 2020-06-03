Managed WordPress Hosting – The Key for Your Business Success Online

—

The success of any business website will depend upon the efficiency of its hosting provider. Similarly, if you are planning to start a WordPress blog or site, you must make sure that your service provider offers super-fast performance, combined with high security and useful tools.

Why is managed web hosting is the best choice for your WordPress website?

Even though un-managed hosting services are cheaper, it is always better to go for the managed services. It is because they come with a lot of benefits, like automated backups, which ensure optimum performance of your site.

Having a website is not only about uploading new content and engaging with visitors. You will need to ensure the best user experiences for your visitors. To make that happen, a lot of tasks must be conducted on the backend.

For example, you will need to take timely backups, update the themes and plugins, and do many other activities to ensure the top performance of your blogs. Now, if you take managed hosting, you will not have to worry about those backend and maintenance tasks. All those will be taken care of by the hosting provider.

If you are looking for the best managed WordPress hosting services, we recommend 10web.io. They provide fast and secure servers running on Google cloud. The servers that they use are located in 4 different continents, which reduce the transfer time quite significantly. You can visit their website to know more about the services and try the 14 days trial.

Gives you room to focus on business-critical matters:

As mentioned above, if you are planning to focus only on the contents and your visitors, then managed hosting will be your best option. You will not have to worry about website maintenance and upgrades. It gives you more room to focus on the critical tasks that are needed for promoting your business online.

High-level support:

Another advantage is that you will be getting support from the expert professionals. They will take care of all the tasks like troubleshooting, upgrades, and also risk assessment. It is definitely worth each and every penny that you pay.

Foolproof security:

Security is the primary concern for many web site owners because of the constant hacking and malicious attacks. The managed services also come with SSL certificates, which are important for data encryption during the transfer. Such security barriers will make it almost impossible for hackers to gain any unauthorized access.

Automatic updates of themes and plugins of your site will ensure that it runs on the latest software versions, which will further tighten the security of your WordPress blog or website.

Great user experience:

It helps in significantly improving the performance of your website. These services come with many other tools like caching plugins, which help in improving the performance, thereby giving the best experiences to the visitors.

Can help in improving the search engine ranking of your websites

If you are aiming to take your website to the 1st page of search engine results, you need to ensure that the pages load within 3 seconds. That is why you must consider going for managed hosting services, even if you have to shell out a little more money. If you compare the Return on Investment with these services, you will see higher profitability in the long run.

