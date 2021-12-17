200 Good Night Messages for Him

There are several ways you can say goodnight to your man after the day’s activities. A simple goodnight kiss and cuddle could suffice if you are together.

If you’re married, there are often times when for some reasons you are unfortunately not there to share the night with him. At such times, you’re mostly inclined to having a phone conversation with him to end the day.

But then again, you might want to spice things up a bit.

One cute and beautiful way to do this would be to supplement your late-night phone conversation with some cute, funny, flirty, sweet, or romantic good night message for him.

If you are currently courting or dating your guy, then the value of a sweet good night message for him takes on some extra value – especially in the digital age we live in today.

Romantic Good Night Message For Him

Good night text messages for him are basically a subtle way of telling your guy that you’re thinking about him just before you drift off to sleep. It’s a simple yet very impactful way of showing that you really love and care about him.

To a large extent, the moments of reflection just before falling asleep – when the atmosphere is mostly relaxed – are perhaps the moments when we’re most in tune with our emotions, desires, wants, and needs.

A romantic goodnight message for him is thus a sort of way of letting your man know that during your most reflective moment of the day, you’re thinking about him.

In fact, there’s that extra special feeling we all experience on hearing from someone we love at the end of a long day.

This can go a great way in making his dreams sweeter since he knows that you’re also thinking of him and most likely going to be dreaming of him.

Thus, wishing your guy sweet dreams and to sleep tight through a romantic good night message for him can help to increase the romance and emotional intimacy in your relationship.

Curated Sweet Good Night Message For Him

However, the content of the good night message for him plays a vital role as regards the effect it’s likely going to have on your guy.

Always try to ensure that your good night message for him has a touch of creativity in it while also letting it be fun, cute, flirty, or affectionate depending on your mood. You can make it short, simple, or long but always heartfelt.

To help you play it safe, we’ve curated a list of some of the best cute, flirty, sweet, and romantic good night message for him with lots of images to go along.

You can easily copy, paste and send them to your boyfriend, crush, or husband to help him drift off to sleep with a blissful smile on his face.

With that said, these good night text messages for him are mostly meant to inspire you. So, feel free to put your own spin on them.

You can personalize them however you want to make them feel natural and as close as possible to the mood you are in.

Thus, your sweet good night message for him will not only let him know that he’s the last thing on your mind but also ensure that you’re the last thing on his mind as he drifts off into his dreams.

So, get your phone ready for some sweet good night text messages for him!

1. As you fall asleep, know that you are the last thing I think about at night and the first thing on my mind in the morning. Sweet dreams, my love.

2. Every day, you give me a new reason to fall in love with you. So, I am thinking of ways to make you, my boo, fall more and more in love with me. Good night, sweetheart.

3. Darling, I liked it when you smiled. But I LOVED it that I was the reason. Good night.

4. You look so innocent when you sleep. Every time I see you sleeping, I fall in love with you. Good night handsome. Wish you a tight sleep!

5. Every night, you send me a message to make me feel loved and comforted. Tonight, I am going to do it. Goodnight, my best friend, my love. Hope you have the sweetest dreams.

6. All of the stars cannot compete with the glow of your smile. I dream about you every single night, and I know that you see me in your dreams as well. Sleep tight, my sweet prince. Goodnight.

7. Here is to hoping that angels will guard you while you dream and the gentle breezes of the night will keep you cool. If it is too cold, may your blankets be warm as you drift on to a gentle rest.

8. Hello, teddy bear! I feel all warm and fuzzy thinking about you as I get ready for bed. I love that you are lying under the same moon as I am, sleeping.

9. I hate taking my phone to send you a good night message because am used to whispering that to your ears before I kiss you a good night. I love you so much, hubby. Goodnight.

10. I sent the wind to whisper my love to you. So tonight, when you feel the gentle breeze across your face and hear the soft rustling of the trees, that’s the wind relaying how much I love you.

11. I can almost feel you snuggling against me when I shut my eyes, but when I open them, you are not here. Hope you’re missing me as much as I miss you! Good night.

12. As the moon reigns over the night, so do you reign over my heart. Your memories are engraved in my soul, and I am glad I can call you mine. Good night, dearest!

13. I usually have many dreams, some incomplete and others complete but the best thing is I always see you somewhere in the picture. Have a good night cutie!

14. The best place I would be this night is in your lovely, strong arms. Goodnight dearie, I love you.

15. If I close my eyes tight enough, I can feel your gentle touch all over me. You make me feel alive. But for now, good night and sleep tight.

