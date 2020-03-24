Socially Conscious Coffee Drinkers, Here’s an App for You

—

As consumers become more socially conscious, there’s a growing demand for transparency in the coffee industry. Meanwhile, pay to coffee farmers and speculation on the commodity markets have made the coffee world more unstable than ever before.

A company called iFinca has made it their mission to change the way the coffee industry is conducted, for the greater benefit of the farmers who have been on the short end of the trade for a long time.

The revolutionary app tracks and verifies all purchases made, from when the farmer sells their coffee to when the consumer purchases it, in order to create a truly transparent supply chain.

What iFinca provides is a transparent way to empower consumers and producers to build a more ethical supply chain.

Alexander Barrett, the CEO of iFinca explains, “It’s rumored this could be the beginning of the 5th wave of coffee…the iFinca platform finally removes a significant divide faced by global coffee producers – their isolation from the existing supply chain.

This new capability will completely change the coffee industry, because buyers of green coffee and consumers, armed with this new knowledge, can make informed choices if their coffee purchase aligns with their ethos.”

iFinca’s mobile technology brings consumers the real farmers’ stories from all over the world. By scanning the ‘Meet the Farmer’ QR code, coffee drinkers can discover how their coffee was sourced and connect with the producers behind it.

So, how do socially-conscious coffee drinkers start using the app? The app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

It’s also easy to find iFinca-verified coffee at participating cafes and roasters; simply look for the Meet the Farmer QR code.

—

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

Photo: Shutterstock