Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Families / April Affirmations, Part 5

April Affirmations, Part 5

Connection For Spring

by Leave a Comment

Words To Inspire, Words To Soothe

Somewhere between prayer and manifestation are affirmations, an often overlooked method to help right a wayward mind.

Affirmations exist at the intersection between the logical and spiritual because they are typically attainable and real, yet they are filled with hope, aspiration, and a fair amount of surrender and mystery.

Unlike the unspoken conceits of manifestation, affirmations require a bit more work. They should be direct and in first person. They should be written out or spoken daily. They help turn negatives into positives, and they reset the brain for gratitude over grievance. They are also meant to be customized just for you and your situation or desired objectives.

How ever you chose to do them, affirmations are yours, and they serve as reminders of what you already have, and what is meant for you.

For your connection to the universe:

I create positive energy.

Everything I need is within me now.

I am a being of light, energy, and love.

I seek alignment to the pulse of the universe to align to my higher self.

Photo by Jongsun Lee on Unsplash
 

About Taylor García

Taylor García is the author of the short fiction collection, Functional Families, from Unsolicited Press (November 2021), nominated for the 2022 Maya Angelou Book Award. García is also the author of the novel, Slip Soul, from Touchpoint Press (August 2021). He is a husband, father, and a multigenerational New Mexican.
www.btaylorgarcia.com 

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x