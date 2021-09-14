The Top Industries To Retrain In, Post-Pandemic

—

There’s been no secret about it. Covid-19 has seen us lose lives, jobs, and whole homes. Supply chain disruptions, business closures, and intermittent lockdowns on international and national trading have all had the same erosion effects as the sea on a coastline. We have been through the proverbial wringer. Let’s just hope the worst of it is behind us.

However, the tide didn’t withdraw without doing damage to our shores. We have lost hundreds of thousands of restaurants in the USA. The pandemic may have closed as many as 200,000 businesses in America[i]. These horrific figures mean that possible millions of workers were left jobless, with the businesses they planned their careers around no longer in operation.

Retraining after Redundancy

There are millions of us out there, jobless, looking for work and not finding it because of all that competition. Rather than get downhearted about it, we say that you should feel encouraged to retrain in another career.

Here are some of the business sectors that are doing well in a post-pandemic economic environment.

Information Technology

Those who landed roles in IT before the pandemic have found it easiest to work from home. If you have the brains for it, learning how to build and maintain websites has become a business stable for every company. Getting online is a necessity if you are on the high street nowadays, so IT is a good investment of your money and time. Visit icrunchdata, one of the best IT job boards to browse potential positions.

Online Stores

Online retail grew exponentially during the pandemic. According to the ONS, online retail demand dipped slightly in the UK when the shops reopened in June, but has maintained a steady climb. If you have a small startup fund, you could buy and ship your own online goods by setting up a clothing store.

Fast Food

Lose your job as a chef when all those restaurants closed? It’s not fine dining, but there is plenty of work to be had in takeaway and fast food. Although Mcdonald’s did dip slightly in pandemic sales, they bounced back before the year was out. There are some high-paying roles at the top end of the service industry if you can land them.

Healthcare

Of course, the biggest industry/sector that experienced growth in 2020/21 was the healthcare industry – for all the wrong reasons. However, there are positions open all across the board here since we now appreciate the need for more staff in times of crisis. Let’s hope the days of stripping back the health services to their bare bones are over.

Finding Work

It’s more difficult to find work now, but it’s not impossible. Good luck out there. Be persistent and it will pay off.

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin.

