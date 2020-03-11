The Top 25 Best Press Release Distribution Services Recommended by PR Experts

—

In this digital world, press releases are essential for business. However, press coverage does not just come naturally – it means you need to work for it. Remember, the distribution of press releases is equally important as that of the writing part.

Whether you are planning to launch an app, cryptocurrency, or a music album, getting featured in the journalists’ blogs, top media articles and across the social media helps you boost your business value, brand awareness and SEO ranking. This allows the potential searchers to find your business hassle-free.

The best way to position your brand in front of a wider audience is to use a PR company that offers the best professional press release distribution service at the best price. The experts send your press releases to large networks of targeted media websites, newspapers, blogs, radio, podcasts and TV news bulletins seeking content to publish.

We researched over 25 best press release distribution services – based on their formatting, cost, word count, customer service, and reach. To help you find the best one as per your needs, we are offering a detailed view of every PR site. Our list of the top 25 best press release distribution services includes:

1. Linking News– Best Press Release Distribution Service Overall

The # 1 press release distribution service on our list is Linking News. It is trusted by tons of businesses, digital marketing companies, and startups for a long time. This platform has access to more than 10,000 media and news sites across the globe.

Their White Label Service allows users to get their press release published on the top-notch news and media outlets without any attached label of a third-party company.It means news will appear under your own standalone brand.

Features:

Industry’s Strongest and Trusted PR Network

Linking News platform features a robust network in the industry – with connections to nearly 900,000 journalists, 330,000 publications, and 90 million social media influencers across the globe.

100% White Label Press Release Distribution Service

There are literally many press release distribution companies. However, very few of them offer white-label or private label services. The services provided by Linking News are 100% White Label. No Linking News’ brand will be mentioned in your press release.

Chinese Distribution Networks

Another great feature that makes Linking News the best press release distribution service is Chinese Distribution Networks. Besides English press release distribution, Linking News also accepts custom orders for the Chinese press release distribution to approximately 2000 major Chinese media outlets.

Guaranteed Placement and Distribution on Top Tier Sites

The biggest benefit of Linking News is that it also offers a guarantee to the users that their press release will appear on numerous top news and media publications. This includes USA Today, Yahoo, MarketWatch, ABC, NBC, FOX, and much more.

2. PR Newswire

APR Newswire is also one of the best press release distribution services on the internet. This global provider owned by Cision offers a broad array of services to marketing communication experts and public relations teams.

Also, it has a wide database of contacts that has the potential to target media outlets and journalists by geographic region, topic and industry. Due to its regional focus, it is ideal for businesses focused on geographic and industry targeting.

This allows businesses to get more control over where their release is picked up and distributed. For example, it is good for franchise food service-based business that mainly aims at customers in a few regions.

Furthermore, more than 9,000 media agencies and 3900 journalists use ‘PR Newswire for journalists’ feature. It means your content is likely to end up in the Journalists’ inbox.

Every press release distribution is targeted to specific keywords picked by the savvy editorial staff. A basic plan (400 words) costs $445 and $350 for other options.

Features:

Wide Media Reach

Their network reaches near about 3,000 top newsrooms such as ABC News, New York Times, BuzzFeed, etc. Also, PR Newswire sends a press release to more than 550 news outlets.

Effective Global Reach Online

PR Newswire network allows you to reach more than 170 countries in more than 40 languages. Also, it targets more than 4500 websites in the USA, including famous ones like Yahoo, MarketWatch, Finance, etc.

Simple to Use

Setting up an account on PRNewswire is easy. Also, the dashboard is intuitive and user-friendly.

Affordable

Their pay is based on the media types, press release length, and geography they want your release to be circulated to.

Great Visibility Reports

Once a press release is sent, PR Newswire offers visibility reports so that users know how well their release is performing and if you need to do other specific reporters.

3. GlobeNewswire

If you want to share your story with the influencers, investors, media, and consumers worldwide, GlobeNewswire is another platform for you.

It offers the best press release distribution services across the globe with a huge focus on Europe and North America. This allows users to target their message to the audience that matters the most.

Features:

Largest Distribution Network

The agency runs one of the largest Newswire press release distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate multimedia content and press release to the individual investors, media, investment community, and public.