Good Night Message For Him

16. The beauty of your radiant love never fails to shine in my heart, and may it light the dreams of you tonight, goodnight dear.

17. Goodnight, sweet prince. May your dreams be nothing short of spectacular. You are my one true love and life’s wish. Love to you, my soul mate. Heart to heart we sleep.

18. Let your dreams be filled with sweet thoughts of me and all the wonderful things we do together. Good night.

19. Good night, the coolest, hottest, funniest, awesome-est person I know.

20. You live in my heart – tonight, tomorrow, and forever. Sweet dreams, my love.

21. It feels odd to say good night when I know you are gonna keep me awake all night.

22. The night is here but you are not here with me. It’s peaceful, calm and cool which is making me need you more. I love you and have a good night.

23. Even when we are apart, we’re still looking at the same Moon. I know that you’re smiling at the stars, just as I do when I look at the night sky. I love you. May your night be peaceful. Sleep tight, baby.

24. Sending a pillow of happy thoughts to create wonderful dreams, a blanket of care to keep you blessed in life and a prayer to protect you always. Good night!

25. Good night! You know you are in love when you can’t fall asleep – because reality is actually better than your dreams.

26. A thousand miles between us, and yet, I feel the warmth of your body beside me. Aaah… the power of dreams.

27. Your husky voice is the sweetest lullaby. It can soothe me and put me to sleep. Good night, my darling.

28. You’re my fantasy; my dream come true. The night is sweetest when you occupy my dreams.

29. I just want to say I love you one last time before you fall asleep and hope you’re thinking of me. Good night, dearie.

30. I just realized that my bed is a lot more comfortable when you take up two-thirds of it. Goodnight sweetheart.

31. If life were a film, I would fast forward to only those parts where we could be together. Every part of me misses you. Take care and goodnight.

32. You are my superman, batman, spiderman all rolled into one, you are my white knight. Loads of hugs and kisses from your princess charming, good night and sleep tight, my love.

33. Good night, love of my life. May life gift us with a thousand and one nights to be together. I love you forever.

34. I am really grateful for having the chance to spend every night with you. Nighty night to my knight in shining armor.

35. My love, have a good night. Do not forget that I will be knocking on your heart’s door in order to meet each other in our dreams. I love you!

Good Night Love Message For Him

36. I wish my honey bunny the sweetest of good nights and the best of dreams as you drift off tonight. Sleep tight!

37. Hey. I love you. That’s all. Good night, boo-boo.

38. Go to sleep knowing you’ll be the last thing I think about and the first thing I think of when I wake up to the sun beaming down and the birds chirping.

39. I tried counting the reasons I love you – but there were too many and now I’m falling asleep thinking of you. Good night, my love!

40. Good night, to the guy who makes my days bright. Sweet dreams, to the guy whose love makes me burst out at the seams. Hugs and kisses, to the guy who makes my life seem like a bed of roses. I love you.

41. I just wanted to say – sweet dreams, mi amor. I will be thinking of you the whole night. Sleep tight!

42. Candles need oxygen to burn. Moon needs the sun to shine. For sweet dreams, I need to cuddle with the man that have stolen my heart. Good night, honey.

43. Good Night my love, Just imagine I am lying next to you and my hand on you. Can you please kiss me to say Good Night and I love you.

44. The night sky is dotted with stars, but none can compare to the light that you bring to my life. You are precious to me tonight and always.

45. The moon is so bright tonight; the wind so gentle and cool. The stars shine brightly; the sky soothes. All have come together to wish you the best of dreams. Goodnight, my love.

46. I don’t like to sleep at night at all. Minutes spent with you are much more precious than hours of dreams. Good night, bae.

47. Sometimes I wish the night could extend so I’ll never have to rise from your embrace. I love you totally. Have a good night rest.

48. The starlit sky looks amazing and the ambiance of the night is mesmerizing. But it is nothing as compared to how beautiful I feel from within when I am with you. Good night.

49. I was just about to fall asleep, and then I remembered how handsome you are! Now I can’t fall asleep!

50. Can’t tell you how grateful I am to have you in my life. Falling asleep with a smile on my face, awaiting the moment I hear from you in the morning. Good night.

51. Here’s wishing my favourite human a beautiful night. If you get to dream land before me, wait for me, I’ll be right behind you.

52. As you sleep tonight, let my love form a warm blanket around you to keep you safe from the cold.

53. Please open the message to find the following- a love you from your dear wife, a good night kiss for the sweetest dreams and a warm hug to overcome all your difficulties in life.

