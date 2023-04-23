3 Greek Cuisine Cooking Tips for Beginner Chefs

—

Greek food is a rich cuisine steeped in tradition and is considered one of the most popular cuisines in the world. Its Mediterranean flavors are used in both local and international restaurants, delivering the herbs and spices of Greece to food lovers everywhere.

The history of Greek cuisine dates as far back as 4000 years and has shaped its culture ever since. Its influence can be seen worldwide — whether you’re at a restaurant or in someone’s kitchen.

When it comes to creating Greek food in your own home, knowing the context of its flavors and how its food is prepared can help you have a more well-rounded understanding of the food you’re preparing.

These three Greek cuisine cooking tips for beginners can help you get started.

Knowing The Basics

Before you start cooking, it’s important to know the basics of how Greek cuisine is prepared. This cuisine is typically cooked with one of the tried-and-true methods that have been tested over time, as the Greeks are known for keeping their dishes simple and delicious.

In most cases, the food you’ll be preparing will either be sautéed, simmered, braised, fried, roasted, or grilled — and will depend on whether you’re making a meat or vegetable-based dish. Using the SkipTheDishes Foodwiki , you can learn more about how Greek food is prepared and cooked.

Understanding The Language

If you’ve purchased a Greek cuisine cookbook or pulled up recipes online, you may notice some of the recipes incorporate the Greek language. Rather than simply translating, this is an opportunity to learn some of the words and phrases you’ll come across often when preparing these culinary dishes.

If you notice the word tiganita, this means fried. Whatever you’re cooking should generally be fried using a skillet. Sote translates to sautéed, while skharas means grilled. Psito refers to roasted food, generally lamb or pork.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Know Your Seasonal Produce

When you’re cooking a recipe, it’s important to know which produce is in season . This ensures you’re selecting the freshest ingredients for your dish. Freshness is essential in Greek cuisine. Knowing how your produce is affected will help you choose recipes that make the most sense for the season.

During winter months, vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, celery, and Brussels sprouts are often their ripest in December. These vegetables will usually remain in peak condition through January and February, giving you more opportunities to take advantage of their freshness.

When it comes to fruits, January is a key month for various produce, including olives, apples, lemons, and avocados. Olives, in particular, can be tricky since they’re often harvested in October before they become fully ripe in January. When shopping for this item, you want to ensure they have a nice dark coloring before purchasing.

Between February and March, take advantage of seasonal peas and asparagus for fresh spring flavors. During the summer months, cucumbers, eggplant, beans, and garlic are at their peak ripeness. Lastly, the autumn harvest offers a bounty of fresh produce for your Greek recipes, including figs, grapes, green olives, and tomatoes.

Now that you have the basics of Greek cuisine down, it’s time to start cooking up your next recipe!

—

This content is brought to you by Rob Teitelman

iStockPhoto