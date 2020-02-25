Top 10 Illuminati Facts You Didn’t Know!!

—

Check out these mysteries we exposed about the Illuminati that you didn't know! These mysterious facts about the beginnings of this secret society, and their ties to the Freemasons and the powerful Rothschild family (who actually control the world) will shock you!

new world order the JFK assassination and ties to the Antichrist

these are just a few of the conspiracies that modern theorists tie to the

Illuminati here are 8 tidbits about the secret society that you can use to

impress your friends

number eight…humble beginnings

some say that the Illuminati originated thousands

of years ago well stay tuned to number one to hear that story however most

modern conspiracy there is time the origin to the Bavarian Illuminati.

Yup…that’s the same of area that’s known for their cream doughnuts that I love so

much. In 1776 that’s right the same year that the colonists of America published

a little document known as the Declaration of Independence anyway Adam

Weishuaupt, a professor of religious law from Bavarian controlled Germany

decided that he was unhappy with the Catholic Church’s role in government and

the rule of the monarchies. In the eyes of the Illuminati the monarchies held no

true power in the government and

were instead merely puppets of the Pope.

He founded a secret society named the “Covenant of Perfectibility”

They were aimed at

recruiting rich, impressionable members that would follow his ideals of rooting

out Catholic control within society. By 1778 he realized that name sucked so he

changed it to the order of the Illuminati. The Illuminati was coined

from a term used by Spanish occultists claiming to be illuminated or ruled by a

higher wisdom. If you follow the history books they will say that the order

experienced a quick rise and fall in membership from 1776 until 1787 when the

Bavarian government outlawed all secret societies. This spelled an end for the

troublesome group…or did it?

Number 7 Freemasons. Friend or foe?

The Freemasons have their own sordid history, and connection to conspiracy theories.

We will have to get into that another time. The Illuminati and the Freemasons, however

have been tied together since the Illuminati’s early days.

Illuminati founder Adam Weishaupt joined a freemason Lodge in 1777 as a way to

learn more about the teachings of the larger secret society his plan was to

incorporate some of the class and structure of the more mature Freemasons

into his own adolescent Illuminati. While he was

involved in the Freemasons Weishaupt met the like-minded Adolph Knigge and

recruited him into the Illuminati in 1780. Knigge used his popularity, connections,

and influence to grow the membership of the illuminati. During the same time

Weishaupt formed a brotherhood with the freemasons to co-mingle their teachings and members.

Much as we would expect from the Illuminati, though, their intentions

were less than honorable. Weishaupt and Knigge entered the brotherhood with the

full intent to take over the freemasons. The leaders of the freemasons soon

discovered their plan and banned Illuminati practices from their order

Weishaupt and Knigge left their positions with the Freemasons but not before

recruiting thousands of members to the Illuminati

Number 6…Usher in the Antichrist

I know I know, everyone we don’t agree with is the Antichrist.

Well, according to the Catholic Church they actually have good

reason to claim that the Illuminati actually means to usher in the Antichrist.

According to revelations in the King James Version of the Bible,

the Antichrist is said to come to power and

lead the world after all nations come together under a single government.

We refer to this as the New World Order. If the Illuminati want to create a new

world order and consolidate the world’s governments into a single entity then we

can only assume it’s because they are looking to usher in the Antichrist.

Right? I think…anyone?

Number five…international banking.

It has been suggested that Adam Weishaupt

was not truly the mastermind behind the Illuminati in fact the more

likely source behind the wealth and power of the Illuminati is none other

than the banking House of Rothschild. Again, we’ll have to save the details for

the Rothschild family for another time, but, if they did not directly found the

Illuminati…they certainly had a hand in its spread and directed its course of action.

The Illuminati were instructed by the Rothschilds to obtain control over

people in power through bribery, sex, and blackmail. Once world leaders were under

the influence of the Illuminati the Illuminati and the Rothschilds

would hold absolute power over the wealth, laws, and teachings of the world.

As banking-house, though, the Rothschilds wanted to own the debt of Nations.

