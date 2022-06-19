Get Daily Email
Home / Father's Day / Remember, Wish and Celebrate Fatherhood

Remember, Wish and Celebrate Fatherhood

#HappyFathersDay to all

by Leave a Comment

My Dad lives miles away from me in India. I wished my Dad today Father’s Day and look forward to visiting him soon. My Dad, Melvyn is a great mentor and friend and the first Storyteller in my life. Dad would tell stories to children, in Schools as part of his creative writing classes.

My Father also completed the “First Storython” of non-stop storytelling for three and a half hours. This was a challenge that he created and which he accomplished.

My Dad inspired me to take up creative writing as a teenager. I have also created a short film about my Dad, which is about his life and work achievements.

Here are a couple of songs to listen to and enjoy this Father’s Day.

Photo of my Dad, Melvyn Brown, by the Author,
Warren “Storyteller” Brown

Listen to this special Father’s Day song for a wonderful father.

I am not a Father, but I am a Godfather. Sending out Happy Father’s Day wishes to all the Fathers, Grandfathers, Godfathers, Step-Dads, and to all those who are Dads to the children in their lives. Enjoy and celebrate Fatherhood today, Happy Father’s Day.

Originally published on Medium.com.

Photos courtesy of author.

About Warren Brown

Warren Brown is an Author, Writing Coach, Life Coach, Copywriter, Artist, Hypnotherapist. Warren has written over 1060 stories.

Follow me on Medium:
warrenauthor.medium.com

