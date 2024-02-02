There Is a Growing Problem of Gambling Addiction Among Children and Teens in the US

—

A growing body of research confirms that underage teens can bet online, despite the prohibitions of US law. The popularity of online gambling among schoolchildren is growing at such a rate that it raises serious concerns of politicians, medical professionals, and psychologists. Every year the number of underage citizens suffering from addiction increases.

Since 2018, betting on sporting events began to rapidly gain momentum , they were legalized in 30 states. Additionally, the rise in popularity is facilitated by the involvement of famous personalities in advertising, who from TV screens, pages on the Internet, city billboards encourage betting. Many states are planning to make gambling legal both on online casino and betting sites and in popular mobile apps: Mostbet app , Megapari app, 1xBet app.

Authorities are making attempts to streamline this type of business and provide users with security. Everything is done to prohibit children from participating in such entertainments (two-factor authentication is set up on websites, the user’s location and insurance number are checked, passport photos and selfies are checked, etc.).

Despite this, more and more children are learning to circumvent these restrictions, neglecting the rules of safety. Parents turn to support services seeking help because of their children’s gambling addiction. The most vulnerable category of young people are gamblers in their 20s. However, young people themselves do not usually seek help.

Some young people are brought to group psychotherapy by their parents. More and more 16-18-year-olds have problems with gambling and betting on sports.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The operators themselves pay attention to whether the company has a license. Unlicensed, offshore casinos and bookmakers create more risks, as no one controls and checks them.

However, legalization of business has widened the audience. 60% of customers were never interested in betting and gaming before the Government allowed it officially.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, the risk of addiction has increased by 30% between 2018 and 2021. The majority of gamblers are men aged 18-24.

Compounding the problem is the ease of access to the internet. In a matter of minutes, it’s easy to lose tens of thousands of dollars by clicking a single button.

When sports betting was legalized in New Jersey in 2018, New Jersey received 225% more calls for psychological help. 35% of people who need help are under the age of 25.

One citizen mentioned that he became addicted to gambling entertainment only because it was available – on the Internet.

Experts are also concerned about the active advertising of such entertainment on websites and on TV. 70% of surveyed young people aged 16-15 years old confirmed that every week they see at least 4 advertisements devoted to gambling in social networks. Advertising makes this leisure activity seem right in the eyes of viewers, encourages it, attracts attention, and builds false confidence.

For many students, betting is a normal pastime. 33% of 18-24 year olds regularly gamble in any form. The indicator is 4 times higher than in 2017. More than 25% of respondents use a mobile app or website for betting.

The problem extends not only to students, but also to middle school students. In 2021, researchers analyzed the behavior of New Jersey high school students. Most of the boys surveyed regularly placed bets. The most popular were lootboxes – loot chests in video games whose contents are not known in advance. According to previous studies, children who became addicted to gambling before the age of 12 have a 4-fold increase in the risk of addiction.

Specialists insist: the most important role in the fight against addiction is played by parents. They should not allow the child to register on platforms on their own behalf, to provide access to the bank card. Firstly, it is prohibited by law. Secondly, it increases the risk and provokes negative consequences for society.

It is important to hold conversations with children , telling them about the harm of gambling. If you have any concerns, you should seek help from specialists.

—

This content is brought to you by Peter Marsh

iStockPhoto