Your Ability to Be Independent

You are going to find Alexandra Dotcheva to be a fascinating person. She’s an author with a background in medicine, finance and real estate. Yes, she’s done a lot and today she’s going to teach us how to take a Holistic Approach to Self-Confidence.

Guest Bio: Alexandra Dotcheva has been practicing as a registered nurse since 2011. Her nursing experience includes ICU, orthopedic trauma, and home care. She is also the owner of three real estate businesses and author of the book, It Really Is Simple: A Holistic Approach to Self-Confidence – A Practical Guide, in which she shares her path to success in an effort to motivate readers to embrace change and pursue their dreams, in spite of fear and insecurity

