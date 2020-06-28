Six Reasons Why a PMP Certificate is Worth It

—

PMP, otherwise called Project Management Professional is a worldwide recognized certification program to evaluate professionals. The PMP certificate tests aspirants on the basis of project execution, process planning, project closure, project authorization, and monitoring.

The certificate program involves around two hundred MCQ’s. Not everyone can apply for a PMP certificate. There are certain eligibility criteria that are to be met by candidates before participating in the PMP exam.

The candidate should have a post-graduate certificate, should be an experienced candidate with at least 7500 working hours, and also should be a part of the 35hour project management education.

A candidate who has a 4-year certified degree can apply for the exam. It is also mandatory for the candidate to have 4500-hour project management and execution experience. In addition, a candidate needs to have 35-hour experience in project management education.

Here are six reasons that will make you crave for a PMP certificate.

1. Industrial Recognition

For any individual who aspires for a job in a core industry, a PMP certificate will give the individual an upper hand. The PMP certificate is globally acclaimed and is considered quite valuable in a workforce.

With a PMP certification, companies understand your credibility in managing and executing projects. Unlike other specified certifications, the PMP is valid for different working environments.

2. Networking Opportunities using PMP

Networking is an important aspect of a professional. Growth in any organization is possible only through networking. Even if not now, a person might need your services at some point in time, that is where networking comes into the picture.

When you clear PMP, you get to join a group of other active PMP members. As of now, there are more than 8 lakh active members in the group. In one way or the other, you’ll get to network with them and thereby acquire collective growth.

3. Learning significant skills

While preparing for the PMP exam you get to learn new and significant skills that will help you enhance your productivity and work on your leadership skills in a workforce. Managing a project is no child’s play. With a PMP experience, you’ll get to know how to execute a project, manage finances, and even close a project.

It involves learning both hard and soft skills. Though PMP takes a long duration to complete. It is worth taking, cause at the end you get to become a finished and complete product suitable for any project management task in a workforce.

4. Higher pay scale

Project management is a huge responsibility and with a PMP certificate, it becomes easy for a company to evaluate the individual. It is quite obvious that with great responsibility comes great pay. As a project manager, you get to work on executing a project to allocate tasks.

As an individual within no time, you’ll reach new horizons in a workforce and the pay scale shall rise in accordance with your standard of work. A PMP certificate proves to be of great value unlike any other high paying IT certifications.

5. Adds value to your resume

For working in a core industry it is always important to have a formidable resume. A PMP certification will enhance your chances of getting placed in a reputed organization. It will definitely make you stand out and add value to your resume to a considerable extent.

6. Testimonial to your dedication towards the company

PMP has its own value in the workforce. It stands as a testimonial to your dedication to the company. It is more like you have enhanced your skills to improve productivity and workmanship in an organization. This shall serve to be quite a recognition in the workforce and help you progress in the organization.

Closing Thoughts

It is not easy to earn a PMP certificate. It is quite expensive. Not everyone can clear a PMP exam. It is difficult and most fail to clear it. Above all, it takes a longer time to get certified. But all great things require immense amounts of hard work. Once acquired it has its own benefits. I hope this article served the very purpose it was meant for.

