How to Choose the Best Horseback Riding Equipment and Gears

Riding a horse is a thrilling pastime. However, equestrian clothing and horseback riding equipment shopping can be a hassle. You will need a variety of riding gear, and there are many possibilities on the market! When purchasing equestrian clothing and equipment, there are several factors to consider, including quality, durability, and cost.

Here are some tips on what clothing and gear you would need to experience safe and fun horseback riding.

Riding Gears

Horseback riding requires the use of riding gear. While on the topic of horseback riding, we should mention a few things about the horse. You should feed your horse carefully and take care of it to guarantee that your horse is healthy. You cannot enjoy horse riding without a healthy and happy horse. Your horse relies on the love, care, and devotion you provide.

So, without further ado, here are the essentials for horseback riding outfits and gears.

English Riding Outfits

English horseback riding on a horse may seem fancy, but it does not have to be challenging to get the proper clothing.

The first concern should always be one of safety. You will need a helmet that’s correctly fitted. Safety measures must be taken in this case. You should visit a tack shop to make sure the helmet fits and the chin strap is tight.

To complete the look, you will need a good pair of boots. Currently, paddock boots are the finest option for horseback riders. Meanwhile, a pair of dress boots can be used to test whether or not you like the look before you buy a more expensive pair. The heel of the boot should feature a little block. As a result, the foot does not slip through the stirrup.

An experienced rider will, therefore, choose tight-fitting breeches. Many young horses wear jodhpurs, which have an attached stirrup that goes all the way around the foot. A pair of snugly-fitting jeans is an excellent place to start. There is no need to worry about your shirt’s sleeves, as long as it does not get in the way of your gear.

Half chaps are a must if you wear paddock boots that reach the ankle. Leather is used in the construction of them. They zip up to just below the knee and wrap around the leg. Protect your leg and riding trousers from the horse’s jerky actions by wearing leg guards

Western Riding Gear

Western riding gear may seem slightly different from English riding, but the fundamentals are the same.

The rider must wear a helmet that provides adequate protection. Also, they should bring a pair of boots with them. For western riding, footwear that looks like cowboy boots is commonplace. The boot’s heel is essential to hold the foot in place.

Western fashion is known for its bright colors and strong patterns. Put on a checkered shirt with brightly colored embroidery. There are no specific pants required for western riders; just a pair of your favorite jeans will do.

Leather gloves are essential for both forms of riding. A glove protects hands and reins. Wearing a safety vest is also an option for certain riders. But not everyone does this, and it is a matter of personal taste.

Saddle

A saddle is the very first thing you want to get. A wide variety of saddles exist, although most fall into one of three broad groups. Depending on your skill level, there are different saddles for different riding styles and specialized maneuvers like cantering or trotting and jumping and racing. There are even riding competitions. For example, a contest car is not built to last like a racing car since they are primarily for show and may be costly. In contrast, saddles in your price range are readily accessible if you are a complete novice.

Helmets

Suppose you plan on participating in this sport. In that case, you must wear a high-quality and authorized horse riding helmet for your safety. Putting on a helmet is one of the many measures you need to take since you never know when an accident may occur. Accidents like tripping and falling can happen to anybody, no matter their degree of training or expertise or even the horse’s training.

Using a bike helmet while riding a horse is a terrible idea. Instead, choose a sport-specific one to ensure you have the necessary level of safety in the event of an injury. With a range of sizes, styles, and brands, every rider has an ideal helmet. Shop for a high-quality helmet from a trusted provider.

Shirts

It is impossible to go wrong with one of the various styles of western and classic English riding shirts on the market. Ensure that all of the long-sleeved shirts enable your arms to move freely.

Coats and Jackets

Ensure that your jacket or coat is specifically made for that function. You cannot go wrong with longer jackets since they enable you to move freely while doing your job. The elbow padding on these coats and jackets provides additional comfort and ease of movement. They will also save you money in the long run since they will last longer than regular ones.

Safety Vest

A safety vest protects your chest and essential organs in an accident. Anyone who rides a horse knows that falling off is common. It will happen eventually, particularly when you learn to perform additional activities that influence your balance in various ways, such as cantering and leaping.

Instead of having the wind blown out of you or breaking a rib, wearing a vest that absorbs part of the impact is better.

Trousers

You should select a lengthy pair of pants or jeans. Your decision may vary on where you originate from as English riders choose for jodhpurs and breeches. In contrast, the riders typically pick Wrangler or jeans in the west. You can be sure to get so many alternatives for horse riding pants that come in numerous styles from the stores that offer this equipment.

Breeches and jodhpurs are mainly developed for this sport, given that they stretch, therefore fitting well and facilitating effortless mobility. Furthermore, their knee regions are cushioned for longer usable life. If you opt to wear jeans, choose an excellent quality and comfy pair. You should verify that they have seams to reduce friction while you ride.

Boots

When riding or dealing with horses, you should always wear shoes with closed toes. The last thing you need is a horse stepping on your bare feet or toes. For a casual activity, leather boots or half-chaps are fine, but you may require tall field boots to perform at an advanced level. Having high-quality, authentic leather equestrian boots is the goal.

Gloves

When mounted, any responsible rider would make a point of putting on gloves. While they provide some warmth, they will not be super warm in frigid temperatures. However, wearing them will keep your hands safe from injury if you fall, even if it is 100 degrees outside. It is possible to get gloves made from various materials and designs, from synthetics to soft leather.

FAQs about Horseback Riding

Is it Expensive?

The cost of horseback riding is not prohibitive, but it is not cheap. There are many ways of enjoying riding even without owning a horse. Getting on a horse might be as simple as taking lessons, riding on strings, leasing, or part-boarding. But, of course, if you want to compete at a high level, you will need a more costly horse, a truck, a trailer, and all the necessary equipment. Competitive riders often have financial backers in the form of sponsors.

Is it Dangerous?

Riding horses is one of the most hazardous hobbies. It is more dangerous than riding a motorbike. In addition, horseback riding is more dangerous than any other activity for head injuries. Therefore, it is important to learn how to ride and wear protective gear like a helmet and boots when out on the road.

Is it Hard?

Even after a lifetime of practice, one will never be able to master the art of riding to its full potential. Even while it may look simple to sit on a horse, it is just as tough to master horseback riding as any other activity.

Is it Fun?

The answer is yes, horseback riding is a lot of fun. Many individuals will discover the joys and benefits of horseback riding in their vacation. While it is a lot of fun, you are just a passenger in this experience. It takes a lot of time and effort to become a skilled rider.

Conclusion

Horseback riders must take extreme precautions to prevent severe injury or death. When you are out on the open road, you will want to ensure you have got the appropriate protective gear and clothing for the job, including the fitting slacks or trousers, shirt, and jacket. In addition, make sure you wear a helmet while riding a horse to protect your head in the event of a fall. To complete the look, you will need appropriate footwear and gloves. Always keep safety first!

