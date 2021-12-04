Thoughts On How To Improve The Sushi Experience

—

People are constantly talking about sushi nowadays, but many of the conversations on the subject are rarely informative about this Japanese dish. There is far more to the dish than raw fish or eel, which is what most people talk about. In this article, we are going to walk through many of the basics to allow people to see what causes the dish to be popular with so many. The term sushi, at least in America, has become a blanket term for so much. Here is hoping that more knowledge can allow someone to choose sushi in Hyde Park Cincinnati.

Blanket Term

Most people think of sushi as raw fish and rice, usually in a roll with possibly some vegetables added. The roll is actually called a maki, but only if it has the seaweed nori wrapped around it. A reverse of this style is actually known as uramaki. The raw fish is called sashimi, and there are typically various sauces to dip it in. If that is put on top of rice, which is seen in many nicer Japanese restaurants, this is actually called nigiri. A person wanting cooked fish should consider the rolls with tempura in the name.

Sushi Bars

One of the best ways to start learning from experts about sushi is to find a sushi bar where customers are allowed to sit and watch the chefs. People are even able to ask questions and get to know the folks preparing the food. Any article can give the basics, but a sushi bar allows people to learn every aspect of what goes into preparation and to understand the ingredients. This interaction is often like what people would have at food carts in Japan, which means it also brings a little cultural flair to the meal for many.

Table Etiquette

Something to realize about joining others to eat sushi is that many people have specific ways they eat sushi, and they will correct people who do not. If they do not correct others, they are judging them and will consider them less for various reasons. Sushi can be eaten in whatever makes a person happy, but be prepared for those with a little bit of snobbery about the dish. Chopsticks are the preferred way to pick up slices. Wasabi is not supposed to be mixed with soy sauce. Do not worry, though, eating should be fun.

Side Additions

Some people never use the soy sauce, wasabi, or ginger that is served with sushi, and they never care why it is there. The soy sauce is to add a little more flavor to a dish, but people should keep in mind that it can cause the rice to fall apart. The green paste is called wasabi, but most Americans are getting a commercial paste that is made from powdered horseradish. Either being used is to just add a little kick, with real wasabi being milder than the horseradish paste. The sliced ginger is a useful palate cleanser.

Raw Emotions

When people think of sushi, most of the time they think that they are going to get raw fish only, and this is not true. Tempura rolls have the fish fried in a batter and is in no way raw. Anything that uses eel, crab, or lobster will have these cooked, even if there are substitute versions used in the preparation. There are also vegetable rolls that have no fish in them at all, which can make a vegan or vegetarian happy. So, sushi does not have to be about raw fish, which gets rid of another excuse.

Naked Sushi

People have seen in various movies and television shows where sushi has been eaten off of almost naked models lying on tables. This is rare and also can involve males as well as females. It is so rare that someone would have to actually see it at a party, as the number of respected establishments that would do this are that few. When a female is used for this, the term is nyotaimori and literally means female body serving. The use of males instead of females is called nantaimori. The model is not supposed to be interacted with.

American Rolls

Most people never realize the sushi they are eating is primarily an American concoction of the Japanese dish. The California Roll, with usually imitation crab meat, avocado, and cucumber, or the Boston Roll, with poached shrimp, avocado, and cucumber, are obvious ones. Vegetable Rolls are just that, with no set ingredients to make it specifically American or Japanese. One way to learn the difference in how each country serves them is to watch the old Japanese Iron Chef shows to see cultural differences. American style can help a person transition to more traditional styles by using the American palate.

Drink Selection

A person can drink whatever they want when eating sushi, but there are two drinks that are used with traditional Japanese meals that people may want to consider. Saki is an alcoholic drink made from rice that is very traditional in Japan. It is typically sipped on before eating sushi, while not frequently during the meal, depending on the situation. Green tea is very common and has too many benefits to list, but this is usually drunk at the end of the meal to aid in digestion. These brought up, a person should not be worried about drinking anything.

Sushi can be enjoyed in whatever manner that a person wants. There are some traditions that come with the meal if a person wants to impress friends or chefs, but it is not mandatory. Food is supposed to be enjoyed and sushi in Hyde Park Cincinnati is no exception. Understanding the various parts to the dish can only enhance the experience and allow a person to know why some people are doing what they are doing. Then again, a person can go to a buffet and never worry about watching the chef make their roll with love. It is up to the individual decision.

