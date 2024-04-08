April Affirmations, Part 2

Words To Inspire, Words To Soothe

Somewhere between prayer and manifestation are affirmations, an often overlooked method to help right a wayward mind.

Affirmations exist at the intersection between the logical and spiritual because they are typically attainable and real, yet they are filled with hope, aspiration, and a fair amount of surrender and mystery.

Unlike the unspoken conceits of manifestation, affirmations require a bit more work. They should be direct and in first person. They should be written out or spoken daily. They help turn negatives into positives, and they reset the brain for gratitude over grievance. They are also meant to be customized just for you and your situation or desired objectives.

How ever you chose to do them, affirmations are yours, and they serve as reminders of what you already have, and what is meant for you.

For your relationships:

I am blessed and fortunate to have people in my life who love me.

I give love to the people in my life and receive theirs with an open heart.

I aspire to give my loved ones my care, compassion, and attention always.

I am becoming the most loving and lovable version of myself.

