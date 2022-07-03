20 Easy Ways To Free Yourself From the Feeling of Being Stuck

“There is pain in staying the same and there is pain in changing. Pick the one that moves you forward.”

― Lee Rose & Kathleen McGhee-Anderson

Avoiding moments of stagnation is like avoiding death — it is futile.

When we encounter those moments, we struggle to find the will and the motivation to get moving again.

It might appear like we cannot quite get out of this cave and spend countless days pretending we have no responsibilities to fulfil.

Now while it is hard to remain motivated all day, every day, incorporating simple habits into our day-to-day life does boost the chance of freeing ourselves and can add a kicker to our energy and motivation.

Below are 21 ways for when you feel like you are in a rut:

1. Rise Earlier

Have you ever heard the saying, “The early bird gets the worm?”

Frankly, it is so true.

Rising early comes with numerous benefits and helps you feel more productive by having more time during the day to complete more tasks.

I recently wrote an article on how you can conquer the day before the sun has the chance to do so. Check it out.

2. Trust Yourself

It does not take much to drown yourself in self-doubt that leads you to feel demoralised to do anything.

Start having faith in yourself. You can do this by:

Writing a list of your strengths

Treat yourself with kindness.

Put in place boundaries with others.

Celebrate your accomplishments.

Step outside your comfort bubble.

3. Make To-Do Lists

Do not just stand there.

Start getting more organised and make to-do lists.

When we feel like slacking off due to a lack of motivation, our responsibilities and tasks become the victim.

By having a to-do list, you can keep tabs on your goals and tasks and accomplish them like a boss.

4. Meditate Every Day

Meditation could be the ideal opportunity to give your mind a quiet space to retreat to after being subjected to the noises of this occasionally-cruel world.

Practising meditation can improve your overall happiness, enhance your sleep health, and reduce your psychological stress.

Together, they all contribute to a motivational boost.

5. Work Out Every Day

Working out makes us feel great about ourselves and improves our mood.

We feel healthier when we live the sweat life for an hour or two each day. Subsequently, we feel more motivated and confident to face the day.

6. Create a Bucket List

Another way to lift your spirits is to make a list of things you would like to do or achieve before you die.

Perhaps this includes bungee jumping in New Zealand, freediving in the Bahamas, crossing paths with new people, etc.

7. Create Realistic Goals

Goal-setting is an effective way to get yourself motivated swiftly.

However, the key is to create realistic goals that you can achieve.

If you establish unrealistic goals, you might become frustrated if you do not nail them, leading you to become even more motivated.

8. Pick Up Something New

Catching something new, whether to reinforce your skillset or expand it, triggers a little excitement within ourselves.

Get fired up by choosing a subject or activity that catches your attention, and immerse yourself in the learning adventure.

9. Develop Something New

There was a time when I felt my writing journey had plateaued until I decided to write an ebook on how to grow an audience here on Medium.

I have been at it for a month now, and it is coming along nicely. The expected completion date is sometime in August.

The takeaway here is to create something new if you want to boost your motivation and get unstuck.

It does not have to be an ebook; it could be assembling an online course, working on a project, piecing together your first YouTube video, etc.

10. Pick Up a New Language

Learning a new language will definitely keep your mind (and your timetable) occupied and even motivate you to explore the world.

Learning a new language has many benefits and gives you a method to get along with others.

Get motivated to face the challenge head-on. Again, trust yourself.

11. Increase Your Hydration

You might be wondering, “What is the correlation between increasing hydration and motivation?”

Increasing your hydration not only ensures optimal neural function; it also enhances it and boosts energy.

When you feel more vigilant and revitalised, you are more likely to feel more eager to attempt something new or get involved in a daunting task or activity.

12. Join a Workshop or Class

Add colours to your life by trying something new and getting involved in a hands-on workshop or class.

This will motivate you to dip your feet in a new activity and offer you something to look forward to.

13. Digest a Motivational Book

As someone who has read almost a hundred motivational books, I can confidently say this is another excellent way to inject motivation into your life.

Dive deep into a fascinating motivational book that will inspire you to unlock your creative potential.

I recommend grabbing a copy of Adam Savage’s book titled Every Tool’s A Hammer.

14. Create Plans for the Future

Creating plans for the future is a terrific way to restore your motivation.

Making plans gets you thrilled for what is to come and offers you a glimmer of hope for the future.

Begin with small plans you can complete this week before creating bigger plans for the following months or years.

15. Have a Journal Close to You

Journalling gathers our thoughts and offers a peek into our daily lives.

You can boost your motivation by writing down your short-term goals or long-term plans.

16. Put in Place Positive Affirmations

Forming positive affirmations can help you get out of this rut and get you moving again.

These are friendly reminders that help keep you motivated all day.

You can use affirmations such as:

“I am enough.”

“I will realise my dreams.”

“I am strong, resilient and worthy.”

17. Tackle Your Most Difficult Tasks First

We continuously delay the most difficult tasks that we must do, am I correct?

Try to switch it up and complete the most difficult tasks before proceeding to the easier ones. Maybe when you feel most energised in the morning.

Addressing those tasks first frees up and sets the mood for the rest of the day.

18. Put Together a Good Morning Routine

Just like dealing with the most challenging tasks before anything else, a good morning routine can set the mood for the rest of the day.

Get out of bed earlier, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or warm tea, or work on a productive task to get you excited for the rest of the day.

19. Set One Day of the Week As Your Rest Day

Dedicating a day to rest is exceptionally vital for your psychological health.

From time to time, when you are feeling demoralised and beaten down, you might simply need the simple gift of rest.

Therefore, spare a day to get involved in self-care routines such as going for a hike, catching up with friends over lunch, or reading a good book while enjoying a warm soak in the bathtub.

20. Hug Your Failures Like You Hug Your Parents

Failing is an unpleasant feeling to cope with.

However, rather than throwing in the towels, try shifting your mindset.

After all, how many successful people that we recognise had failed hundreds of times before they struck gold?

Try to start hugging your failures and learning from them. Learning to fail is just as important as failing to learn.

—

