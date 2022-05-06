Get Daily Email
Creating Sustainable, Socially Just Work Places (Podcast)

Creating Sustainable, Socially Just Work Places (Podcast)

GMP's Director of Special Projects talks innovation, diversity and inclusion, mental health and wellness, and leadership on the Tech Transfer IP Podcast with Lisa Mueller

A lack of support for mental health and wellness and various forms of social injustice are prevalent in our workplaces, and in our society as a whole, and Michael Kasdan is a vocal advocate for change in both spaces.

Michael Kasdan is an IP attorney and partner at the law firm, Wiggin and Dana LLP, proud member of The Good Men Project and a co-developer of its Diversity and Inclusion Training Workshops focused on allyship, and founder of Lawyering While Human. In a number of different ways which we discuss today, Michael aims to facilitate difficult conversations in order to change the systemic, harmful ways of thinking and working which serve to uphold the status quo.

During this conversation with Lisa Mueller, a partner at Casimir Jones S.C. and host of the Tech Transfer Podcast, Michael shares what his journey of navigating through little-explored spaces has looked like, why vulnerability is a key to good leadership, and the benefits of true diversity, equity, and inclusion (beyond just being nice)!

In This Episode::

[00:51] Introducing today’s guest, Michael Kasdan.

[03:18] What Michael’s varied professional life has consisted of to date.

[07:23] How Michael has honed his interests in education, entrepreneurship, and technology over the years.

[10:43] Michael’s involvement in The Good Men Project, and what goals of the organization are.

[16:20] The programs which focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion that Michael has helped develop at Wiggin and Dana.

[23:06] Michael shares examples of how to change systemic issues in STEM.

[27:43] A statistic which highlights the slow progress being made in terms of the gender gap in STEM.

[28:30] The problem with zero sum thinking.

[31:22] Lawyering While Human; Michael shares the inspiration behind the movement.

[36:02] The multitude of benefits of addressing mental health issues.

[43:30] What leaders can do to create a more sustainable workplace culture.

[50:05] Mental ill-health and inequities in the sports world (another of Michael’s passion areas).

[57:35] Michael’s three wishes.

For more information about The Good Men Project Diversity and Inclusion Program for law firms, corporations, and educational institutions, please click here to download our brochure.

 

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He has helped to develop the Good Men Project's corporate Diversity and Inclusion workshops focused on allyship. Mike is father of two wonderful kids who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. He is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, Good Morning America, The Daily Dot, and Redbook.

His latest venture focuses on mental health and wellness and authentic leadership in the legal profession. It is called "Lawyering While Human." You can find more information about that on Twitter @law_while_human or on Instagram @zen.mayhem

He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, creating and singing parody songs, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics on Twitter @michaelkasdan.

