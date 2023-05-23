Uber Accidents: 5 Important Things Accident Victims Should Know

—

Accidents are inevitable, and you are always one move away from one, regardless of how careful you are. It would help to know how to conduct yourself and the steps to take if you are a road accident victim.

The United States reports over six million car accidents annually, a significant percentage involving rideshares. The Florida rideshare accident law states that you should consider your insurance first if you get injured in an accident.

We contacted an Ocala, FL rideshare accident law firm to understand how the claim process works. We had an opportunity to speak to professional lawyers who guided us with a few important things that needed to be considered.

So, here are five critical things all accident victims need to know:

Stop and Pull Over

After getting involved in an accident, the first thing to do is safely pull over and turn off your engine. Running away from the crime scene will only worsen matters and make you look like the guilty party. Leave your flashers on to alert other road users.

Checking yourself for injuries should also be among the first things to do as an accident victim. Also, confirm if the other individuals involved in the accident are hurt. Do not ignore going for a body checkup even if you don’t feel injured; it could be your adrenaline playing games.

Contact Emergency Services

Accident victims and eyewitnesses should also understand the importance of contacting emergency services immediately after an accident. Informing them early gives them more time to regroup and provide the necessary services. The EMTs will assess the situation and deliver medical assistance to all those injured.

Providing treatment immediately after an accident helps reduce the chances of future health complications and ensures all victims get the necessary attention. Some common injuries EMTs handle at the scene include head trauma, back and shoulder injuries, organ damage, puncture wounds, and internal bleeding.

Collect Eyewitness Contact Details and Evidence

If you and your passengers are physically able after the accident, you should start collecting evidence immediately. Obtain the other driver’s contact and insurance information while maintaining a low-tension situation. You can also take pictures of the injuries and property damage to help build your case.

In some situations, the accident is severe, and nobody can gather evidence before the police arrive. You can consider hiring a professional rideshare accident lawyer to help with all the proceedings.

Talk to an Accident Attorney

Always contact a lawyer after a car accident, even if you aren’t sure if you’ll take legal action against the other driver. There is free consultation in most law firms, which allows you to evaluate your potential claim through different eyes. During the consultation, you’ll identify your claim’s value and the ideal strategy to follow for compensation.

The rideshare accident attorney will help you negotiate with the car insurance companies and maximize your compensation. Instead of overburdening yourself with all the hassles in filing a lawsuit, why not find an attorney to help?

Be Keen to Spot Insurance Company Tactics

Car insurance companies take advantage of car accident victims who don’t have legal representation and end up underpaying or denying legitimate claims. They use specific dirty tactics to make your lawsuit process extremely frustrating. A good example is them tricking you into admitting partial fault in the statement, which they use against you.

Before communicating with the other driver’s insurance company, consult your attorney first. Let the lawyer handle all negotiations with the insurance company and be ready to go to court.

What Happens After Filing a Claim with Your Insurance Company?

Immediately after you file your claim with the insurance company, they’ll send an adjuster to evaluate damages. The adjuster analyzes the accident and how much was destroyed to estimate how much the insurer should pay. It is not a must for you to be there, but walking them through the damage might help.

Can I Get Insurance After an Accident?

There are no restrictions on when to get insurance for your vehicle. However, buying insurance after an accident will not cover the repair costs.

Conclusion

The following information is crucial in ensuring road accident victims remain safe without compromising your claim. Contact a professional rideshare accident attorney to ensure you get satisfactory compensation without all the hassles involved in court.

