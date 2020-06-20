Children Teach Entrepreneurs the Value of Being Fully Present at Home

t’s 10:00 pm. My alarm is set for 4:45 am. Scrambling to wrap up last-minute work and pack my bags for an early flight, I get two text messages. My nine year old wants to read a book together. My fourteen-year-old wants me to watch something with him. Exhausted and stressed-out, I pause. I realize my fortune. My children want to spend time with me.

Is balance attainable?

Work-life balance. The elusive challenge for entrepreneurs. Our desire to be a loving spouse and a supportive parent is on a perpetual collision course with our drive to run successful companies. We want to coach our kids’ soccer teams and run the next board meeting. We must pick up the daughter from ballet and write tomorrow’s PowerPoint presentation.

Where is my mind?

Often, I find myself at home, but I am not really there. My physical body is present, but my mind is elsewhere. I sit on the couch, but my thoughts are miles away processing the problems of the day. My ears listen to my family talk, but my fingers type a response to a perceived work crisis. I want to be physically and mentally home, fully present in the moment.

It should be easy.

It is not. Where is my mind? Where is my mind? Way out in the water See it swimmin’ Frank Black, The Pixies

My kids show me the path forward

Lucia, book in hand, wanders into my room. One look at her face and I toss my to-do list aside. Her book is Ugly by Robert Hoge, a story of a boy born with a large, disfiguring tumor on the center of his face. His mother would not look at him for the first week of his life. His legs had to be amputated. Despite his challenges, he became a successful journalist and motivational speaker.

She is moved by the boy’s bravery and courage.

I am amazed by her insight and thoughtfulness.

I kiss her good night.

I walk to the living room to check on my son. He is excited about watching Zion Williamson. Overcoming an injury, tonight is Zion’s first game back. Max is inspired by his talent, work ethic, and especially his accomplishments at such a young age.

We sit together, father and son, and watch the game.

He talks.

I listen.

We connect.

What we tell ourselves and what we do

My children are my priority. Their words matter. Our time together is the most important thing in the world, but there is one more email I need to send.

One more phone call to make.

One more problem to solve.

I want to parent with intention

My kids are growing up too fast. In a few short years, they will go off to college. Work will still be there tomorrow. My kids are here now.

The Pixies’ song taunts me, “Where is my mind, way out in the water, see it swimming?”

Photo by Robin Schreiner on Unsplash

I must make a conscious decision to be fully present. Physically, emotionally, and mentally. Close proximity is not enough.

Do they need me or do I need them?

Relationships need nourishment to thrive. They need to be fed with love and attention. We focus on the child benefiting from us to grow and flourish. Tonight, I set all aside to be with my kids. Lucia taught me that Robert Hoge did not dwell on his shortcomings.

All of us can overcome our imperfections. Lessons learned. At this moment, the one who evolved from being fully present was me.

Previously published on Psiloveyou.xyz.

Photo credit: Shutterstock