10 Simple, Secret Signs A Man Wants You

Dating these days isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, thanks to the internet and lack of real-life interactions.

It can be a little tough to read the signs that someone likes you but don’t fret we’re here to clue you in on what guys do when they want a girl even when they don’t know they are doing it.

1. He listens

It may not seem so obvious, but when a guy likes you he listens.

You can tell he’s listening by the way he looks at you. Guys tend to tilt their head a little when they are listening to someone they’re attracted to, sort of like how a puppy tilts their head when they’re intrigued or confused.

This is a subtle clue that he is interested in you and what you were saying. If you want to be sure it is you he’s interested in and not what you were talking about, there’s a little test you can do when you see a guy tilting his head while you’re speaking, change the topic of conversation.

If he jolts his head up, it’s because he was fascinated by the conversation, not so much you, but if he keeps his head tilted, you have him right where you want him regardless of what his head is giving away.

There are ways to tell if a guy is genuinely listening to you. If he is interrupting you while you talk, there was a good chance he isn’t listening to what you’re saying. Also, you can grade his listening skills by quizzing him on topics you just spoke about.

If a guy likes you he will be lingering on your every word and he will make sure to pass the test.

2. He blushes

When guys want someone, there are certain things they have no control over, like blushing when that person is around.

Have you ever seen a guy who gets a little nervous and awkward in your presence? Then when you finally speak to them, their whole face gets flushed?

This is a telltale sign that he’s really into you. Now this will happen most often with younger guys who are so shy because they don’t have much experience with women, they usually become a little awkward around them.

It’s completely endearing but we can only imagine, it’s pretty embarrassing. Could you imagine blushing every time your crush comes around? They would be able to tell that you have a crush on them.

So if you see a guy blushing because you just walked up, take it easy on him, there is a pretty good chance he’s going to blush even more just because of the simple fact he’s blushing.

If you’re interested in him, you should take matters into your own hands since you already know he wants you, this is a no lose situation. Plus, it’ll be a big relief for the guy because he doesn’t have to worry about being rejected by you, which is pretty much every guy’s worst nightmare.

3. Texting

Want to know if a guy wants you?

Just take a look at your phone or specifically take a look at your text thread with the guy, there are probably more than a few hints that he’s crushing on you.

Not sure what you are looking for?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. For example, you should pay attention to the time of the day he texts you.

If he makes a habit of texting you in the morning, there was a pretty good chance you were the first thing he’s thinking of when he wakes up. The same goes for the night, if he texts you before bed or tells you good night, it’s safe to say he’s digging you.

Plus, if he can carry on texting you throughout the day, it’s a sign that he can’t get you out of his head. It also matters what he says, a man who texts you long messages is telling you what they would be doing if they were with you or leaving little hints that they’re crushing on you.

It also matters if he is the first one to make contact. Don’t get us wrong, he will be thrilled if you text him first. But, a guy who can’t wait that long, and take matters into his own hands is showing that he has it bad. And, you’ll know you have bonus points if he calls you a nickname or you both share inside jokes.

4. Touching His Face

There are several body language clues that let you know if a guy wants you or not.

But we’re going to get a little more specific than the direction his hips are facing or how big his pupils are.

If a guy wants you and specifically wants to kiss you, he’s going to touch his mouth. Other things he will do when he has a crush on you is run his fingers up and down his cheek tug, on his ear, or even stroke his chin.

It may seem like odd behavior but he just can’t help himself. He may not even know he’s doing all of this.

There are a few reasons he might be touching his face so much. Either he is excited to see you, which is good, and his nerves have him a bit all over the place or he could be fidgeting to make sure he looks his best.

Do you know how you go to the restroom to check how you look in the mirror? this is similar to that, except he’s doing it right in front of you, which signals that he cares what you think when you see him.

When a guy touches his mouth, he’s drawing attention to his lips and he does this while looking at your lips, there’s a good chance he’s unknowingly showing you that he’s thinking about kissing you.

What better sign is there than a guy kissing you? That lets you know that he wants you.

5. His posture

There is even more his body’s revealing to you when you’re around, whether he knows it or not. For instance, take a look at his posture on your date.

When a guy wants you, he’s going to do his best to make sure you want him back. One of the ways of doing that is appearing to look attractive at all times. So when he is around you, he might straighten out his posture by puffing his shoulders up and his chest out and even holding his arms out a bit, the man is showing how masculine he is.

Some men involuntarily do this when they’re around a woman they’re attracted to. This may also be a sign that the guy has a big ego, you might want to look out for that ladies.