As Mayer Amschel Rothschild has stated, “Let me issue and control a nation’s money

and I care not who writes the laws.” One case of this occurring was while the

United States was still a young country. Alexander Hamilton was on the cabinet of

President George Washington as the secretary of the Treasury

Hamilton is also suspected of being a student of the Illuminati and an agent

of the House of Rothschild. His creation of the First National Bank was the

Illuminati and Rothschilds plan to control the currency of the American

government. Since then it continued to create a single World Bank by financing

country after country. By owning the debt of nations, one can control the nations

Number 4…JFK assassination

“There is a plot in this country to enslave every

man woman and child before I leave this high and noble office

I intend to expose this plot.” Chilling words spoken by President John F Kennedy

just days before his assassination. He further goes on to claim that there were

strong forces of work in the world looking to influence and intimidate

their way into world domination. Most of taking his words to be the perfect

description of the modern Illuminati and their motives. In addition to exposing

the Illuminati verbally it has been said that JFK was working to dismantle the

power of the Federal Reserve through executive order 11110,

making them powerless and obsolete. In other words, a major blow to the World

Bank that the Illuminati and Rothschilds had been working so hard to create.

On the verge of their secret society being exposed and stripped of power by the

President of the United States of America,

the Illuminati took it upon themselves to assassinate him.

Number 3..The French Revolution

Famine, taxes, and the failing monarchy. Sounds like enough reason to

overthrow a government, right? Well, the Illuminati saw this as an opportunity to

bring to reality everything they believed in: Overthrow a strong, monarchy

ruled country that had deep ties with the Catholic Church. By destroying the

French Empire the Illuminati could help to install rulers who believed in

science and enlightenment. By successfully taking down the French

monarchy the Illuminati would create a template that they could follow for

future revolutions.

In an unbelievable turn of events, though, the Illuminati

were actually caught in their efforts to instigate a revolution.

This happened when the courier traveling from Bavarian controlled Germany to Paris France was

struck by lightning and killed. It just so happens that this courier was holding

several letters meant for Freemason and Illuminati members in France, instructing

them to begin a revolution. With the news of these letters making its way back to

the Bavarian government, a warning was sent to all European countries to be

cautious of uprisings led by the secret societies. France did not heed the

warnings, though, and just four years later a revolution did indeed begin.

On a random note, Baron Philippe Frederick de Dietrich wanted a song to rally and

unite the fighters of the revolution, so he commissioned the one be written.

The song “Le Marseillaise” was penned that night, and in a mere two months patriotic

volunteers were singing it in the streets of France. Eventually

“Le Marseillaise” a became the national anthem of France. Why is this interesting?

Well Baron Philippe Frederick de Dietrich just so happened to be a founding member of the Illuminati!

Number 2…Ties to Communism

AdamWeishaupt created the plan that he would

follow for the Illuminati throughout the early 1770s, however, it is claimed that it

was completed on May 1st 1776. The selection of May 1st is no coincidence,

though, as it is a symbolic date…tying back to Pagan celebrations of the Sun

and fire. Both of which are crucial to the inner teachings and practices of the

Illuminati. On May 1st through May 4th, 1886 in Chicago, Illinois, a labor strike

began that ended in bloodshed and death.

While the police were working to disperse the laborers on strike, an unidentified

assailant threw a handmade bomb, killing one officer instantly. The police

retaliated immediately by firing into the crowd. In total, seven police officers

were killed and at least 60 were injured. This incident became down as

“The Haymarket Affair.”

How does this relate? Well, in tribute to the workers that were

killed as a result of the Haymarket Affair, socialist and communist political

parties chose May first as a day to remember the awful circumstances.

This has become known as International Workers Day. While it could merely be a

coincidence that the communist and socialist parties

chose the same date to memorialize the laborers…what is odd that the song

laborers were singing – moments before the bomb exploded – was “Le Marseillaise.”

You remember…the one that was originated by the Illuminati during the French Revolution?

Number One…True Origins

Although some believe the Bavarian

Illuminati to be the true origins of the order, others believe the Illuminati

dates back to the beginnings of human existence. Known as the reptilian elite,

aliens from Alpha Draconis star system are said to control the world.

These reptilian like aliens are able to shape-shift as a means to appear human

George W. Bush,

Queen Elizabeth II,

both Bill and Hillary Clinton,

and the Rothschilds, themselves,

are all said to be among the reptilian elite controlling of the world.

I actually believe that of Hillary, though.

I mean…

have you seen her?

What do you think of all this?

Tell us in the comments below

and don’t forget to Subscribe!

Thanks for watching and we’ll see you next time.

