We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Dove Men + Care Launches #DadsCare Video Platform and #DadOn Movie

Dove Men + Care Launches #DadsCare Video Platform and #DadOn Movie

Dads sharing answers, inspiration, and advice with other Dads on some common life challenges, especially these days



Uplifting with #DadsCare 

As businesses and schools remain closed, millions of dads find themselves at-home looking for advice on a plethora of new parenting challenges.  For example, how to give your kids an at-home haircut during coronavirus lock-down?

Dove Men + Care has created the www.DadsCare.com video platform to help answer dozens of these types of questions, with How To videos from City Dads Group, Gays With Kids, The Dad Gang, the Dad 2.0 Summit and more.

In addition, to rally around the many ways dads are showing care right now, Dove Men+Care created DAD ON, a new film that compiles content from real dads around the globe who are teaching, innovating, and looking towards a hopeful future. Check out the preview below:

Empowering with Essential Donations 

In addition, Dove Men+Care, Dove, Baby Dove, and Vaseline have partnered on a $2M donation to Direct Relief to go towards PPE, masks, ventilators and medicines for healthcare workers on the front lines and $2.5 Million of products from Dove, Baby Dove and Dove Men+Care have been pledged to Feeding America as part of Unilever USA’s United for America efforts. Additionally, Dove Men+Care is donating hundreds of product care packages to the healthcare workers at Mt. Sinai Hospital in NYC, Memorial Herman in Houston, and Rush Hospital in Chicago, all locations that typically distribute our New Dad Care Packages.

Photo Credit: Dove Men + Care

This post is sponsored by Dove Men + Care