But, just to make things a little more confusing, some guys do the complete opposite. If you notice a guy slouching around you, don’t write them off just yet. Many men slouch instead of standing up straight when they’re around the woman they fancy. This type of posture means that the guy is having romantic feelings for you and cares about what you were talking about.

So you can see the difference in the type of guys out there. It just comes down to your personal preference in men.

6. He remembers

Remember when we said that if a guy likes you, he listens to you?

Well, there is a little something more we should add to that, not only will a guy who wants you, to listen to what you have to say, he will remember. Whether it’s your dog’s birthday or you’re talking about your favorite flavor of ice cream.

If a guy likes you, he’s going to take mental notes. That’s because he wants to know what makes you tick and he also stores his info so he can surprise you later.

If you told them your favorite flowers or daisies and you get a big bouquet of them out of nowhere, then it’s more than obvious this guy wants you. Even if there are things you don’t remember saying that he knows about you, it’s because he remembers the details.

When a guy isn’t that into you, he doesn’t care about your favorite things or interesting details. He would probably be busier talking about himself even to let you get a word in.

So, when a guy listens and he remembers what you talk about. You know you have a good one on your hands.

7. Your social media relationship

If you want to know if a guy wants you or not, pay attention to how he treats you when everyone is looking.

We aren’t talking about when you two are physically together, though that is important as well. We are talking about how he interacts with you on social media.

We live in a world where people are constantly tagging each other and sharing memes and stuff they think is funny online. They also tag each other in relationships and reach out to the people they love via social media.

So it is no surprise that when a guy likes you, he’s going to tag you in things or comment on your posts online. Just go back and look at all those selfies you’ve taken on Instagram. Did your crush like them or were they completely ignored? If he liked them, then it may be because he likes what he sees. You can also tell he wants you if he is one of the first people to watch your Instagram story or if he likes or retweets your tweets.

This means he is totally tuned in to what you were saying and doing throughout the day. If he’s keeping social media tabs on you then you already know he has it bad for you.

8. How he treats you around other people

Just like how he treats you around other people is important, what he says about other people when you are around is also vital.

That’s because when a guy likes you he isn’t going to talk about other girls and he’s definitely not going to talk about dating other girls. No, instead he would much rather talk about you and flirt with the idea of the two of you dating.

He doesn’t even want to give the impression that he likes anyone other than you. He will also get a little jealous when you talk about dating someone else. This is especially true if you talk about wanting to date one of his friends.

When a guy isn’t into a girl and he finds out she likes his friend, he will do anything in his power to hook them up. Now the exact opposite is true when the girl he likes says she likes one of his friends, he will do and say everything to keep her from dating one of them.

So if you notice a guy trying to block you from seeing one of his friends or trying to talk you out of it, there’s a good chance he has the hots for you.

9. His smile

It should be a no-brainer that when a guy likes you, he’s going to smile at you, but that doesn’t mean his smile is genuine.

So how can you know for sure that the smile he has on his face means he wants you?

Well, there are a couple of things to look out for, first, if there are a lot of other girls around but he only smiles at you, then you can be sure that you are the one that puts a smile on his face. But, that’s not only it, you have to pay attention to his teeth, how much of his teeth are showing to be exact?

When a guy smiles at a girl he likes, he is more prone to show all this up to you. This is also when you can tell if his smile is real or not. Many people can fake a smile that shows their top teeth but this next bit is a little harder to fake without looking weird.

If you notice his smile is so big that his eyes start to wrinkle, then this guy is really enjoying being around you, take that as a secret sign this man totally wants you!

10. No phone zone

We’ve already learned so much but we have one final way to tell if a guy truly wants you or not.

As always, we’ve saved the best for last.

Have you ever been on a date with a guy and all he did was text on his phone the whole time?

What is the point of a date if you weren’t even paying attention to the person across from you?

We are pretty sure that it didn’t end well, and you probably got the hint, that the guy wasn’t that into you.

When your date does the complete opposite of this during your date, it’s a great sign. Not only does it show he has good manners, but it also shows that you have his full attention, you know like how a date is supposed to go.

If you choose to progress your relationship with this guy, you will notice this treatment extends to other situations. When you visit him at his house, he will probably ditch his Xbox so that he can spend more time with you, but don’t get too used to this treatment. Once a guy knows he has you he will be back to his phone and Xbox in no time.

But if you are just starting a relationship, make sure you are the only thing he wants to pay attention to.

