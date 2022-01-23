Trey Colley, Co-Founder of QuickJump, Shares the Story Behind His Success

—

We all know that success rarely happens overnight. It’s the result of preparation and opportunity, which takes years, in some cases. Luckily for those striving to make an impact, most successful people are willing to share a journey on how they came to achieve their successes.

Trey Colley is one of the successful people with a story of hard work and determination. The 22-year-old eCommerce guru is the founder of QuickJump and BlueChipEcom , two seven-figure companies. Trey dropped out of college and decided that he needed to be free, become his best self, and live out his divine purpose. After two months of working and saving $10,000 a month, Trey moved to Las Vegas with nothing but his brand and a strong work ethic and passion. Through hard work and resilience, he would go on to see his visions of a wealthy lifestyle become a reality and he moved into a 7,000 square foot mansion now known as the Instagram Palace.

Trey’s most significant challenge was learning how to delegate and automate. Most of his business was centered around his brand, and he had established a strong relationship with each of his clients. This made it very difficult for him to integrate systems, processes, and employees. As a result, Trey had hired and fired many people as he sought to find the right people to hire. He eventually decided that it was time he set aside a budget that would attract the very best for the job he had in mind.

Trey soon realized that you get what you pay for, and you are also in control of your destiny at the end of the day. The best employees are hard to come by, and you need to dedicate the time to delegate whatever can be delegated in a business in order to allow the business to truly scale and maximize its potential. Until entrepreneurs learn to delegate, they do not run a business; they are the business.

Trey’s greatest advice to business owners is to learn to invest in yourself, your company, and your employees. Don’t just sit back and collect profits; build the infrastructure to allow you to expand and improve your business. Furthermore, you cannot fully rely on active income. You must learn to take chances and invest in opportunities that will make your money work harder for you. This means investing in appreciating assets that will generate passive income for you.

Moving forward, Trey has goals to have 100 income streams by 2021. He believes that you can only achieve what you believe to be possible. In fact, he started BlueChipEcom with Stephen Hauser to show people how to realize more streams of income even though they may not have the skill sets or time to run another business. They are dedicated to innovative tech solutions, streamlining, and automating processes. BlueChipEcom builds and acquires brands that have proven track records. As well, Trey and his partner manage and scale eCommerce stores. Some of their stores are generating over six figures a month. They also give individuals the opportunity to buy equity and profit shares of online brands so they can sit back and collect passive revenue.

