Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Business / Why You Should Get Comfortable With Being Wrong

Why You Should Get Comfortable With Being Wrong

Mistakes are a part of life.

by Leave a Comment

“When pride cometh, then cometh shame: but with the lowly is wisdom.” ~Proverbs 11:2 KJV

The word for low in Latin is humilis. Humilis is the word origin for Humility and Humble. So it makes sense that later translations of the Bible replace the words “the lowly is” with “humility comes.”

In a world where people are afraid to make mistakes because of how they will look, the ones who will thrive will be the ones that aren’t afraid to be wrong. To err is human. It’s how we learn — how we progress in life.

Frustrated with where you are in life? Maybe it’s because you lack the humility to admit you need help or need to learn something.

There are some things that you do not know. Being comfortable with this will help you advance in all aspects of life.

On my first trip to Guanajuato, Mexico, a couple of roommates and I went on a trek to the city of León, a city known for its leather goods. I had seen a friend come back from there with a cool messenger back and I wanted one just like it.

Somewhere in the city, we got lost or confused. I don’t exactly remember the reason why, but I know we needed directions. My male roommate and I both refused to ask. Not because we were too stubborn to ask for directions but because we both didn’t want to look dumb trying to speak Spanish. We were both fairly new to the language.

Our other roommate, however, did not care how “dumb” she looked. And even though my roommate and I both spoke better Spanish than her, she took it upon herself to ask for directions.

I winced when I heard her butcher the language. She didn’t roll her Rs, and her vocabulary was minimal, how embarrassing. But because she had the humility to be flawed, we got the directions we needed.

You can apply this lesson to life. Have somewhere you want to be — a goal you want to attain? Making mistakes may be embarrassing but how embarrassed will you feel in five, ten, or twenty years when you are no further along in life than you are right now.

Be prepared to swallow your pride and make some mistakes or else you aren’t going anywhere.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously published on medium

 

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: David Soto Jr.

About David Soto, Jr.

David is a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant who didn't realize until reaching his forties that he was a writer. As a child, he struggled with learning disabilities which yielded him grades that barely earned him his high school diploma. With marks like that, the thought of being an author never occurred to him. Also, college was out of the question. He joined the military and retired 23 years later. The same week David took off the uniform for the last time, never to put it back on, he hit the road traveling the U.S. in his van.

David penned several fitness and nutrition article and books, but after listening to On Writing by Stephen King, he decided to give writing fiction a try. He started out with a novel about an Air Force Sergeant who's PTSD caused him to do terrible things in his sleep. This project was for practice as well as fun, and he published a chapter every week on his website www.DavidSotoWrites.com. After several months, this project came to an abrupt halt.

One of Stephen Kings' pieces of advice was to become a voracious reader of fiction. David became obsessed with reading novels and became reacquainted with his favorite "genre," magical realism. One evening while reading, he could not get out of his head the vision of a beautiful woman who sold magical chocolates to people who needed to rekindle the fire in their love life. That was the birth of Los Chocolates de Esperanza Diamante and the series of books that followed.

Currently, David's life on the road is over, and he has settled back in St. Louis with his wife and son.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.