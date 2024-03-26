Get Daily Email
13 Things You Can Do With Words

You can smooth the way with things you say.

by

 

Thoughtless words are muddy roads.

You can smooth the way with things you say.

13 things words do:

  1. Seduce. Seduction is telling someone what they want to hear so you can advantage yourself.
  2. Slander. Gossip steals reputations and undermines esteem. The goal of gossip is destruction.
  3. Instigate. Don’t be surprised at the fallout of anger. Angry language stirs conflict.
  4. Crush. You’ve felt the crushing power of words when someone insulted your good intentions or belittled your value.
  5. Give life. You can say something that quickens someone’s steps. Tell people what you see in them that they don’t see in themselves. Describe impact. A useful word contributes to wholeness.
  6. Lift. An atah boy/girl fuels energy.
  7. Distract. Too many what abouts and what ifs distract attention form the real goal. People start protecting and lose sight of promoting.
  8. Clarify. Learn to say things that clear the fog. Focus on priorities even during turbulence.
  9. Multiply. Useful language multiplies positive results. Destructive communications multiply pain.
  10. Obligate. Choose commitments with the future in mind.
  11. Correct. Protect progress by pointing out self-defeating behaviors and destructive patterns.
  12. Restore. An apology has power to create a new beginning.
  13. Set direction. Words are rudders. Talk creates attention. Attention sets direction.

5 Tips:

#1. The only rule for your mouth is open it to make something better.

#2. Restraint prevents trouble. Better to say too little than too much.

#3. Some healing hurts. But it’s never leaderly to harm with words.

#4. Things you say to yourself impact the quality of your life.

#5. Align your speech with the results you look for. How does your language fuel progress?

Which communication tip in this post seems most relevant from your perspective?

What might you add to the above lists?

The words you say to yourself impact the direction of your life.

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

IndieBound/Bookshop.org

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