The content is sent to nearly 10,000 global media outlets and to more than 1 million investment community experts. Their content can be found in approximately 6,000 databases, websites and online services.

Regulatory Filing Requirements

Besides international, national and regional press release distribution, they also offer assistance to the public agencies for proper compliance to regulatory filing and disclosure standards – XBRL, EDGAR, SEDAR (Canada), and the European Transparency Directive (Europe).

Rich Media Snippets

Users can go beyond text-only press releases. GlobeNewswire also features media snippets that allow brands to embed a wide variety of media into their press release to tell a complete brand story.

This helps them increase brand engagement with their target customers, investors and media.

Excellent Editorial Support

Their skilled editorial staff collaborates with you and helps users in every step. They also ensure that the message comes out clear and loud to the target audience. GlobeNewswire also offers translation services whenever required.

4. PR Web

PRWeb is the top leader in online news distribution and publicity. For nearly twenty years, it has helped tons of agencies in reaching new customers, boosting brand awareness and driving site traffic. It provides tons of options for resellers, including white-label marketing and direct sales.

This press release distribution services offer press release editing and distribution starting at $99/per press release.

It is well-suited for the companies with an affordable budget and with little to no experience that wants to disseminate news resale fast to a specified group of recipients.

Features:

Share Content Beyond Your Owned Channels

PRWeb allows businesses to expand the digital footprint of their brand fast. It shares stories to industry publications, social media networks, search engines, and targeted media sites. It also has the largest site distribution, with PR being sent to approximately 30,000 journalists and bloggers.

Editorial Support and Feedback​

Navigating the emerging communication sector is tough. But when you choose PRWeb, you do not need to do it alone. They also offer 24/7 Support​, Content proofreading, best practices​, resources and Cision Communications Cloud integration for the subscription customers​.

Multimedia Inclusion

PRWeb press release distribution features multimedia integration that makes it more optimized and dynamic to the search engines. It also streamlines the workflow for quick submission.

Search Engine Visibility

This platform offers a robust SEO solution that drives press release search engine ranking and visibility across major search engines in no time.

5. Business Wire

Business Wire is a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary based in the USA. This global leader circulates full-text press releases to the financial markets, investors, databases, bloggers, information websites, social networks and other audiences.

For nearly 60 years, it has connected to a broad range of audiences and organizations. Business Wire owns a patented NX network of about 8900 media sites in 162 countries.

Features:

18 Newsrooms Worldwide

Business Wire contains 18 newsrooms across the world to cater to the unique needs of communication experts and news media.

Home to Expert IR and PR Professionals

Business Wire services are handled by skilled IR and PR experts. They distribute a press release in 193 industry and trade categories in more than twenty languages.

Offer Best Solutions

It offers customers access to an extensive suite of web hosting, distribution, intelligence, design, webcasting, analytics, and investor engagement solutions.

Customized Distribution

Business Wire also allows users to tailor their content distribution. They can choose an area, state, keywords and topics. This helps them to send press releases that caters to their needs and budget.

Clear Reports and Pre-Scheduling

This PR site offers transparent reports. Users can check where the press release was picked up, metrics for these websites and much more.

Business Wire also gives users an option to pre-schedule a press release if they are unable to send at the exact time that the client requires the story to unveil.

6. MarketWired

MarketWired is a social communications agency that offers effective solutions for global press release distribution, analytics, social media monitoring, and more. It helps businesses connect with investors, bloggers and reporters and enhance their brand visibility opportunities.

It offers a fully integrated communication platform for content creation, optimization, measurement and distribution. The expert team reviews a copy of each press release before it gets finally distributed.

Features:

Cutting-Edge Social Media Monitoring

It offers best-in-class social media monitoring and analytics to find insights that matter the most. This helps brands reach the right audience at the right time.

Simple Dashboard

Marketwired is an easy to use dashboard with pre-selected industries and news lines. Results dashboard offers every detail of the outreach so that users know where their releases go.

Highly Experienced Editors

For both online and non-online press releases, the skilled editorial team will call users to verify their releases. They are good at checking every piece of content for any grammatical errors and other recommendations.

7. eReleases

eReleases is also one of the best press release distribution services ideal for small and medium-sized businesses when it comes to press release distribution. It is because the site provides targeted content distribution at cost-effective rates. For more than 20 years, they have nurtured a healthy relationship with journalists and bloggers and reporters.

eReleases highlights the services: real editors, tailored US national PR Newswire distribution service, famous exclusive database of reporters, news outlets, and proven media coverage. This top white label press release services offer press release credits.

