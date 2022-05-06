Creating Sustainable, Socially Just Work Places (Podcast)

A lack of support for mental health and wellness and various forms of social injustice are prevalent in our workplaces, and in our society as a whole, and Michael Kasdan is a vocal advocate for change in both spaces.

Michael Kasdan is an IP attorney and partner at the law firm, Wiggin and Dana LLP, proud member of The Good Men Project and a co-developer of its Diversity and Inclusion Training Workshops focused on allyship, and founder of Lawyering While Human. In a number of different ways which we discuss today, Michael aims to facilitate difficult conversations in order to change the systemic, harmful ways of thinking and working which serve to uphold the status quo.

During this conversation with Lisa Mueller, a partner at Casimir Jones S.C. and host of the Tech Transfer Podcast, Michael shares what his journey of navigating through little-explored spaces has looked like, why vulnerability is a key to good leadership, and the benefits of true diversity, equity, and inclusion (beyond just being nice)!

In This Episode::

[00:51] Introducing today’s guest, Michael Kasdan.

[03:18] What Michael’s varied professional life has consisted of to date.

[07:23] How Michael has honed his interests in education, entrepreneurship, and technology over the years.

[10:43] Michael’s involvement in The Good Men Project, and what goals of the organization are.

[16:20] The programs which focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion that Michael has helped develop at Wiggin and Dana.

[23:06] Michael shares examples of how to change systemic issues in STEM.

[27:43] A statistic which highlights the slow progress being made in terms of the gender gap in STEM.

[28:30] The problem with zero sum thinking.

[31:22] Lawyering While Human; Michael shares the inspiration behind the movement.

[36:02] The multitude of benefits of addressing mental health issues.

[43:30] What leaders can do to create a more sustainable workplace culture.

[50:05] Mental ill-health and inequities in the sports world (another of Michael’s passion areas).

[57:35] Michael’s three wishes.

