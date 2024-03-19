25 Ways Parenting Has Changed Over the Last 50 Years

Author: Ree Winter

I’m a product of the 80s, hailing from Australia. While there are distinct differences between the 1980s in the United States and Downunder, there are also striking similarities. Back then, kids enjoyed greater freedom to roam around the neighborhood. Dropping by a friend’s place unannounced for a random hangout was commonplace, contrasting with today’s meticulously planned “playdates.”

Another significant shift was the of corporal punishment in schools. I distinctly recall the real fear of facing the cane from my elementary school teacher one year, only for it to vanish entirely the next. It was declared illegal in the US in 1993 but was banned in many states before this. The transformations over the past half-century are vast, and this list merely scratches the surface of the myriad changes in parenting and childhood experiences.

1. Technology in the Home

The excitement of the home computer was something many households felt in the 80s, but now it’s commonplace. The presence of smartphones, tablets, and computers has fundamentally altered family dynamics. Parents grapple with screen time limits, online safety concerns, and navigating the digital landscape alongside traditional parenting responsibilities. The biggest benefit is that at least you know where your children are by text or call.

2. Helicopter Parenting

Modern parents often exhibit a more hands-on approach, closely monitoring their children’s activities, academic progress, and social interactions. This heightened involvement stems from societal pressures, safety concerns, and a desire to provide optimal opportunities for their children, sometimes leading to over-scheduling and burnout.

3. Gender Roles

Thankfully, the days are gone when every gender had its specific role, whether you liked it or not. Contemporary parenting challenges traditional gender norms, encouraging children to explore diverse interests and activities irrespective of societal expectations. Many modern parents foster environments prioritizing equality, inclusivity, and individual choice, empowering children to embrace their authentic selves.

4. Education Approach

The educational landscape has diversified, offering parents alternative methods such as homeschooling, online learning, and personalized education plans. This flexibility enables parents to tailor educational experiences to meet their children’s unique needs, interests, and learning styles.

5. Parenting Blogs and Social Media

The digital age has helped grow parenting knowledge, enabling parents to access resources and share experiences. People who may have felt isolated before can be part of online communities. However, it also introduces challenges, such as navigating misinformation, maintaining privacy, and managing screen time for parents and children.

6. Health and Nutrition

Modern parents are more informed and aware of the importance of children’s well-being, prioritizing nutrition, physical activity, and mental health. While kids still love that sugary cereal, today’s parents are more inclined to limit access or find other options. We’re more knowledgeable than our forebears about dietary choices and mental health resources, fostering healthier lifestyles and habits from a young age.

7. Safety Concerns

While those from Gen X might fondly remember the freedom they had as kids during the 80s and 90s, the prevalence of predators and various incidents from that era has heightened safety concerns for today’s parents, creating a more complex landscape to navigate. This heightened awareness reflects a proactive approach to mitigating risks and ensuring children’s well-being in various environments.

8. Work-Life Balance

Dual-income households are increasingly prevalent, making strategies necessary for achieving work-life balance. Stay-at-home moms are a thing of the past, and many modern parents prioritize flexible work arrangements, shared parenting responsibilities, and quality family time, striving to maintain equilibrium amidst competing demands.

9. Single Parenting

The societal acceptance and support for single-parent households have evolved, offering resources, community networks, and advocacy for parents navigating this journey. Single parents receive greater recognition, support, and opportunities to thrive personally and parent effectively.

10. Mental Health Awareness

There’s a growing emphasis on children’s mental health, leading to early interventions, counseling services, and resources for parents. Modern parenting prioritizes emotional intelligence, resilience, and well-being, fostering supportive environments for children to navigate challenges and develop coping skills.

11. Diversity and Inclusion

As narrow stereotypes become a thing of the past, new parenting emphasizes teaching children about diversity, inclusion, and cultural awareness. Parents cultivate empathy, respect, and understanding, fostering environments that celebrate differences, challenge biases, and promote social justice values.

12. Extracurricular Activities

In the 80s, your range of afterschool activities included a few sports or dance classes. In the past two decades, extracurricular activities have expanded, enabling children to explore diverse interests, develop skills, and build social connections. While this is great, it means time management to fit everything in has become much more of an issue than it was 50 years ago.