Each release credit allows users to submit press releases of 800 words. It will be active for 24 months after the initial order. For the basic price of $299, you can get your 400-word press release to get guaranteed placement on more than 60 media websites.

Features:

National Newswire Distribution Service

This best press release distribution service allows businesses to reach a wide array of bloggers, journalists, and reporters in no time. It has the largest newswire service for press releases that allow companies to reach all top news outlets via distribution. This includes 550 news content systems such as LexisNexis, SmartBriefs, McGraw-Hill, and Moody’s.

PRTrueLists

It also features PRTrueLists that allow you to reach associated journalists regardless of your industry. Media incorporated in the list builds a personal bond with wire service for easy distribution of content right into their inbox.

Excellent Online Visibility

eReleases reach 4,500+ famous news sites via their partner ‘PR Newswire’s network’, which also reaches approximately 3,000 newsrooms. They have hand-selected the journalists that are most likely to respond to the news release distribution.

Hyper-Targeting

eReleases allow businesses to connect with industry-specific bloggers, trade magazines, and reporters. Their media database exceeds 1.7 million contacts, including more than 700,000 social media influencers and bloggers.

Measured Outcome

An in-depth report allows companies to see traffic, engagement, audience and media release distribution on more than 300 online PR media submission websites.

8. Newswire

Newswire is a renowned agency in the PR sector known for its excellent customer service and outcome. This platform helps clients boost their web presence and visibility by distributing news to journalists and editorial offices in online, industrial and print media. It creates and distributes releases starting at $149.

With knowledgeable customer services, engaging live tutorials and hands-on strategy, it has gone too far when it comes to client service.

Also, it continues to offer great syndication to the major news outlets in a few clicks. It is perfect for businesses that require expert guidance and tailored support.

Features:

Distribution to 4500+ Network

Newswire distribution is highly automated and efficient. It offers the distribution of press release and other content to more than 4500 networks and 1.7 million premium publishers and journalists.

Geo-Targeting Feature

Newswire also features geo-targeting that enables agencies to reach specific industries and locations to connect with relevant journalists. This offers companies an additional privilege to communicate with them.

Analytics and Reports

Analytics provides companies with an opportunity to know what is going on with their content and campaign.

Furthermore, the reports include PDF reporting, performance data, social engagement, email opens and clicks. All the data allows brands to track where their readers are and also give an estimate of their return-on-investment.

Easy to Get Started

Registration is free on Newswire. You can get started in a few minutes and share your content quickly.

Friendly and Prompt Customer Support

The friendly customer support team answers all your questions. You can contact us via chat or call at a toll-free number.

Correct PDF Reports

If you are a premium user, you get a downloadable PDF Report. It provides a concise overview of press release syndication.

Social Media and RSS Feeds

Before publishing, the editorial team quickly reviews and notifies you of any corrections to be made. Also, Companies can easily share their story on social media.

9. Send2Press

Send2Press is another great press release platform for companies with the main focus on traditional media. It has offered affordable press release distribution services with targeting since 1983.

Besides sending the story to freelancers, journalists, broadcast and print media, the professionals place news into a huge number of online news sources, social media networks and clipping services. Send2Press offers press release writing and distribution services are beginning at $99 per release.

Distribution packages of this platform are different from that of others because it allows users to target particular areas rather than just niche-specific or national news websites.

It is perfect for small geographic-focused businesses that are interested in accessing a big network of regional and local media outlets at cost-effective rates.

Furthermore, Send2Press has quality customer service via email and phone. Thus, those seeking for the best press release distribution services with high-end support should try it.

Features:

Biggest Network

Send2Press has one of the biggest networks around. It can provide distribution to nearly 6,000 media outlets with a complete national plan.

Smart Regional Targeting

It has a good regional pricing system that reflects the population of diverse areas so that people targeting less densely populated regions can get excellent value.

Extra Word Limit

Unlike other press release distributors, Send2Press has 400 words limit on their basic plan. However, it provides 1000 words at no additional fee.

