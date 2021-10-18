Car Accidents and How to Avoid Them

—

Cars are considered one of the most prized discoveries in human history. They have sped up industrial evolution by decades. Transportation made it easy, cars have saved money and time. Almost 1.4 billion cars are running on the road serving by helping us reach our preferable destinations as well as things such as our luggage, machines and machine parts, packages, and many more things. And over this period, we can see an evolution in cars as well. Now there are trucks, buses, normal cars, microvans, and so many more. But with the number of cars increasing, so increased the number of car accidents.

Nowadays many things can act as a driving cause behind car accidents. It is crucial that we are aware of these facts and avoid doing these at all costs.

Long Distance Driving:

It’s not the typical long drive that we go to. Basically, what we are talking about here is when drivers travel long distances in order to transport things. Normally it’s the truck drivers who come to our mind. They drive trucks with heavy cargo from one state to another. It is without a doubt tiring. Sometimes so tiring that it causes the driver to fall asleep and face accidents. Usually, they go off-road or collide with another car coming from the opposite lane, resulting in property damage and the worst cases, even death.

Drunk Driving:

Another reason that is common in the streets is accidents from drunk driving. This is illegal almost everywhere. It is almost impossible to pay attention to the roads with an intoxicated mind. Generally driving requires an immense level of concentration. Being drunk doesn’t help at all. But despite there being laws for this, a lot of drivers choose to drive while intoxicated. Mostly resulting in accidents.

Distraction:

There can be many distractions while driving. It can be deer that caught up in the headlights, or someone just jumping in front out of nowhere. However, the most common scenario in most countries are drivers who are driving and texting. It doesn’t take a smart person to guess that driving and texting are two very different tasks that should not be in motion together. Texting while driving takes away all the attention from the lane. This makes clashes more imminent. Talking while driving is also not recommended. Though it may seem safer, it actually is not. The baseline in driving is that this particular task requires the undivided attention of the driver in order to avoid disasters.

Speeding Up:

When a driver chooses to speed up, the probability of losing control becomes way higher than usual. Especially if the roads are already slippery. That is basically why there are speed limits lined up. We should not speed up even if the road is empty and straight. Curved roads are even more difficult to handle at a high speed. because a driver must always keep in mind that it is hard to put a sudden stop at a fast vehicle.

Sometimes it is almost impossible to stop an accident. But following certain guidelines, it is possible to avoid them. Studies showed that, if all the drivers followed the proper rules, the number of car accidents would go down drastically. Such as,

If drivers wore seat belts properly. A lot of people find it a lazy task. But in reality, a seat belt can reduce the impact by a lot by absorbing a lot of the shock meant for the body.

Drivers can also check all the looking mirrors before driving so that it doesn’t become necessary to adjust them while driving.

Red light jumping is strictly prohibited. This reduces the cars jumping in each other in intersections.

It is important that drivers know the right of way. The right of way allows drivers to pinpoint drive with precision. The right-of-way guidelines in parking lots can help drivers from colliding with each other. Especially when two cars are backing up at the same time.

Also, drivers must send cars for maintenance, for checking things like whether the break is fine or not and if there is any tail light loose.

