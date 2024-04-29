April Affirmations, Part 5

Words To Inspire, Words To Soothe

Somewhere between prayer and manifestation are affirmations, an often overlooked method to help right a wayward mind.

Affirmations exist at the intersection between the logical and spiritual because they are typically attainable and real, yet they are filled with hope, aspiration, and a fair amount of surrender and mystery.

Unlike the unspoken conceits of manifestation, affirmations require a bit more work. They should be direct and in first person. They should be written out or spoken daily. They help turn negatives into positives, and they reset the brain for gratitude over grievance. They are also meant to be customized just for you and your situation or desired objectives.

How ever you chose to do them, affirmations are yours, and they serve as reminders of what you already have, and what is meant for you.

For your connection to the universe:

I create positive energy.

Everything I need is within me now.

I am a being of light, energy, and love.

I seek alignment to the pulse of the universe to align to my higher self.

◊♦◊