Same Day Sending or Scheduling

Send2Press offers a ‘same-day push’ option in all the plans. They also offer scheduled sending of releases with broad marketing and PR efforts focus.

11. Accesswire

Accesswire is the fastest-growing news and communications network, offering global, national and regional press release distribution services to tons of clients globally.

Their skilled team is laser-focused on the brand and message of clients. It features webcasts, reporting, custom newsrooms, tailored data feeds and insights.

Accesswire is an excellent platform for investment agencies and businesses seeking for potential investors. It is because the platform distributes content to them using targeted and specialized techniques.

Also, the prime focus of their best press release distribution services is on the distribution to the world’s largest financial exchanges – OTC Markets, New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, etc.

Features:

Customized Data Feeds

The platform allows users to create and embed data feeds on their sites to lure potential site visitors. It also offers custom feed to global exchanges, private agencies, news aggregators, public companies, and data providers.

Webcast

Accesswire also has a webcasting feature that allows users to broadcast virtual events to the audience. The analytics platform helps users see who listened to the webcast, who asked questions, for how long and where they are located.

Report

PR Report is insights and reports feature in Accesswire that allow users to monitor their engagement. It offers statistics for segment URL opens, unique URL opens, and segment URL opens. Users can use a report to generate statistics per area or country to see where there is a majority of the audience.

Compliance

It not only meets distribution and compliance needs but exceeds them with a fully integrated platform.

11. PR.COM

PR.COM is another one-stop public relations marketplace for businesses. This unique site can advertise literally everything about their business. It provides public relations services, advertising, best press release distribution service and online publication of articles, and star interviews.

With a complete profile, every business listed on the site can generate high-quality leads and gain exposure worldwide speedily. The platform gives users an opportunity to get published on online news websites using search engines.

It is ideal for the small business and online startups with a tight PR budget as they can pick the features depending on the marketing budget.

Features:

Free Information

All the information on PR.COM is free. You can hunt for any kind of product, service, article, press release, business or job.

Targeted Press Release Distribution

Press release distribution feature allows users to get in contact with journalists, gain visibility online and lure new customers. PRs are usually distributed by the area or industry, thereby allowing users to target a specific specialization or region.

Affordable

This site offers a cost-effective distribution price package. Businesses can choose the one as per their goals and budget.

Also, PR.com press release distribution pricing depends on the distribution speed and level. Typically, the price ranges from $60 to $300 per press release.

Directory Services

PR.com site features product, service and business directory that allows users to advertise their service and product offerings. It means they can post their profile, logo and branding information to gain wide exposure.

12. PR Log

PR Log is free of cost online press release distribution and submission service that offer announcements and distribute news to diverse news websites. It is perfect for small, medium and large-sized businesses.

The services offered include Press Release Distribution, Business Directory, Press Room Hosting, expert Directory and Job Listings.

This platform is perfect for small businesses and financial news distribution with a limited PR budget.

For those that want to target journalists and improve their search engine ranking, PR Log offers distribution packages that fit the budget of everyone. The rates usually range from $0 to $359 per press release.

Features:

Search Engine Indexing

PR distributed by the platform is indexed in major search engines. Premium users can get more advanced coverage. They can pick where to index releases depending on the budget.

PR Newswire Press Release Distribution

This unique site is collaborated with PR newswire to allow users to gain resistance and target audience in search engines. You can get your PR indexed in Google News, Yahoo News, and other major search engines.

Offsite Sharing

PR Log also shares PR offsite, including automatic posting on Facebook and Twitter. The content is also syndicated on major industry and news outlets depending on the user package. These press releases are included in about 40,000 RSS feeds.

13. PRLeap

PRLeap is the fastest growing cloud marketing site built to support small, medium and large businesses. It offers cost-effective services to users when it comes to submitting press releases.

Their best press release distribution services allow users to add up to 5 pictures and videos in PR to attract more attention. Although there is a limit of two release submissions daily, all submitted get immediately approved.

Features:

Reach Broad Audience and Monitor Success

PR gets distributed through 100 plus radio, newspaper, media, financial outlets and financial outlets. Your press release gets listed on Google News, Bing, Google, Yahoo, Bing News, and DuckDuckG. Also, analytical tools allow you to monitor the success of your release.

Social Sharing

PR distribution allows people to share their stories with friends on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, and Pinterest. The skilled also take extra steps to completely integrate the social plugins that push the audience to engage with PR.

