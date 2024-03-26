13 Things You Can Do With Words

Thoughtless words are muddy roads.

You can smooth the way with things you say.

13 things words do:

Seduce. Seduction is telling someone what they want to hear so you can advantage yourself. Slander. Gossip steals reputations and undermines esteem. The goal of gossip is destruction. Instigate. Don’t be surprised at the fallout of anger. Angry language stirs conflict. Crush. You’ve felt the crushing power of words when someone insulted your good intentions or belittled your value. Give life. You can say something that quickens someone’s steps. Tell people what you see in them that they don’t see in themselves. Describe impact. A useful word contributes to wholeness. Lift. An atah boy/girl fuels energy. Distract. Too many what abouts and what ifs distract attention form the real goal. People start protecting and lose sight of promoting. Clarify. Learn to say things that clear the fog. Focus on priorities even during turbulence. Multiply. Useful language multiplies positive results. Destructive communications multiply pain. Obligate. Choose commitments with the future in mind. Correct. Protect progress by pointing out self-defeating behaviors and destructive patterns. Restore. An apology has power to create a new beginning. Set direction. Words are rudders. Talk creates attention. Attention sets direction.

5 Tips:

#1. The only rule for your mouth is open it to make something better.

#2. Restraint prevents trouble. Better to say too little than too much.

#3. Some healing hurts. But it’s never leaderly to harm with words.

#4. Things you say to yourself impact the quality of your life.

#5. Align your speech with the results you look for. How does your language fuel progress?

Which communication tip in this post seems most relevant from your perspective?

What might you add to the above lists?

The words you say to yourself impact the direction of your life. The Vagrant provides structured self-reflection exercises that will smooth the path forward for leaders. Order your copy today:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

IndieBound/Bookshop.org

—

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock