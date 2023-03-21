Frameless Interior Doors: Why We Should Choose Them

—

Gone are the days when people installed doors only for safety. Yes, that is still the basic purpose doors serve, but they are also used as an important design element nowadays. Homeowners are opting for new door innovations that can boost the interior aesthetics of their houses. A few modern styles have been quite trendy recently and frameless doors are one of them.

Simply speaking, they come with no visible surrounding frame like traditional ones. So, they create a unique aligned look with the surroundings. Here are the top 8 benefits they offer:

Maximized space

Frames of conventional doors take up some area, but their frameless counterparts don’t. They also deliver an open feel due to easier light transmission. Therefore, frameless ones make a small area look more spacious. You will love these doors on a tiny bathroom, kitchen, or your kid’s playroom. Their slim design is beneficial when someone needs to divide a large room without compromising too much space.

Endless options

Finding the right design element is complicated, especially when limited options are available. Many dwellers face this common problem during home remodeling tasks. However, frameless doors are manufactured in countless color combinations, thicknesses, catchy drawings, and sizes. The price will vary based on these factors too. Some companies take orders for customizable units so that people can get a unique product according to their choice. As you can guess, they are slightly more expensive than others.

Improved functionality

Unlike most framed doors, frameless variants can be pulled in both directions. That’s why they are ideal for restaurants, banks, grocery stores, shopping malls, ATMs, and coffee shops. Moreover, framed style makes a small room even more congested because they open inwards. You won’t experience this issue with frameless doors. You can find various thin yet durable doors in the market. Such lightweight constructions can be helpful for elderly and physically disabled family members.

Visually appealing

A perfect doorway is able to uplift the whole mood and style of any home. If you install a nice frameless door, it will do much more than that. Their beautiful design blends well with various surfaces, highlighting the decorative features and patterns. The seamless transition they develop between different rooms is outstanding. Painting the walls with the same color helps maintain the continuity of style. Or, you can select a different color palette to create contrast. Make sure to choose the shades carefully based on the interior theme.

Brightening effect

Are you tired of the dull-looking room and looking for quick fixes? Try to install more artificial pendants, bigger windows, or a skylight. Still not satisfied? Give glass frameless doors a shot; we guarantee the results will amaze you. They brighten up a gloomy room by enhancing natural and artificial light flow. As a result, the living zone looks brighter, broader, and glammed up with minimum effort.

Low maintenance

Will you believe that door cleaning can be fun and easy? Sounds not convincing, but it is possible in the case of frameless entrances. They have fewer curves, hidden spots, and exposed parts than regular pieces. Another plus point is their sealed surface is not prone to mold grow-up and excessive soap residues. The same goes for hard water stains. So, wiping down the doors with suitable cleaners will just take a while.

Increased property value

They alone can elevate your bathroom’s presence, leaving a modern and elegant touch. Also, they have been widely installed in bedrooms, kitchens, libraries, and other rooms. Since they are high in demand, their presence catches customers’ eyes instantly, which means they wouldn’t mind paying extra for the renovation. So, your efforts and investments will definitely pay off.

Durable

A large portion of frameless doors is made of glass. A lot of you might wonder whether they would be long-lasting because glass is a fragile material. Don’t worry; it is tempered glass, one of the toughest door materials. It has superior resistance against thermal shock and scratches as well. It can withstand storms, punches, hits, and rough usage. The thicker piece you buy, the longer it tends to serve you. These doors hardly include metal parts so there is no chance of rusting.