Measurable Outcome

Users will also get a report within 24 hours that shows every digital media site selected for the PR.

Easy Scheduling

You can even schedule your release so that it gets published at the right time. This assures that your press release gets a constant stream of the audience and does not fade away after a few days.

Long-Lasting Value

Businesses can even reach new customers again with no extra cost after the payment for press release distribution.

Excellent Reports

PRLeap tracks the progress of every published PR so that you can measure the outcome. Every data is packaged into a report that is downloadable from your PRLeap account.

The report basically includes Twitter tweets, views, Facebook likes and shares, syndication clipping report and search visibility.

14. ReleaseWire

ReleaseWire is a leading online news service that offers businesses comprehensive online reach while supporting high-quality media relationships. They have been creating, distributing and analyzing PR since 2005.

It connects communicators and marketers with online publishers, journalists, editors across the globe. The site blends engagement, PR distribution and media monitoring – all under one roof. It is perfect for the agencies planning a long-term subscribing and marketing campaign.

Their best press release distribution services are trusted by nearly 70,000 organizations and businesses in more than 100 countries. Its pricing scheme covers three options – ReleaseWire Newswire ($49/press release), ReleaseWire Direct ($89/press release), and Monthly (starts at $99/month).

Features:

Great Price and Personalization

ReleaseWire monthly subscription plans and on-demand services allow users to custom-fit their subscription as per their budget.

Expert Optimization

ReleaseWire team members use the latest technology and tools to write PR. They also optimize them so that businesses gain maximum exposure. Submission is also simple with few guided clicks.

Get Education

This best press release distribution service possesses an extensive knowledge base and tons of step-by-step articles. It helps users understand PR well and how to use ReleaseWire service.

15. Presswire

Presswire is a press release agency based in the United Kingdom. It sends the press releases directly to the journalists for writing. Since its introduction, it has developed a high reputation for speedy, effective and unmatched customer service.

Besides their best press release distribution services, there are also other services that include media monitoring, press release tracking, global media contacts database, social media intelligence reports.

PR translations into major languages are 250$/release for the first 500 words and $165 per extra 100 words.

Features:

Impressive Tracking Report

This platform offers a tracking report for 80$ per press release. It includes the names, phone numbers, and positions of all people that opened the release.

Boost Search Engine Optimization

PressWire offers numerous options for SEO. ‘SEO Super boost’ price costs $250 per release and includes any two keywords along with anchor links. The professional team offers permanent links to content and then connects to major search engines for long-term success.

Targeting Distribution

PR targets distribution by category and area. The regions include the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, Asia, etc. and categories are Finance, Sport, business, Entertainment, Technology, and General.

16. 24–7 Press Release

24–7 Press Release is another option for businesses looking for the best press release distribution service. It offers the distribution of press releases at a low price for average marketers.

This site helps businesses enhance their brand presence, sales and awareness by syndicating news in diverse locations such as bloggers, journalists, editors and print. It has a wide press release distribution network that includes 30,000 members at top newspapers, Associated Press and PR NewsWire.

For $69, your PR gets distributed to nearly 50 media outlets and search engines. The cutting-edge SaaS platform sends and tracks PR using Global media contacts databases of million contacts.

Features:

Translation and Geo-targeting

Users can use press release translation service to turn PR into another language within one day. Moreover, they can even geo-target territories with their corresponding language versions.

Global Distribution and Syndication

It offers complete syndication and distribution across every country in all sectors, famous newspapers, and media outlets across Europe, Asia, Latin America, USA and Canada.

Boost Visibility to Online and Media

Their media experts come from all walks of life and are well experienced. They strive to increase our brand visibility by publishing your brand engaging story for the readers to read. Moreover, your PR will stay on the site until you decide to eliminate it.

17. PR Underground

PR Underground offers the best press release distribution services to companies. It distributes PR to nearly 80 news media outlets, including NBC, FOX, CBS, etc. Their solutions include web reach distribution, SEO optimization pay per release, etc.

The price begins at $49.99 as a one-time payment. However, the starting price only includes a post on DigitalJournal.com and social media distribution.

Features:

Guarantee Syndication in 375 Media Sites

At $129, PR Underground assures syndication in 375 media sites. This includes top networks such as ABC, FOX, CBS, NBC, etc. They also distribute content to Google, Bing News, industry journals, and blogs.

