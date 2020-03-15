Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 10 Lessons I Learned About Getting Old

10 Lessons I Learned About Getting Old

Life is precious.

by Leave a Comment

 

  1. Getting older sucks but it isn’t over yet. — Keep on pushing through to something new.
  2. The older I get, the harder it will be to admit I need help. Do it anyway. My family and I will be better off.
  3. It’s hard to find good help. When I do, don’t let them go.
  4. Having money doesn’t mean crap.
  5. Life Is Precious.
  6. Don’t waste my time on stupid shit.
  7. Slow. Down. and smell those roses.
  8. Sometimes, I have to take the electric scooter out on a Saturday afternoon and just roll with it.
  9. Leave the past where it is, plan for the future, and dig into the present.
  10. Keep My Word. If I do, I will leave this earth peacefully and with good karma.

Previously published on Medium.com.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: By Cristian Newman on Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

I love to write about my feelings on relationships & motherhood, be grateful, sing & play guitar, & drink coffee in my underwear. [email protected] / Medium.com/@divinasrelease / Twitter @divina_grey

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.