54. Let this good night text act as a blanket and warm fuzzy pillow for you, from your only wife who loves you a lot. Have a comfortable night’s sleep dear!

55. I wish I could be the moon. I would give anything to watch you sleep. Your beauty is unparalleled and makes the North star seem dim. May your dreams be wonderful and your rest be plentiful.

Good Night Text For Him

56. I’ll be dreaming of you tonight just as I hope you’ll be dreaming of me too. Have a beautiful night rest.

57. I was just going through some of our old texts. I am literally smiling ear to ear at my phone right now. Good night!

58. The night breeze is blowing through my hair and the soft touch reminds me of your kisses. I wish I didn’t have to miss you this much. Goodnight, my love.

59. There’s someone thinking of you tonight. I hope it’s not keeping you up. With all the love I have – sleep tight.

60. Good Night my handsome, sleep tight and see me in your dreams all through the night.

61. Holding up my phone right now and thinking of a sweet text to wish you good night. You’ve always been my source of joy – good night and sweet dreams.

62. I tried to count the stars to help me drift off to sleep, but their lights seem dull as I am used to your brightness. Good night, baby.

63. Wishing good night to the most handsome man in the world. May you have the sweetest dream of your life tonight! Sleep tight!

64. The nights are so lonely, but knowing that you will be the last person I say goodnight to and the first person I will wish good morning makes it more bearable.

65. Before I fall asleep, I always think about how you make life so much more meaningful and how lucky I am to have you. Hope to see you in my dreams.

66. Do you know how wonderful it feels to go to bed each day and know that you are mine and I am yours? Have a restful night, my love.

67. Baby, before you came into my life, every night was lonely and cold. But now, because I have you, I feel warm even without a blankie. Thank you for being in my life. Good night!

68. Every night I glide off to my wonderland holding your hands, looking into your eyes. I am ready for the same dream tonight as well. Good Night my love.

69. I just wanted to say that my heart beats for you exclusively and that I love you more than love itself. Good night my handsome prince in shining armor!

70. I’m freezing here without you! How can I sleep when I don’t feel your warm hands on my skin? I just hope you are doing better than me. Wishing you the best night and even better morning.

71. You are the sun to my earth; my whole life revolves around my handsome and sensible hubby. Good night dear, may you rest easy for the challenges of tomorrow.

72. Cannot resist kissing you while you’re asleep. Seeing your sleeping face feels me with so much joy than I’ve ever felt before. Good night my Prince Charming.

73. No matter how many times I try to fall asleep, the absence of your scent, your warmth, your aura, is evident, because the room feels empty without you. So let this night go by fast, so I can see you again. Goodnight.

74. Rest your head on my shoulder and close your eyes. It’s time to bid the world goodnight. Wake up in dreamland and smile so bright it makes the moon look not so bright.

75. I am about to crawl into bed, baby, and I just wanted to say that I love you. Good night, hottie.

Goodnight Message For Boyfriend

76. This night is cool and silent, a perfect night to dream of someone special like me. Have a good night my love and dream big. I love you.

77. Here’s wishing my super duper sweetheart a beautiful night, full of peace and bliss.

78. I think of you before I sleep. I think of you as soon as I awake. You have shown me so much happiness. Good night.

79. It always feels good to be in your arms. On nights when we are apart, I wrap myself in your loving embrace if only in my dreams.

80. Good night, baby boy. You better be dreaming of me, or else…

81. Falling asleep never has been so rough without your loving arms wrapped around me to keep me warm. Can’t wait to see you. Good night.

82. I always think about you before closing my eyes, and I spend all the night dreaming with you. Stop being in my head 24hours a day! Good night…

83. I imagine my future with you every night before closing my eyes. Goodnight sweetheart. I love you.

84. Think of me, as I will see you first thing in the morning. Good night my sweetheart. Tonight in our dreams, we will live a wonderful adventure.

85. Your scent is on my pillow and it is so comforting. I miss you.

86. Laying in the bed never felt so cold before, and thing is, your strong loving arms are not here to keep me warm. I can’t wait to see you tomorrow. Goodnight.

87. Goodnight, my handsome prince. I hope all your dreams manifest because you have made all of mine come true. I love you!