SEO, PR, Social Media – All in One

Social media press releases are typically in Google News, published to more than 80 news sites online and distributed to social media – you get all under one roof for $49.99.

18. Prowly

Prowly is an online website that offers flexible Newsrooms and customized emailing for public relations companies. This all-in-one platform is ideal for people seeking hassle-free PR workflow and has robust communication.

It allows users to find journalists, prepare casual press releases, targeted PR pitches and place them all in an online classroom.

Features:

1 Million Global Media Contacts

Prowly consists of approximately 1 million influencers and journalists at your fingertips. You can even search by the position, location, industry and topic to hunt the contacts that are important to you.

Up-to-Date Contacts

Media database software contacts are updated every day so that users get up-to-date contacts every time they search.

Effective Personalization and Scheduling

Their best press release distribution services allow users to schedule campaigns so that they send at the right time without doing it manually. They can even add a tailored greeting for every contact to make a good impression.

Control Media Contacts

The biggest bonus point is that they can group their contacts depending on their interests.

On-the-Go Outcome

Prowly allows you to monitor how people react to your content and drive valuable insights to do better.

19. PitchEngine

PitchEngine is another renowned press release distribution network that allows businesses to create and distribute interactive social media press releases.

Every PR created appears automatically in PitchFeed that bloggers and reporters can access on the website or via RSS.

Many top brands use this SaaS-based tool to create and share interesting content with customers, influence and journalists. It is ideal for the agencies looking to reach their target customers and keep stakeholders in the loop.

Features:

Clean and Simple User Interface

PitchEngine has a clean and easy user interface. It is also simple to ‘set up’ and good software to stay connected with the audience. It allows users to offer content to the internet via mobile or browser.

Create Engaging Social Media Releases

You can add videos, thumbnails, tags, images, etc. in your PR and share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc.

Increase Overall Traffic

Social media press releases that you prepare and share will bring awareness to people about your business. It also creates quality inbound links to your site, thereby driving huge traffic to your website.

Create Unlimited PR

Another great thing about their best press release distribution services is that you can prepare unlimited PR for free of cost. However, they will not be published on PitcheEngine.com website. The paid plan begins at $19 per month. Also, if you want to see analytics, then you need to spend #39 per month.

20. Prezly

Prezly is an all-in-one online tool for PR companies and communication teams that want to manage their contact database, send media campaigns, and publish news. It allows users to connect the best multimedia content of your organization with valuable media contacts.

It helps in-house PR teams and organizations to manage every aspect of their communication well and get the work done smoothly.

Features:

Get Rid of Excel Trouble

Prezly tool centralizes contact databases across the entire team, thereby offering you a full insight of everything in a single timeline.

PR Optimization

Prezly streamlines PR outreach by allowing brands to create global press release distribution that is measurable, outstanding and consistent.

With this tool, you publish one time and distribute everywhere – social media, website or intranet, etc. If you want, you can even email to your most important stakeholders.

Easy Setup and Fast Support

Cloud solution of Prezly needs less effort from your IT department. The skilled team guides you throughout the process to ensure that you gain maximum. Furthermore, the team offers speedy customer support no matter your time zone.

21. PRgloo

PRgloo is a media relations platform that blends simple tools with in-depth analysis. It helps in-house teams, stakeholders and internal communications to effectively manage newsrooms, inquiry management, social media publication, influencer engagement, etc.

If you’re a businessman and are seeking for a reliable platform to control your whole PR process, then PRgloo is an excellent option for you.

Features:

Centralized Tools

Centralized set of tools pushes team effectiveness for managing inquiries, requests and statements. PRgloo response desk was created to offer a quick-fire way to keep track of the important information.

Strong Content Hub

The super-powerful content management system allows you to create eye-catchy media-rich stories using robust distribution and publication tools. With just one button, you can check the schedule and publish content to your newsroom, social media and a list of stakeholders and journalists.

Fully Customized Newsroom

You can engage with their target audience with a fully tailored newsroom. Each newsroom is filled with the vital content that you require to engage your audience.

Immediate Coverage

PRglooo instant coverage feature helps you to effectively link all communication activities such as press releases, conversations, interviews, etc., to outcomes. Reports offer instant analysis about the performance of your content with time.

