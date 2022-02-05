Ever Considered Getting Out on the Water for a Family Holiday

—

It’s never too early to begin thinking about and planning when and where to go away this year and what to do when you’re there.

Research reveals people enjoy planning and looking forward to their vacation almost as much as going away.

But with so much choice, in terms of destinations and activities to choose from, it can be mind-boggling knowing where to start.

Our advice is to keep it simple. Everyone loves a sun holiday, one with beaches to sunbathe on, pools to lounge by, and of course exciting water sports and activities to participate in.

But if you’re not yet accustomed to all of the incredible things you can do out on the water with your family or friends. This guide is here to help by listing and briefing the top water activities to suit a range of interests and ages. Ensuring everyone has fun and remembers your upcoming vacation forever.

Hire a Yacht

An activity that’s suitable for and enjoyed by all ages is yachting.

You and your family or friends can hop aboard a yacht for the day to explore the sea and test your sea legs. Or even book a vacation to stay exclusively on the yacht for the duration of your holiday.

Yachts are available to book before your trip at BorrowAboat and ensure you’ll have a vessel to journey on when you arrive at your chosen destination.

Plus pre-booking a boat gives you the freedom to explore pictures, descriptions, and reviews of different yachts to help decide which one you like the most. And ensure you find a yacht that caters to your and your party’s wants and needs.

One thing is for sure, youngsters will love a boat trip as they pretend to be the captain, look out for sea life, and once the boats docked take a plunge in the ocean for a paddle.

Go Surfing

Where there’s a beach, there’s often a surf shack nearby with gear to hire and lessons to book to get you and your party surfing the waves.

Children from 6 upwards are usually welcome to hop on the board and begin learning to surf with a certified school.

And in some cases, children as young as three, so long as parents are with them, can take initiation surfing lessons to build confidence and have fun on the ocean too.

Scuba Diving

Snorkeling is a great way for you to get an idea of what exists in the ocean, but it’s also limiting as you can only see so much, and lower your head in the water a certain amount.

As such, scuba diving for many is preferable, as there are fewer restrictions on how far you can go underwater.

For those intent on having the ultimate scuba diving experience here are some of the best diving destinations in the world;

Raja Ampat , Alor, Komodo in Indonesia

, Alor, Komodo in Indonesia The Riviera Maya in Mexico

Malapascua in Philippines

Different locations host a multitude of marine life for you to see such as stingrays, tropical fish, and even sharks.

Scuba diving is a spectacular and eye-opening experience that those who enjoy water-based activities must try at least once.

Water Skiing

Water skiing and wakeboarding are adrenaline-inducing water sports that are suitable for beginners.

By gripping a line attached to the back of a moving speed boat, the goal for you is to position the skis (attached to your feet) aboard the water and glide across the ocean at speed.

It may look challenging, and to begin with, it can be. But with a lot of perseverance, it’s the most exciting water sport you and your friends or family can try.

Plus, those with you can record the action from the boat. And later show you funny failures of you crashing into the ocean.

Canyoning

An extreme and exhilarating activity that involves a combination of the right safety equipment, courage, and a certain level of fitness to indulge.

Canyoning involves activities such as abseiling down waterfalls, rock climbing, swimming across lagoons, and more in scenic locations like Auckland in Australia.

While not exclusively a water-based activity. Depending on where you choose to go canyoning , the route can be adapted to suit water-based fanatics.

However, be sure to have an experienced guide accompany you. And if possible attach a waterproof camera to your helmet to capture the adventure.

Whether wakeboarding across a lake, sailing across the ocean, or water rafting down the river, water-based activities can bring people closer together to work as a team and support one another, allow people to learn more about aquatic ecosystems, and as with being among nature in general, make people feel good!

If you weren’t convinced getting out on the water was for you, that has likely changed. So now it’s just a case of finding a place that caters to all the water activities that you want to experience – good luck!

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Foreman.

Shutterstock