13. Communication

I remember never feeling the same connection to my parents as I have with my children. Communication between kids and parents has changed. Open communication fosters trust, understanding, and mutual respect. Modern parents prioritize active listening, empathy, and dialogue, creating supportive environments for children to express themselves, seek guidance, and navigate challenges.

14. Environmental Consciousness

What happened to the hole in the ozone layer? That was the most significant environmental concern parents discussed in the 80s. Now, parents instill values of sustainability, eco-friendliness, and environmental responsibility, fostering awareness, activism, and stewardship. Children engage in eco-friendly practices, conservation efforts, and advocacy, promoting a sustainable future and global citizenship.

15. Time With Kids

Middle-class parents today spend more time caring for their children than previous generations. One study showed that from 1965 to 2012, the average daily childcare time for mothers increased from 54 to 104 minutes, while for fathers, it rose from 16 to 59 minutes.

16. Peer Influences

Once upon a time, the only peer influences you had to worry about were school bullies. Now, social media and digital platforms amplify peer influence, shaping children’s perceptions, behaviors, and relationships. This is something that parents didn’t need to navigate back in the 80s and 90s. Now, parents must work through the complexities of online interactions, digital peer pressure, and social dynamics. Communication is essential to foster resilience and healthy relationships.

17. Emphasis on Individuality

Modern parenting recognizes and nurtures each child’s unique talents, interests, and strengths. Today’s emphasis on individual rights and freedoms has shifted parenting toward a more child-centered approach. Parents face the challenge of nurturing their children’s individuality while instilling a sense of community and social responsibility, requiring kids to balance personal desires with societal needs.

18. Personal Boundaries

Do you recall when parents pressured you into hugging or kissing relatives or friends, even if you weren’t comfortable? It was something I hated. Modern parents are more aware of letting a child do what they feel comfortable with when setting personal boundaries. Parents increasingly recognize the importance of respecting their children’s comfort levels and bodily autonomy. Societal movements advocating for greater awareness of consent and respectful interactions have influenced parenting practices.

19. Parenting Styles

The predominant parenting styles have shifted, with today’s parents incorporating a more collaborative and empathetic approach, valuing open communication and mutual respect. In contrast, the 80s and 90s often emphasized authoritative or disciplinary parenting styles, focusing less on emotional intelligence and collaborative decision-making.

20. Family Dynamics

The 80s and 90s saw more traditional family structures, which included a mother, father, and children. Anything other than this tended to be frowned upon. Thankfully, the structure and dynamics of families have evolved, with modern parents navigating diverse family structures, including blended families, same-gender parents, and single-parent households, leading to better acceptance of inclusivity and diversity.

21. Global Awareness

Today’s parents emphasize global awareness, encouraging their children to learn about different cultures, languages, and global issues through travel, education, and media exposure. While we had some exposure to these sorts of subjects in the 80s, many people had different attitudes to other cultures and less knowledge of global issues.

22. Technology in Education

The 80s saw the introduction of personal computers into homes and schools. However, they only did a little besides basic games and word processing. Today, technology integration into education has transformed learning experiences, and modern parents have had to learn and adapt, navigating issues like online learning, educational apps, and digital literacy.

23. Breastfeeding

The 1970s and 1980s saw a decline in breastfeeding rates due to the popularity of formula feeding, driven by marketing and perceived convenience. However, by the late 90s and 2000s, increased awareness of breastfeeding health benefits led to a resurgence in its promotion and support.

24. Parental Leave Policies

Modern parents advocate for more inclusive parental leave policies, recognizing the importance of bonding time for mothers and fathers. In the 80s, parents often had more limited parental leave options and less emphasis and expectations on shared caregiving responsibilities.

25. Special Needs Awareness

Fifty years ago, conditions like autism and ADHD were less understood, often leading to misconceptions that affected children were simply misbehaving. Today, with a deeper understanding of children’s mental health, both parents and educational institutions prioritize inclusivity and offer tailored support for children with special needs. Additionally, societal attitudes have shifted significantly since the 80s, resulting in reduced stigma associated with raising a child who has these particular needs.

This post was previously published on Wealth of Geeks.