22. PressPage

PressPage is a secure and flexible platform built for effective PR management. It helps PR and communication teams save plenty of time and get incredible outcomes.

The biggest benefit of this best press release distribution service is that you do not need any databases, complicated CMS, email tools, Excel spreadsheets or a long list of forgotten passwords. The starting rate is $399 per month.

Features:

Handle Complicated PR Workflows

PressPage allows users to streamline the whole press release workflow within a single platform. They don’t need any database email tools, Excel spreadsheets or a long list of forgotten passwords.

Customizable Newsrooms

Interactive newsrooms offer users complete control. It creates and publishes content instantly with seamlessly integrated news and media pages. Users can make their stories more engaging with rich media and PR elements like press kits, media libraries, etc.

Excellent Enterprise Security

Your account includes cutting-edge features and an extra layer of authentication. SSO, IP address restrictions and multi-factor authentication are also available.

860,000 Media Contacts

Users can use 860,000 media contacts to connect with the right people. When you know how to engage with your stories, you can build a robust relationship.

23. Wiztopic

Wiztopic is a multi-channel press release distribution website created to simplify external and internal communications. It automates manual tasks like content formatting, copyright management, event logistics, reporting, and press review generation.

All the content gets stored, shared and organized via media library, including corporate logos, infographics, and annual reports.

Wiztopic platform allows users to publish a press release and news articles via online newsrooms. Each content gets distributed via multiple channels like mobile apps, social media etc.

Features:

Intuitive Media Library

Organize, share and manage your content in a secure media library. You can easily save the latest yearly reports, infographics, interviews, press releases, and corporate logos with no limit.

SEO and Newsrooms

You can publish your latest news on newsrooms. This will help you to turn your word files into HTML in a few clicks. Wiztopic’s skilled team also does SEO of your new content so that you reach incredible heights.

Multi-Channel Distribution

Wiztopic allows users to publish content in external social media (like Youtube, Facebook, etc.) and connect it to your tools (like Workplace, Sociabble, etc.), mobile apps or intranet.

CRM Dedicated to Stakeholders

CMR dedicated to stakeholders allows you to update and manage your target lists. This helps you to strengthen their bond with journalists, audiences, investors and influencers. Every digital interaction between your contact and content are saved automatically in the CRM.

24. Pressat

Pressat offers powerful press release distribution service for businesses looking for wide press coverage all over the world. It has distributed news stories for tons of businesses across the United Kingdom.

It is a great choice for businesses looking to create a serious public relations campaign with customized audience profiles and tailored messages.

Features:

100% Tested Methods

The skilled team uses a broad array of tried and tested distribution methods to spread press release to the important regions while targeting specific bloggers, local news channels and journalists.

Handpicked Media Sites

The savvy editorial team hand vets every press release and chooses a selection of unique media sources. This ensures that the story is sent to the targeted audience.

Customized News Alerts

This best press release distribution service serves more than 33,000 opt-subscribers with tailored news alerts – ranging from editors to journalists to bloggers.

Each PR is syndicated to Bing News, DowJones, Thomson Reuters, NewsNow, etc. worldwide. Also, the robust platform extends to more than 160 countries.

25. IssueWire

IssueWire is one of the famous press release distribution agencies that offer media distribution, guaranteed placement, Bing News, Google News with PR syndication in the best media sites.

Your First Press Release is Free. However, the paid plan ranges from $21 to $45 per release. Their global network reaches the most vital media partners, sites, journalists and contacts.

Features:

Publish PR on 150+ News and Media Outlets

IssueWire published press releases on more than 150 news and media websites. It is then syndicated to a broad range of financial, news and business media outlets. Premium users can get their release featured in Google news and media journalists.

Custom Newsrooms

Custom newsrooms help you to bring all your content in one place. Every press, event, news and agency details get listed there. This allows users to get familiar with the latest happenings in their niche.

Final Words

With careful budgeting and planning, press release distribution strategy will really pay off. This is only possible when you pick the right press release distribution service. But sadly, not all press release distribution services are the same.

In our post, we have looked at the tons of solutions and narrowed down our recommendations depending on the features and price. These top PR companies offer the best press release distribution services that will help you deliver maximum coverage and high ROI for your business.

