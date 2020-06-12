Being a Dad in the Unpredictable Year of 2020

—

These are unusual times we’re living in for 2020! The world seems to be on fire: protests are happening, there’s political unrest, a pandemic is wrapping the world in fear, and you’re trying to navigate being a father and leader in your home. Nothing has prepared you for this year and you’re in unknown territory.

Whether you’re a new father or you have teenagers in your home, there are basic truths as a dad that don’t change in light of the world’s circumstances. In case you need some encouragement, here are ways you can be the best father to your family in 2020.

Always Prioritize Safety

This seems like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how many dads forsake this piece of advice. Especially in the dangerous world we’re living in, your family is fragile. Your wife and kids are at risk of harm, infection, and anxiety. Take whatever control you have in your situation to be the protector of your home. If it means buying everybody facemasks, quarantining the family, or doing most of the shopping in place of your wife, it’s worth it. Prioritize their safety.

Another thing men forget is the everyday safety concerns. Yes – there are protests, riots, and political unrest, but what about home security? What about fixing the smoke alarm at home? What about car accidents? Do you know what to do if your family sustains car accident injuries?

The goal isn’t to guilt-trip you. The goal is to recognize the dangers of the world at hand and respond to them. Protect your family from the trending dangers, but also don’t forsake the everyday dangers families face.

Be A Provider – More Than Just Money

Unless your wife works, typically the fathers bring home the bacon. In 2020, it’s important to do whatever you can to provide financially for your family. Even if you just lost your job, or are struggling to make sales at work, do whatever is in your power to provide for the family. Nothing speaks louder than making sure they’re taken care of. Even if it means getting that night job or downsizing the house, choosing to lay down your life so your family can thrive is a small sacrifice to make in 2020.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are other things to offer besides just money. Being emotionally available for your wife and offering your time to the kids is providing them with things money can’t. They have emotional needs and desires, and you can nurture them with your love and affirmation. Think about all the ways you serve your family as a father. There’s a lot to more being a father than just bringing home the bacon, though that area shouldn’t be neglected either!

Be Joy in A Gloomy World

Dads have one of two ways to respond to their surroundings. They can cave into the fear, news, and media or they can be a beacon of hope, joy, and peace. You as a father ultimately have control over your “domain” which is your family. Spread joy in the midst of a gloomy, dark world. In case you need ideas, here have been some of our favorites.

Pick up a new project with your kids to work on. This could be fixing up the old beater in your garage. It could be getting some work around the house done together, like painting a room. It might be as simple as helping your kids build a treehouse, or maybe the most insane pillow castle ever.

Some dads have picked up other hobbies with their families. Rather than turning on the tv to the nearest news channel, look at other ways to spend quality time with the family. You could invest in cooking classes or private music lessons at home. Some days you just need to put down your phone and have a life-giving conversation with your kids. Talk about the pandemic, talk about racism, talk about anything. You’ll be surprised how open your family will be, because the truth is this: you’re their dad, and they want you. Be their joy

Don’t Check Out

It’s so incredibly easy to watch the stock market crash, lose your job, or see another sad news headline and just give up. Many men have given in to their stress by overeating, binge-watching tv, or losing their temper. Your family needs you, so don’t check out on them.

Some fathers experience depression and anxiety. Often times professional help is needed. If you find yourself wishing you weren’t alive, or you can’t sleep at night, you may need to reach out to a therapist. There’s no shame in seeking professional help especially in 2020 and your family will thank you. Some dads stuff their feelings and ease themselves by turning to drugs and alcohol. If you are on this road, seek out treatment for addiction or visit a drug rehab center. It’s imperative you take care of yourself.

Do the Best You Can

You’re living in uncertain times and no one truly knows how to respond to the headlines and world news that happens every single day. With that, never forsake your core responsibilities as a father and do the best you know how to. If you check out emotionally or let the news dictate your emotions, your family will be paying for this. You are more than equipped and only you can love and serve your family as their father. Don’t lose heart over one hard year. There is joy to come and it starts with you facilitating it.

—

This content is brought to you by Isaiah Ram.

Photo: Shutterstock