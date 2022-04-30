—

Moving can be a stressful process, so you want to do it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

But what about the aftermath of moving, when you have to unpack and set up everything for your new home?

Today, we’ll be covering how to unpack after moving. Join us as we dive into the details below!

Unpacking Strategies

If you want to unpack efficiently after moving, there are two main ways you can do it:

Unpack by yourself, with the help of family and/or friends. Hire a moving company to unpack for you.

Most people choose the first strategy. And most of the time, you can easily convince family and friends to help you unpack everything – plus, it’s easier on your moving budget!

However, if you can afford to, hiring a moving company would be the most efficient strategy. This way, you only need to worry about taking care of yourself and overseeing the process of moving.

What to Look for in a Moving Company

If you have the budget to hire a moving company, you need to know what kind of service to look for.

Many moving companies offer something called full-service moving, which means they will help you with the whole process of moving, including:

Disassembling big pieces of furniture

Packing your belongings

your belongings Loading everything into the moving vehicle

vehicle Driving the vehicle to your new location

Unpacking your belongings

Reassembling pieces of furniture

Setting up appliances

Tidying up

So if you want a moving service that can take care of unpacking for you, your best bet is a full-service moving company!

How to Unpack After Moving

No matter if you’re unpacking by yourself or if you hired a moving company, you will need a solid plan for unpacking everything efficiently.

Although this plan can differ from person to person (especially if you have certain immediate needs at your new location), there is a general template you can follow.

First, you’ll want to unpack the most necessary belongings. These usually lie in the bedroom and the bathroom, because you’ll need these rooms for basic functions.

The kitchen comes next, since it typically takes a while to set up the large appliances, and you can buy food elsewhere in the meantime.

Then comes the living room, which will need large pieces of furniture to be reassembled. This should only be done after all of your basic needs can be provided for at home.

Finally, if you have any storage or specialty rooms, those will be set up last since they probably won’t be a priority.

1. The Bedroom

When it comes to the bedroom, you’ll need to set up what you need to rest after a long day of moving.

Whether you’re unpacking or directing a moving company, here are steps you can take for efficient unpacking in the bedroom.

● Bed Frame

Unpack and reassemble the bed frame, if you have one. Be sure to dust off any dirt.

● Mattress

Unpack the mattress and put it on your bed frame.

● Bedsheets

Unpack just enough bedsheets, pillowcases, and blankets to prepare your mattress so you can easily rest later!

● Clothes

Take out just enough clothes for however long you think the unpacking will take. Leave the rest for later.

● Lights

If you need any special lights, like a night lamp, unpack these and set them up so you can rest peacefully at the end of the day.

2. The Bathroom

Next comes the bathroom. This is a must, since everyone will need to use it at one time or another.

Here are steps you can take for efficient unpacking in the bathroom.

● Tissue

Unpack or buy tissue and make sure there’s more than enough, especially if you have several people unpacking with you.

● Soap

Unpack the necessary soaps and shampoos so everyone can stay clean.

● Towels

Unpack and hang up the needed towels. This includes bath towels, for the end of the day, but also hand towels.

● Toiletries

Unpack any other toiletries you’ll need, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, and cosmetic products you may use every day.

3. The Kitchen

Now it’s time to move to the kitchen.

You’ll probably be too busy to cook on the first day of unpacking, but you’ll need to get everything ready – especially if you have fresh food you need to store!

Here are steps you can take for efficient unpacking in the kitchen.

● Large Appliances

Unpack and reassemble large appliances. These will need extra care since they’re electric, so be sure you know what you’re doing, or hire professionals.

If you have a refrigerator, make sure it’s been reassembled and upright for at least four hours before you plug it in. This will give the coolant enough time to settle down.

● Fresh Food

If you brought any fresh food with you in a cooler, you’ll want to transfer it to your refrigerator as soon as it’s back on.

● Small Appliances

Small appliances should be unpacked next, and those that will be used during the unpacking should be set up.

● Containers and Utensils

Finally, you’ll want to unpack plates and utensils that will be used for eating. If you plan on cooking on the day of the move, you’ll also want to unpack pots and pans.

4. The Living Room

Once all of your essentials are unpacked, you can move on to the living room.

Here are steps you can take for efficient unpacking in the living room.

● Furniture

Unpack and reassemble furniture. This will typically take the help of another person and most of the day for the large pieces.

● Electronics

Unpack and set up electronics. This may require some installation, like hooking up your cable connection to your TV.

● Light Fixtures

Unpack and set up any light fixtures you may have, like floor lamps and desk lamps.

● Books

You don’t have to unpack these right away, but if most of the big tasks are done, you can start unpacking and organizing your books.

5. Storage Areas

The last place to unpack for is storage.

Storage areas include garages, basements, attics, spare rooms, closets, and any other specialty rooms.

This can typically be done on your own, unless you have any big pieces of equipment or furniture that need to be set up for specialty areas.

After everything necessary and/or big is set up, you can circle back to whatever is left in your own time.

Conclusion

In the end, the best unpacking strategy depends on your budget and your needs.

But whether you hire a full-service moving company or not, prioritizing the rooms and belongings that provide your basic needs is a good way to go!