88. I am about to doze off, but I just can’t sleep without saying I love you. Good night, honey.

89. Thank you for all the things that you have been to me, thank you for making me a happy woman every day, good night.

90. I want to cuddle so badly. I miss you sooo much. Good night, babe.

91. I know that it’s kind of silly, but I’m scared of the dark when you are not around. You are my biggest protector, and I’m finding it so hard to fall asleep without you. Goodnight, baby. Can’t wait to see you.

92. Close your eyes, sweetheart. I will be right here to kiss your handsome face in the morning. Good night, my boo!

93. I’m lying lonely on my bed and all I can think of is you and how much I miss you. I can’t wait till you’re back, safe in my arms sweetheart. Have a pleasant night and sweet dreams.

94. I love everything about you, from your hair to your toes! I cannot imagine a day without you in my life, my love. Good night, baby.

95. I can’t get enough of you. You’re in my thoughts all day; you’re in my dreams all night. How do you do it? Well, I’m not complaining. Have a good night.

Romantic Good Night Message For Him

96. In a perfect world every night would begin with a cuddle with you and every day would begin with a kiss from you. Good night baby.

97. May your night be relaxing, your sleep be peaceful and tomorrow morning as bright as your perfect smiles that melt my heart. Sleep tight.

98. Good night dear! I sincerely hope that you dream about me the same way I dream about you every night.

99. Often I daydream about you, but the best dreams about you are at night.

100. I never have to battle with nightmares again; you’re the new occupant of my dreams. I love you so much. Have a good night.

101. It is not just that you are a great man, but you look so innocent when you sleep. Have a tight sleep so that I can see that cute face tomorrow.

102. Look at the stars and call my name. Look at the moon and blow me kisses. Soon the sunrise will overcome the darkness and the loneliness of being without you tonight. Sleep tight.

103. I am falling asleep to our song. Oh baby, I wish you were here with me. Good night.

104. I adore you my love. I’ll spend the rest of my days loving you. Be assured that I’ll be waiting in your dreams when you close your eyes to sleep. Good night, baby and sweet dreams.

105. My days are beautiful; my nights are lovelier, just because you’re here, right by my side. Sweet dreams my darling.

Flirty Goodnight Texts For Him

106. I want you by my side forever because I always get sweet dreams whenever we’re together. Have a blissful dreamy night, my love.

107. It’s a shame you’re not here right now … I should stop thinking about it or else I’ll never fall asleep.

108. My good night involves me thinking of you kissing me before I close my eyes.

109. If you were here by side this beautiful night, I would be doing two things to you now cuddling and kissing you, good night.

110. Go to bed and dream about all the naughty things you’re going to do to me when we see each other next.

111. I want to sleep faster because I want to meet you in my dreams sooner.

112. Imagining how beautiful it would feel being cuddled in your arms right now, good night and sweet dreams my love.

113. I hope a good night song sends you into my fantasy world so we can relive every precious moment we’ve spent together.

114. Did I ever tell you that I sleep naked? Too bad you’re not here! Sweet dreams!

115. My female nature has blossomed from your attention, care, warmth, and affection. You are a real man who discovered a real woman in me. Good night, darling.

116. I’m listening to our song, thinking of you, and wishing you were here with me.

117. You are always the man of my wildest dreams. Have a tight sleep. Goodnight.

118. Will I be in your dreams? What will we be doing together, I wonder…

119. Imagining what would be happening if you were here right now. Spoiler alert: neither of us would be sleeping. Goodnight!

120. It’s very possible that I may have some dreams about you that could be indecent. Sweet dreams.

121. Wrapping my body around this pillow really just isn’t doing it for me. It’s missing the best part. Sweet dreams, sweetheart.

122. My only regret for tonight is that you are not here to sleep beside me, so I can look into those eyes of yours until we peacefully fall asleep. Goodnight and sweet dreams.

123. I am going to dream about you all night, sexy. I hope they are naughty! Good night.

124. Baby, it is going to get steamy tonight because I will come over, sneak into your bed, and kiss you good night. I love you.

125. I dreamt about you last night and you were very sexy, I wonder what tonight will bring? Sweet dreams!

126. You are the reason I fall asleep with a smile on my face. As you drift off tonight, may you smile thinking of me too. Sleep tight my love!

127. Skin to skin – that is how our nights should be. Perhaps, soon. Goodnight, my dear.

128. My favorite part of the night is when you nuzzle close to me, burying your head in my bosom and holding me like nothing else matters. I’m looking forward to it again tonight. Sweet dreams my love.

129. How I wish to be that pillow you are resting your head on just like the times you lay your head on my lap, peacefully snoozing.

