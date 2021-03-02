Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 24 Hours as a Pro Footballer vs Pro Gamer [Video]

24 Hours as a Pro Footballer vs Pro Gamer [Video]

Did anything in the two daily routines surprise you?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Did anything in the two daily routines surprise you? Let us know in the comments below. Watch more pro gaming in Fight For First: Excel Esports on BBC iPlayer now: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p091…

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
all i’ve wanted to do is become a
00:03
professional footballer so
00:04
i don’t want to see it like a job
00:05
because it’s something i love doing
00:07
every day
00:08
people say it’s not a real job or
00:10
something like that
00:11
i kind of get it because for me it
00:13
doesn’t feel like a job right this is
00:16
the day in alliance for the professional
00:17
thumbnail
00:18
versus a professional gamer
00:25
i usually wake up at like 9 9 30. so i
00:28
wake up at
00:29
eight o’clock normally every morning
00:30
same way you can’t plus lose my alarm
00:32
for about half an hour
00:34
i shower brush my teeth i get into the
00:37
club at quarter tonight and have
00:39
breakfast
00:40
eat my breakfast it’s just a short meal
00:43
i guess to get me through
00:44
to lunch i’m very much scrambled egg and
00:47
baked beans on toast with
00:48
a chicken breast which is quite
00:51
controversial a lot of lads are like
00:53
chicken for breakfast but for me it’s
00:55
important to get the protein in and if
00:57
you can get it in as early as possible
00:59
then brilliant
01:00
walk to the office have my coffee there
01:02
and
01:04
start preparing for our practice for the
01:06
day
01:07
you don’t spend loads of time on the
01:09
training pitch but it’s important when
01:11
you are out there that you get good
01:12
quality working
01:13
and you get what what you put into it
01:15
ultimately
01:18
good good i mean we have physiotherapy
01:21
because i think it’s normal for
01:22
people who sit uh most of the day like
01:25
maybe have bad posture and
01:26
breathing wrists and back pain i like
01:28
the most common
01:30
uh injuries for like pro gamers
01:34
knee injuries are quite common in
01:35
football sort of muscle muscle strains
01:38
i didn’t actually realize the importance
01:40
of it until i
01:41
had my first knee injury for me at 23
01:44
years old it’s really important that in
01:45
10 years time i’m still able to play at
01:47
a good level because
01:48
i’ve looked after my body yeah it’s
01:51
really important that we
01:52
you know figure those problems out to
01:54
prevent injuries
01:55
team meetings we have kind of every day
01:57
we go through like
01:58
stuff we did yesterday this is actually
02:01
so smart because everyone is like
02:03
how is he allowed to do this yeah yeah
02:06
training routine normally is very much
02:08
sort of teammates
02:09
doing a lot of sort of patterns of play
02:11
build not from the back work on set
02:13
pieces
02:13
which is a big part of the game and yeah
02:15
we thought through that most things
02:19
well usually we have like five practice
02:22
games a day
02:23
or scrims as we call them wait can we go
02:26
on them on the right here
02:27
guys i’m six i’m six
02:31
during the season it’s really hard hours
02:37
human we play and we practice a lot of
02:40
hours in the day there’s not much free
02:42
time
02:42
you know you finish the game we go to
02:45
the
02:45
review room and we have the game on the
02:47
television there and then the
02:49
as the players and the culture you know
02:50
we talk about the game you know we learn
02:53
about our mistakes and
02:55
just go through the game like what we
02:56
should have done at this at that point
02:59
all of our training sessions get filmed
03:01
every day if we see someone training
03:02
which we thought
03:03
oh i should have done better at this
03:05
moment it’s always good to reflect and
03:06
yeah a lot of the time the gaffer will
03:08
sort of
03:08
pour you in his office and sort of go
03:10
through some clips from training and
03:12
what could have done better
03:13
what what you want to see more of we
03:16
spend most of our time together like in
03:18
the office right they’re like practicing
03:19
and working we’re still friends right
03:21
but we’re
03:21
teammates so we have a good connection i
03:23
guess and spend time with each other
03:25
it’s quite nice really each we’re all
03:26
sorted together you’re having lunch
03:28
together you’ve
03:29
trained in the morning so um yeah it’s
03:32
quite a good place to be ready
03:34
of course we do stretching once in a
03:36
while but it’s not that much you know i
03:38
think after like two or three games we
03:39
usually have like a
03:41
five-minute break where we like go get
03:42
some fresh air of course after every
03:44
game
03:45
dinner is served by the chef and then
03:48
yeah he prepares meals for every one of
03:50
us
03:51
we don’t eat pizza every day you know
03:53
burgers because like it
03:54
makes us feel slow right so it’s not
03:57
that we are like eating
03:58
grass or something like that right we’re
04:00
not like athletes right we don’t have to
04:02
eat like
04:02
super healthy but we also should uh
04:04
watch what we eat as well right
04:07
it’s just like any other job when you
04:09
sort of come up you want to relax you
04:10
want to
04:11
sort of take your mind off where me and
04:13
my girlfriend have recently got a puppy
04:15
which
04:15
loved the door and we take her out for
04:18
walks pretty much most days down the
04:19
beach
04:20
it’s just important that mentally you
04:22
stay fresh every footballer’s got
04:24
different ways of doing that and mine
04:25
take the dog out for a walk and just
04:27
chill out and watch tv really
04:30
and i usually go to bed at like around
04:33
11
04:33
or 12 and then before that
04:37
i do my night routine i guess get ready
04:39
for bed
04:41
we have uh something called an ordering
04:43
which tracks
04:44
our sleep so you kind of know like how
04:47
your sleep was
04:48
i try to get like at least eight hours
04:51
of sleep if i get
04:52
eight hours of sleep or like the ring
04:54
will say 80 sleeps forward and i’ll be
04:55
happy about that
04:56
footballers need to be really
04:58
appreciative that are made and that time
05:01
consuming
05:01
compared to a lot of jobs which are sort
05:03
of nine to five and that’s why we do
05:05
we are in a privileged position and
05:06
that’s why i’m so grateful every day to
05:08
be in this position
05:10
these players have access to ridiculous
05:12
money 1.5 million dollars for a year
05:15
contract
05:17
xl are absolutely the underdogs these
05:19
guys are professional athletes but their
05:21
arena is a mouse and a keyboard
05:23
[Music]
05:25
bbc iii is fight for first all episodes
05:27
streaming now
05:28
only on bbc iplayer
05:39
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

