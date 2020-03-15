10 Lessons I Learned About Getting Old

- Getting older sucks but it isn’t over yet. — Keep on pushing through to something new.
- The older I get, the harder it will be to admit I need help. Do it anyway. My family and I will be better off.
- It’s hard to find good help. When I do, don’t let them go.
- Having money doesn’t mean crap.
- Life Is Precious.
- Don’t waste my time on stupid shit.
- Slow. Down. and smell those roses.
- Sometimes, I have to take the electric scooter out on a Saturday afternoon and just roll with it.
- Leave the past where it is, plan for the future, and dig into the present.
- Keep My Word. If I do, I will leave this earth peacefully and with good karma.