130. You are the sweetest thing I ever saw in my dreams.

131. I close my eyes and feel the warmth of your embrace although we are many miles apart. I wish we could be together tonight.

132. On a cold night such as tonight, I want something big, warm and fuzzy. Don’t get any strange ideas. I just want a big hug from you. Good night, love.

133. No matter how hard you try, your dreams can never be sweeter than mine because I dream about you. Sleep tight my love!

134. I love losing sleep thinking of me wrapped around you. Sweet dreams my darling.

135. I’m standing here with the evening breezes blowing my hair all around. I am imagining your kisses warming me up for a peaceful night.

Goodnight Message For Boyfriend

136. I wish I were the pillow you sleep on, so I could be next to you tonight and every single night, touching you so softly as you snuggle up to it.

137. Who do you think you will dream of tonight? I know for a fact that I am going to dream of you. Love you, baby. Good night.

138. May all of your dreams be sweet, beautiful, and happy. Remember how much I love you. I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.

139. Goodnight my love, pleasant dreams. Sleep tight my love, may tomorrow be sunny and bright and bring you closer to me.

140. One day, I will get to fall asleep beside you and wake up next to you every morning.

141. Although I will not be able to share this night with you, I wish you the sweetest of dreams and I eagerly hope for the hours to pass quickly in order to see you as soon as the day shines. Good night, I love you.

142. As each night comes and go, I’m always counting down to the day that I can finally call you mine with full assurance. Good night my love.

143. Every time I say good night, it hurts me a little, because it means that I won’t be able to talk to you, even if it is for a few hours. So….can’t wait to see you again.

144. Go to bed, go to bed sleepy head. Tomorrow’s another day to experience my sweet love.

145. I always used to wonder what it would be like to wish my love goodnight. I now know this, as I have learned that true love always comes at the least expected time. Goodnight my love. I loved you from the very first moment.

146. I am sending you this good night message fully aware that someday, I will be lying next to you, wishing you goodnight myself. Sleep tight!

147. I wish your chest is the pillow upon which I rest my head this night as I drift to sleep dreaming of you. Missing you tonight, good night.

148. I hope this message finds the receiver in good health and lets him know that he is the best boyfriend ever! Good night, my love, sleep tight and sweet dreams.

149. Wishing this night would be a short but beautiful one since you’re not here. May the morrow come quickly so I can behold your handsome face again, good night sweetheart.

150. I am so excited thinking about you that I am tossing and turning in my bed, unable to fall asleep.

151. I miss the way everything feels next to you. I just miss the whole of you. Have a good night.

152. I wish you were here; I’d cuddle up to you and let you hold me tight. I miss you baby. Have a pleasant night.

153. Today has been a hectic, non-stop, crazy day, and I wish I had gotten some time to see you. So, I am telling you this before I drift off to sleep – I love you! Good night, baby boy!

154. I bet you look damn cute when you sleep. Good night, baby.

155. I’m thinking of you right now because it’s a very dark and cold night. I wish you were here to hug me & make me feel safe tonight. Good night my love!

156. I know you can’t get enough of me, lol. But it’s really time to go to bed now so you can wake up refreshed tomorrow morning. Sleep tight.

157. Thinking of you always gives me such a deep sense of peace. Thank you for being in my life. Good night.

158. I keep myself distracted doing stuff during the day. But at night, I can’t stop thinking about you. I am in love. Good night.

159. Until I fall asleep by your side every night, I will keep telling you how much I cannot wait for that time.

160. I wish you were here next to me as I fall asleep, and when I wake up in the morning…

161. I hate the fact that the night takes you away from me, but when I remember that it will soon be morning and I’ll see you again, it leaves a huge smile on my face. I love you my sweets. Good night.

162. One day we will get to spend each night together. Until then, good night.

163. I wish I could fall asleep in your arms, snuggling next to your heart.

164. The stars in your eyes when you look at me, are brighter than the brightest in any night. I live for those looks my love and I can’t wait to reunite with you tomorrow. Good night baby.

165. We have a big day tomorrow, so it is important to get a good night’s rest. Good night, dear boyfriend, I hope we always be like this, mad for each other.

166. I wish someday I’ll give you a kiss in the forehead and say goodnight to you. And then you’ll take me in your arms and then I’ll close my eyes. Good night my love!

167. I can’t wait till we’re married and I will never have to spend my nights alone. I’m looking forward to it honey, when I’ll have you all to myself. For now, I’ll content myself with thoughts and dreams of you every night. Good night, baby and sweet dreams too.

