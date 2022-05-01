Essential Questions to Ask Your Surgeon Before Going for Liposuction

—

Liposuction is a fat removal cosmetic surgery. It is performed to remove those excess adipose tissues, which normally don’t go away through exercise and diet. This surgery is done by a plastic surgeon, and normally on places like hips, belly, chin, chest, back, arm, etc. Liposuction is a beneficial process through which many individuals have got their desired body structure.

It’s everyone’s wish to stay in their best shape, but for some the other reason they can’t. Thus, liposuction can be the best option for such individuals. If you are worried about your figure and want to get rid of excess fat, then contact the Texas liposuction specialty clinic. Dr. Eric Payne is one of the renowned plastic surgeons, having multi-years experiences in performing this job.

Types Of Liposuction

There are two types of liposuction techniques. One common thing is the use of a Cannula to suck the stubborn fat from your body parts.

Tumescent liposuction

Ultrasound-assisted liposuction or UAL

What Questions You Should Have Before Going for a Liposuction

1. Am I A Perfect Candidate?

Every surgery comes with different intensity of risk, so the same is with liposuction. You should be in sound health before getting this surgery done. A few important things that the doctors look for are that you should be within 30% of your ideal weight, have normal skin, be smoke-free, have no heart disease, have no immunity, and have blood flow-related issues. If you are free from all these problems, then you can surely opt for liposuction.

2. Questions about Benefits, Risks, and Costs

The next important thing that you need to discuss with your plastic surgeon is the goals, costs, risks, benefits, and are there any other alternatives to liposuction. Once through this, your surgeon will recommend a diet plan and a few instructions to follow on how you should be in pre-surgery time. You should also check for the permanent medicines that you’ll be taking and their tenure.

3. What Can I Expect From The Surgeon?

The surgery will be either done at the surgery center or in the doctor’s clinic. You need to have confirmation as to where the surgery will take place and whether it has the required accreditation and follows professional standards with safety.

Use of standard anesthesia

Preoperative marking on those areas, where the liposuction needs to be done, and a photo should be taken to compare the before and after operation status.

4. Recovery time?

Depending on the type of surgery, you have to stay in the hospital. You can expect a few post-operative complications like swelling, bruising, etc, for a few days, which is quite normal. You might require wearing a compression garment for a little time to have control of the swelling. Within a few weeks, you can continue your daily schedule in a full-fledged manner.

5. Risks?

There are a few risks that may or may not be observed in patients. It all depends on the surgeon who is performing liposuction.

Fluid accumulations

Infections

Swelling

Bleeding

Uneven fat removal

Numbness

Skin damage

It’s human nature to adore a perfect figure, and so we strive to get it. Liposuction acts as a catalyst that helps be in perfect shape. Even if you have any complications, you should consult a doctor for the best possible way to reduce the excess fat.

