Whether you’re looking for some guidance on the equipment you should use when hitting the gym or some advice on the best machines to invest in for your home, we have selected our top 3 gym products we recommend integrating into your workouts.

When choosing the right machine for you, it will ultimately stem down to the results you want to achieve, this could be building strength, losing weight, focusing on one specific area to tone up, e.g. your legs, or improving your mental health. Here are some home gym equipment ideas …

1. To build strength go for a rowing machine

A rowing machine is proven to strengthen multiple areas of your body but specifically focuses on your upper body. You will naturally develop a stronger back and shoulders and see improvements in your posture and any back pain if you suffer from this. If you’re working from home, this can be the best machine to get some back movement into your day. Your body will thank you for moving away from the computer screen and giving your muscles a much-needed stretch.

It’s worth remembering how essential it is to eat enough if you’re trying to gain muscle, particularly protein-based meals. Many drink a protein shake before or after training or make sure they have a little snack to boost energy levels.

2. For cardio, an exercise bike could be your new best friend

Simple to fit in the corner of a bedroom or living room, an exercise bike will get your whole body moving. If losing weight is your key goal when exercising a bike will help you achieve your target if you use it consistently and stay motivated. Not only will you start losing belly fat and toning up your legs, but research shows your stress levels will be lowered, you will have more energy, and amazingly it can improve memory and brain functioning too. What are you waiting for?

3. If convenience is your priority go for a vibration plate

Vibration plates are a very simple way to boost weight loss while being convenient to use. From the minute you stand on the vibrating plate you will be burning calories, the amount you burn will depend on the exercises or positions you perform on the plate. For light exercises, you can simply balance and for more difficult exercises you can do squats, lunges or leg raises. This sophisticated technology will give you a whole body workout if used properly.

With all the recommended machines you can go at your own pace, they have adjustable settings so there is no pressure to move at a certain speed. If you’re buying some gym equipment for your home, you might not be the only one using it, so take into consideration a machine everyone could utilize, and appreciate. Why not get everyone reaping the benefits of exercise for physical and mental health? They will surely thank you for it.