168. I like texting you before going to sleep. You are always on my mind, so I’ll probably text you as soon as I open my eyes in the morning. Hope you’re having the best dreams. See you tomorrow, babe. Have a good night.

169. What a treat we had today, wishing you a lovely night, full of sweet dreams, good night.

170. I want to let you know that you are always on my mind and the last thing I think about before I fall asleep. I wish you good night and sweet dreams from the bottom of my heart.

Good Night Prayer Message For Him

171. No matter how hectic your day has been my love, I pray that this night brings you the strength and the refreshment you need. Good night my love.

172. As you sleep tonight, I want you to know I love you so much, and I always pray to God to give you the strength and energy you always need. Sleep tight, my love.

173. May you feel God’s presence overshadow you and feel His warmth and love for you tonight. Have a good night rest.

174. I said a little prayer for you, for the angels to watch over you and for the Lord to keep you safe. Sleep without fear, my love. Good night.

175. Forget about your fears tonight. I said a prayer for you and God will take care of them. Tomorrow will be a better day, have a good night rest.

176. My love, may your dreams be filled with inspirations and ideas for a better tomorrow. Good night and sleep tight.

177. Darling, hope you had a wonderful day, I pray that God gives you sound sleep as you rest your head on your pillow for the night. May He also protect you and renew your strength. Good night, I love you.

178. May the Lord be by your side when you fall asleep. May He keep an eye on you. Have a blessed night so that you wake up refreshed in the morning. Good night, my darling.

179. As you retire for the night, may your heart be filled with gratefulness for the passing day, and may you awake with renewed energy, faith, and hope. Good night my dear love!

180. My dear love, I know your day has been very hectic, and so I pray that the Lord gives you peace and strength from within. Good night my love. I love you.

181. Hope you had a good day, sweetheart. May you rest under the shadow of the almighty. May He keep you safe from every attack of the enemy. Good night and sweet dreams.

182. May God’s Angels watch over you tonight and keep you safe from every attack of the enemy. May your strength be renewed like that of the eagle as you awake to a great new day. Good night my love.

183. Sleep tight, trusting that the Lord will take care of you. You will awake with your mouth full of thanksgiving. Good night, my love.

184. Thank God for the gift of sleep. It’s a privilege we enjoy and is meant to rejuvenate and renew us. May you have a restful night. Good night, my love.

185. No one deserves a peaceful night rest as much as you do, for you work so hard. May the Lord grant that your body and mind be fully rested by the time you wake in the morning. Good night and sweet dreams.

186. As you lay to rest your hardworking body, may the Almighty watch over you and grant you sweet rest. Sleep tight!

187. May the angel guard you as you sleep tonight, may I see your eyes bright and shining tomorrow morning. Good night, my love.

188. No one deserves a beautiful night rest more than you, my darling. May the Lord watch over you and keep evil far away from you. Good night my love.

189. As you lay in bed to sleep, may God’s Angels form a protective edge around you and keep you safe. Good night my love.

190. When my arms can’t reach people who are close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. Good Night.

191. You will not fear the arrow that flies by day nor the pestilence that stalks in darkness. You will not be harmed by the terror of the night. God bless you, sweetheart. Good night and sweet dreams.

192. As you go to bed, I commit you into the hands of God. May He be a shield around you and keep you safe from the darts of the enemy. Good night and sleep tight.

193. When I say my goodnight prayers, you’re the first thing I thank God for. You’re my morning star shining brightly beside me. I’m asking Him to send some extra love to you tonight since I can’t be by your side. Sweet dreams, sweetheart.

194. You are my prayer, my reason to wake up every morning and my reason to sleep early at night. Have a beautiful night rest.

195. I pray that today’s unmet expectations will yield better result for you tomorrow. Good night my love and sleep tight.

Goodnight Quotes For Him

196. I often think that the night is more alive and more richly colored than the day. – Vincent Van Gogh

197. Those who daydream are conscious of many things which escape those who dream only at night. – Edgar A. Poe

198. I just want to say, good night, sweet prince, may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. – Harry Dean Stanton

199. Good night, good night! Parting is such sweetened sadness, that I shall say good night until it is morrow. – W. Shakespeare

200. You may fall asleep in the arms of a dream, so beautiful, that you will cry when you wake up in the morning. – Michael Faudet

201. You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. – Dr. Seuss

202. The Moon stays bright when it doesn’t avoid the night. – Rumi

